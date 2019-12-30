LIBYA, WORLD

Statement of the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings on Turkish Threats to Deploy Troops in Libyan Territory

The Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings issued a statement on Monday on the threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his determination to deploy Turkish troops on the Libyan territory. The Alliance includes leading civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, officials, diplomats, writers, researchers, and academics from across Libya.

[Libya, 30 December 2019] – Al Marsad publishes below the English translation of the statement which was received by its editorial team. The statement conveys a message from the Libyan people to the international community on Turkish threats of sending its soldiers to Libya which the statement categorized as “an invasion and violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a member of the United Nations and all continental and regional organizations, and it is also a serious threat to international peace and security, given the consequences of pushing the Mediterranean and North African regions into an armed conflict in which the only losers will be the Libyan people and their economic capabilities.”

The full English translation of the letter, published originally in Arabic is here:

STATEMENT BY THE ALLIANCE OF THE LIBYAN NATIONAL GATHERINGS
ON THE TURKISH THREATS TO DEPLOYING TROOPS IN LIBYAN TERRITORY

H.E. Secretary-General of the United Nations
Messrs. Heads of Missions of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council
Messrs. Members of the European Union
H.E. Secretary General of the League of Arab States
H.E. Chairperson of the African Union
H.E. Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union

We, the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings, which includes a number of civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, writers, researchers, and academicians, which express the voice of the overwhelming majority of the Libyan people, hereby, strongly condemn the threats made by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding his intentions to deploy Turkish military forces on the ground in Libya, in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, and all norms of international and humanitarian law.

The threat to deploy Turkish forces on Libyan soil is an invasion and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a member of the United Nations and all continental and regional organizations, and it is also a serious threat to international peace and security, given the implications of pushing the Mediterranean and North African regions into an armed conflict in which the only losers will be the Libyan people and their economic potential.

The Turkish President’s argument that his direct intervention in Libya’s internal affairs is based on two memoranda of understanding in the areas of security, military cooperation and the demarcation of maritime borders that he signed with Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord, lacks and violates not only Libyan national legal foundations, but also international norms and laws.

We refer below to the most important national and international legal rules that make these two memoranda void and null, without any value or legal obligations.

I. On the Level of National Legislation:

– The Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement has not been included in the interim Constitutional Declaration which is the existing and governing constitutional rules in Libya since 2011.

– The Government of Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj has not gained the vote of confidence at the legitimate Libyan Parliament, the Libyan House of Representatives, since its formation in 2015.

– The Libyan Constitutional Declaration affirms that international treaties concluded by Libya must be ratified by the legislature. Article (8), paragraph (2) of the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement, through which the Presidential Council emanated, indicates that the Government of National Accord “may conclude international agreements and conventions provided that they are endorsed by the House of Representatives.”

–  Several Libyan judicial rulings categorically confirm the unconstitutionality of the Government of National Accord.

–  Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj solely signed the two memoranda of understanding with Turkey, which contradict the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement, especially with regard to the important sovereign decision-making mechanism, which requires unanimity within the nine-member Presidential Council composition.

II. On the Level of International Law:

– The two memoranda of understanding concluded between Turkey and Libya violate the spirit and norms of international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)  and its implementing provisions, signed in Montego Bay Jamaica in 1973, and the United Nations Treaty on the Exploitation of Maritime Economic Zones and the High Seas, concluded in New York in 1982.

–  The two memoranda of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya violate articles (10-12) of the Vienna Convention on Treaties in 1969, and in particular Article 46, which sets out the stages and procedures for writing, signing and ratifying bilateral or collective agreements of states.

Based on the above, the forces of the Libyan National Gatherings, who signed below this document, appeal to all international parties to condemn Turkish threats of military intervention in Libya and forming alliances that threaten stability in the Mediterranean Region and North Africa, and demand taking the following procedures:

1) Take urgent legal steps to prevent Turkish military intervention in Libya, protect Libyan national sovereignty, and preserve the lives of Libyan civilians from any Turkish armed aggression.

2) Reconsider the Security Council’s resolution to adopt the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement and withdraw international recognition of the Fayez al-Sarraj government, which turned into a key party in the conflict, failed to achieve consensus among the Libyans, turned into a threat to Libyan national and regional Mediterranean security, when it ceded its political will to the neo-Ottoman Turkish ambitions declared by Turkish President Erdogan himself on more than one occasion.

3) Reconsider the status of the United Nations Support Mission to Libya, which has become completely incapacitated to follow up and address the Libyan dossier, and in particular to protect Libyan citizens from the dangers of militia wars and Turkish military threats.

4) Reinstate and deal only with the elected Libyan legitimate institutions, representing the Libyan people in the last free and democratic elections of 2014, and empower them to exercise their right to formally represent Libya, with the global community and international, regional and continental organizations.

