Statement of the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings on Turkish Threats to Deploy Troops in Libyan Territory

The Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings issued a statement on Monday on the threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his determination to deploy Turkish troops on the Libyan territory. The Alliance includes leading civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, officials, diplomats, writers, researchers, and academics from across Libya.
[Libya, 30 December 2019] – Al Marsad publishes below the English translation of the statement which was received by its editorial team. The statement conveys a message from the Libyan people to the international community on Turkish threats of sending its soldiers to Libya which the statement categorized as “an invasion and violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a member of the United Nations and all continental and regional organizations, and it is also a serious threat to international peace and security, given the consequences of pushing the Mediterranean and North African regions into an armed conflict in which the only losers will be the Libyan people and their economic capabilities.”
The full English translation of the letter, published originally in Arabic is here:
STATEMENT BY THE ALLIANCE OF THE LIBYAN NATIONAL GATHERINGS
ON THE TURKISH THREATS TO DEPLOYING TROOPS IN LIBYAN TERRITORY
H.E. Secretary-General of the United Nations
Messrs. Heads of Missions of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council
Messrs. Members of the European Union
H.E. Secretary General of the League of Arab States
H.E. Chairperson of the African Union
H.E. Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union
We, the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings, which includes a number of civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, writers, researchers, and academicians, which express the voice of the overwhelming majority of the Libyan people, hereby, strongly condemn the threats made by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding his intentions to deploy Turkish military forces on the ground in Libya, in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, and all norms of international and humanitarian law.
The threat to deploy Turkish forces on Libyan soil is an invasion and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a member of the United Nations and all continental and regional organizations, and it is also a serious threat to international peace and security, given the implications of pushing the Mediterranean and North African regions into an armed conflict in which the only losers will be the Libyan people and their economic potential.
The Turkish President’s argument that his direct intervention in Libya’s internal affairs is based on two memoranda of understanding in the areas of security, military cooperation and the demarcation of maritime borders that he signed with Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord, lacks and violates not only Libyan national legal foundations, but also international norms and laws.
We refer below to the most important national and international legal rules that make these two memoranda void and null, without any value or legal obligations.
I. On the Level of National Legislation:
– The Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement has not been included in the interim Constitutional Declaration which is the existing and governing constitutional rules in Libya since 2011.
– The Government of Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj has not gained the vote of confidence at the legitimate Libyan Parliament, the Libyan House of Representatives, since its formation in 2015.
– The Libyan Constitutional Declaration affirms that international treaties concluded by Libya must be ratified by the legislature. Article (8), paragraph (2) of the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement, through which the Presidential Council emanated, indicates that the Government of National Accord “may conclude international agreements and conventions provided that they are endorsed by the House of Representatives.”
– Several Libyan judicial rulings categorically confirm the unconstitutionality of the Government of National Accord.
– Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj solely signed the two memoranda of understanding with Turkey, which contradict the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement, especially with regard to the important sovereign decision-making mechanism, which requires unanimity within the nine-member Presidential Council composition.
II. On the Level of International Law:
– The two memoranda of understanding concluded between Turkey and Libya violate the spirit and norms of international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its implementing provisions, signed in Montego Bay Jamaica in 1973, and the United Nations Treaty on the Exploitation of Maritime Economic Zones and the High Seas, concluded in New York in 1982.
– The two memoranda of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya violate articles (10-12) of the Vienna Convention on Treaties in 1969, and in particular Article 46, which sets out the stages and procedures for writing, signing and ratifying bilateral or collective agreements of states.
Based on the above, the forces of the Libyan National Gatherings, who signed below this document, appeal to all international parties to condemn Turkish threats of military intervention in Libya and forming alliances that threaten stability in the Mediterranean Region and North Africa, and demand taking the following procedures:
1) Take urgent legal steps to prevent Turkish military intervention in Libya, protect Libyan national sovereignty, and preserve the lives of Libyan civilians from any Turkish armed aggression.
2) Reconsider the Security Council’s resolution to adopt the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement and withdraw international recognition of the Fayez al-Sarraj government, which turned into a key party in the conflict, failed to achieve consensus among the Libyans, turned into a threat to Libyan national and regional Mediterranean security, when it ceded its political will to the neo-Ottoman Turkish ambitions declared by Turkish President Erdogan himself on more than one occasion.
3) Reconsider the status of the United Nations Support Mission to Libya, which has become completely incapacitated to follow up and address the Libyan dossier, and in particular to protect Libyan citizens from the dangers of militia wars and Turkish military threats.
4) Reinstate and deal only with the elected Libyan legitimate institutions, representing the Libyan people in the last free and democratic elections of 2014, and empower them to exercise their right to formally represent Libya, with the global community and international, regional and continental organizations.
5) Safeguard Libyan sovereign funds and assets abroad from systematic looting and squandering, which are exposed to it by professional financial gangs that manipulate and infiltrate the UN assets’ freeze systems, in an attempt to acquire these assets, in collusion with the symbols of corruption at the Government of National Accord, and some countries where these funds and assets are deposited at their banks.
Issued on 30 December 2019
LIST OF SIGNATORIES
|1.
|Dr. Abdul Salam Mohammed Al-Badri
|Deputy Prime Minister of the Interim Government
|2.
|Ali Faraj Al-Gatrani
|Vice President of the Presidential Council (Resigned)
|3.
|Talal Abdullah Al-Mihoub
|Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives
|4.
|Youssef Ibrahim Al-Agouri
|Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives
|5.
|Ali Omar Takbali
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|6.
|Saltana Masoud Al-Mismari
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|7.
|Ali Al-Saidi Al-Qaidi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|8.
|Ahmid Huma Al-Zaidani
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|9.
|Abdulnabi Muhammad
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|10.
|Saeed Mugheeb Al-Zwi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|11.
|Salah Al-Sahbi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|12.
|Dr. Misbah Al-Badawi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|13.
|Younes Omar Fanoush
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|14.
|Nad Najah Al-Biba
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|15.
|Dr.. Abdel Moneim Hussein El-Yassir
|MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the National Security Committee
|16.
|Ali Al-Rifai Zoubi
|MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the Energy Committee
|17.
|Hajar Mohammed Al-Qayed
|MP – ex General National Congress
|18.
|Abdul Hafeedh Al-Dayikh
|MP – ex General National Congress
|19.
|Mohammed Ibrahim Machi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|20.
|Muhammed Younis Al-Toumi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|21.
|Dr.. Abdul Sadiq Swaideg
|MP – ex General National Congress
|22.
|Abdul Karim Al-Jayash
|MP – ex General National Congress
|23.
|Salem Mohammed Bou Jannat
|MP – ex General National Congress
|24.
|Abdel Moneim Al-Wahaishi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|25.
|Asmaa Sariba
|MP – ex General National Congress
|26.
|Al-Sharif Al-Wafi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|27.
|Abdel-Aal Anwar Al-Dresy
|MP – ex General National Congress and former Ambassador
|28.
|Maryam Al-Shaeri
