Libyan Tribes Mobilize Forces to Defend Against Turkish Invasion

Al-Jawazi Tribe: Ready to Defend the Land against Turkish Invasion

Libya Address– Benghazi

Continuing the Libyan popular rejection of Turkey’s announcement of its intention to invade Libya militarily, the Al-Jawazi tribe announced Thursday that it is ready to defend the land against the Turkish invasion of Libya.

“The Al-Jawazi tribe is watching events in the international arena regarding the Libyan file and what the Parliament of the Turkish colonial state has done by voting on the military intervention in Libya, the Al-Jawazi tribe declares firmly and strongly that it is ready to form a brigade of dignity that defends the land and to offer the invaders and traitors to taste the cup of humiliation.”

“We are on the orders of the General Command with all our equipment and men to carry out all that is required of us, as our ancestors were the protectors of this country in past, we are following their path to avenge their good blood, they demand that the invaders will find nothing but death and we will pursue them throughout every inch of this pure land”.

The statement was a continuation of statements by the Libyan Tribal Council rejecting the Turkish invasion of Libya, after the Turkish parliament approved a memorandum submitted by Erdogan allowing Turkish soldiers to be sent to invade Libya and in support of the pro-Turkish al-Wefaq militias in Tripoli.

Council of Sheikhs and Dignitaries of Tarhuna Calls on Libyans to Counter Turkish Invasion

Libya Address-Tarhuna

A council of elders called on the people of Libya to take action in response to the Turkish invasion in a statement following the decision of the Turkish parliament on Thursday.

“The hour of action and struggle for the sovereignty of the country has come, and the advocates of jihad for the sake of God has come,” the council said.

“The Turkish colonial legacy that our fathers knew of; murder, looting and underdevelopment, is coming back, having recalled and strengthened its remnants from among their sons in our country,” he said.

“Libyan Arab tribesmen stood united against your historic enemy, who killed and wiped out many Arab tribes, caused us hundreds of years of delay,” he said. The council called on the people to activate the security zones to support the Libyan Arab armed forces.

“Your people in Tarhuna call on you to mobilize and align strongly with the Libyan Arab Armed Forces and to activate local security sectors that effectively help the army advance towards our capital, which has been kidnapped by the remnants of the refractory,” he said. “Today’s war is no longer for money and power, it is a war for the true Arab-Libyan presence in Libya.”

“Erdogan’s rule will not exclude any real Libyans, whether it is here or there”.

“Today there is no room for the logic of neutrality, whether or not it is our people and our Libyan tribes in the east, south and west of Arabs, Amazighs, Touaregs and Tabu who want to be Libyan, this is his day and this is the price of belonging to the homeland.” “Live on jihad, live on jihad.”

Popular Cohesion with the Armed Forces. The Commander-in-Chief Receives a Delegation of Sheikhs of the Tribes of Al-Abyad

Libya Address- Benghazi

The commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Sheikh Khalifa Haftar, received a delegation of sheikhs and dignitaries from the Al-Abaad tribes at the General Headquarters in Al-Rifaa on Thursday.

The delegation renewed their support for the General Command and blessed military operations to liberate the capital from Turkish-backed terrorist groups.

The delegation stressed the role of the armed forces in repelling and defeating the Turkish invasion and restoring the sovereignty and prestige of the State against the Ghazza.

The Commander-in-Chief praised the prominent role of the Al-Abaad tribes and all Libyan tribes in supporting military operations against terrorists, obscurantism and invaders, calling on all components of Libyan society to unite in order to achieve the unity of the nation and defend its sovereignty.

Translation is Approximate Only