5) Safeguard Libyan sovereign funds and assets abroad from systematic looting and squandering, which are exposed to it by professional financial gangs that manipulate and infiltrate the UN assets’ freeze systems, in an attempt to acquire these assets, in collusion with the symbols of corruption at the Government of National Accord, and some countries where these funds and assets are deposited at their banks.

Issued on 30 December 2019

LIST OF SIGNATORIES

 

1. Dr. Abdul Salam Mohammed Al-Badri Deputy Prime Minister of the Interim Government
2. Ali Faraj Al-Gatrani Vice President of the Presidential Council (Resigned)
3. Talal Abdullah Al-Mihoub Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives 
4. Youssef Ibrahim Al-Agouri Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives
5. Ali Omar Takbali MP- Libyan House of Representatives
6. Saltana Masoud Al-Mismari MP- Libyan House of Representatives
7. Ali Al-Saidi Al-Qaidi MP- Libyan House of Representatives
8. Ahmid Huma Al-Zaidani MP- Libyan House of Representatives
9. Abdulnabi Muhammad MP- Libyan House of Representatives
10. Saeed Mugheeb Al-Zwi MP- Libyan House of Representatives
11. Salah Al-Sahbi MP- Libyan House of Representatives
12. Dr. Misbah Al-Badawi MP- Libyan House of Representatives
13. Younes Omar Fanoush MP- Libyan House of Representatives
14. Nad Najah Al-Biba MP- Libyan House of Representatives
15. Dr.. Abdel Moneim Hussein El-Yassir MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the National Security Committee
16. Ali Al-Rifai Zoubi MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the Energy Committee
17. Hajar Mohammed Al-Qayed MP – ex General National Congress
18. Abdul Hafeedh Al-Dayikh MP – ex General National Congress
19. Mohammed Ibrahim Machi MP – ex General National Congress
20. Muhammed Younis Al-Toumi MP – ex General National Congress
21. Dr.. Abdul Sadiq Swaideg MP – ex General National Congress
22. Abdul Karim Al-Jayash MP – ex General National Congress
23. Salem Mohammed Bou Jannat MP – ex General National Congress
24. Abdel Moneim Al-Wahaishi MP – ex General National Congress
25. Asmaa Sariba MP – ex General National Congress
26. Al-Sharif Al-Wafi MP – ex General National Congress
27. Abdel-Aal Anwar Al-Dresy MP – ex General National Congress and former Ambassador
28. Maryam Al-Shaeri Member of Constitution Drafting Assembly
29. Al-Siddiq Abdul Karim Former Deputy Prime Minister
30. Dr.. Ashour Shawayel Former Minister of Interior
31. Dr. Faraj Al-Sayeh Former Minister
32. Abdul Kabir Al-Fakhiri Former Minister of Education
33. Dr. Aref Ali Nayed Former Ambassador
34. Abdullah Al-Zubaidi Former Ambassador
35. Mahmoud Al-Busaifi Former Secretary of the Press Authority
36. Abu Bakr Muhammad Ermaila Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance
37. Rami Saeed Kamal Diplomat
38. Abdul Ghani Hassan Al-Oraibi Diplomat
39. Beleid Al-Ajeeli Toubah Former Mayor of Janzour Municipality
40. Najiba Ghaith Estaita Chairwoman of the Civil Democratic Bloc Conference
41. Atef Miloud Al-Hassia Civil Democratic Bloc
42. Awad Ali Es-haim Civil Democratic Bloc
43. Omar Fadhil Nashaad Civil Democratic Bloc
44. Hussein Mohammed al-Sharif Advisor to the Anti-Corruption Commission
45. Fawzi Mohammed Al-Ghanai University Faculty Member
46. Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Deira University Faculty Member
47. Dr. Ali Saeed Al-Barghathi Professor at the Department of Political Science
48. Mohammed Mabrouk Bougaigis Retired Honorary Professor
49. Dr. Kamel El Hadi El Meshach Academic and media expert
50. Dr. Salamah Boukouta Academic
51. Mohamed Zidan Academic
52. Essa Abdul Qayum Journalist
53. Ali Muhammad Al-Raqeei Journalist
54. Salma El Shaab Tripoli press syndicate secretary
55. Amal Ibrahim Jalloul Human rights activist
56. Laila Abu Saif Yassin Human rights activist
57. Serag El-Din Al-Tawerghi Human rights activist
58. Dr. Muhammad Al-Raj Political and social activist
59. Abdul Majeed Al-Mayt Lawyer
60. Amal Buqeqis Lawyer
61. Nedaa Nabil Al Shaeri Lawyer
62. Muraja Aqila The Prosecutor’s Office
63. Seraj Buqeqis Director of Financial Affairs in Oil Affairs, retired
64. Nasser Ahdash Consulting Engineer
65. Abdul Karim Al Senussi Tafour Engineer
66. Khaled Khalifa Al-Barasi Social Worker Supervisor
67. Abdul Rahim Al-Jinan Senior Advisor to the Libyan Audit Office
68. Tamim Osman Administrative consultant
69. Rashid Basikri Business Manager
70. Mohamed Mokhtar Ghanay Media director
71. Shuaib Al-Aqili Computer science teacher
72. Nidal Al Hariri TV director
73. Nabil Abdullah Al Shaeri Chief Engineer
74. Faraj Al-Asha Writer
75. Fairuz Al-Madani Legal officer
76. Hammouda Al-Abediyeh Retired commercial pilot
77. Ali Abu Qurain Doctor
78. Dr. Faisal Salem Bounkheila Doctor
79. Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Mufti Businessman
80. Qais Al-Abediyeh Businessman
81. Ahmed Abreibesh Businessman
82. Al-Madani Al-Azhari Former secretary general of Sahil and Sahara Assemblage
83. Najeeb Abdullah Al-Shaeri Projects Manager
84. Amira Masoud Human rights activist
85. Ahmed Saleh Al-Mayar
86. Serag El-Din Al-Faqih
87. Saad Muhammad Hashem
88. Abdul Salam Felfel
89. Fatima Mahmoud Writer
90. Fawzi Ammar
91. Faisal Aburayqa
92. Nuri Shadi
93. Ali Jumaa Al-Jali
94. Hassan Oweidat
95. Jalal Al-Aswad
96. Mansour Jumaa al-Aqil
97. Muhammad Rajab Al-Masaee
98. Fathi Falaq
99. Al-Sharf Moftah Al-Jaidi
100. Al-Arabi Al-Werfali
101. Al-Mabrouk Sultan
102. Al-Mukhtar Al-Jadal
103. Hope Abogaigis
104. Entsar Day Al-Maghour
105. Thuraya Al-Tuaibi
106. Jibreel Saad Al-Obaidi
107. Hassan Belkheir
108. Khalid Adrnbah
109. Khalifa Rajab Al-Waer
110. Rania Al-Hariri
111. Salem Al-Talhi
112. Suleiman Al-Bouzidi
113. Tariq Al-Kish
114. Tareq Sweidq
115. Abdel Fattah Al-Barbar
116. Dr. Abdullah Anbeh Athamneh
117. Abdelmonem Ali Belaaid
118. Abdel Fattah Al-Barbar
119. Abdullah Al-Rabo
120. Othman Al-Hadhiri
121. Ali Abuqurain
122. Farida Muhammad Al-Zalitni
123. Fawzi Al-Mezoughi
124. Fawzi Mohammed Al-Ghanai
125. Labib Al-Ramli
126. Mohammed Al-Madani Al-Hudhiri
127. Mohamed Salem Embark
128. Marei Aqila Shwairbat
129. Muftah Al-Qilushi
130. Mohammed Al-Farjani
131. Mohamed Ramadan Al-Toumi
132. Mansour Mohammed Zaqlam
133. Ali Mustafa Al-Sharif
134. Omar Mohammed Ragab
135. Almahdi Saleh
136. Imran Bukhtabieh
137. Abdullah Boushnaf
138. Buthaina Al-Uraibi
139. Mustafa Abu-Seif
140. Haitham bin Lama
141. Hassan Abdul-Razzaq Al-Gharyani
142. Mervat Doma
143. Abdul Basit Abdul Razzaq Dakhil
144. Adel Al-Mahjoub
145. Miloud Ali Al-Meraash
146. Mostafa Beera
147. Abdul Muttalib Gaith Shaaban
148. Omar Salem Al-Salahi
149. Tawfiq Hussain Shaaban
150. Essa Rashwan
151. Faraj Khalifa Dhaw
152. Hassan Shallouf
153. Khaled Yaseen
154. Dr. Issa Hakim
155. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Aboud
156. Saeed Awad Rashwan
157. Fawzi Mohammed Al-Shaibani
158. Mahmoud Al-Mabrouk Al-Aswad
159. Faraj Mohammed Al-Abani
160. Idris Muhammad Tarom
161. Ibrahim Mohammed Ghaith
162. Muhammad Ali Salem Issa
163. Anwar Al-Taher Al-Ayyan
164. Muhammad Al-Zarrouk Shahoub
165. Aladdin Abdul Karim Balhajj
166. Saleh Al-Hamroni Ahmed
167. Al-Arabi Mekhal
168. Ali Al-Ajili Al-Triki
169. Abdul Majeed Shaaban Gait
170. Ibrahim Ali Mukhal
171. Sabri Salem Al-Jayer
172. Abdul Majeed Al-Mabrouk Al-Atrash
173. Al-Bahloul Al-Mabrouk Al-Atrash

