Statement of the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings on Turkish Threats to Deploy Troops in Libyan Territory

The Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings issued a statement on Monday on the threats made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his determination to deploy Turkish troops on the Libyan territory. The Alliance includes leading civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, officials, diplomats, writers, researchers, and academics from across Libya.

[Libya, 30 December 2019] – Al Marsad publishes below the English translation of the statement which was received by its editorial team. The statement conveys a message from the Libyan people to the international community on Turkish threats of sending its soldiers to Libya which the statement categorized as “an invasion and violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a member of the United Nations and all continental and regional organizations, and it is also a serious threat to international peace and security, given the consequences of pushing the Mediterranean and North African regions into an armed conflict in which the only losers will be the Libyan people and their economic capabilities.”

The full English translation of the letter, published originally in Arabic is here:

STATEMENT BY THE ALLIANCE OF THE LIBYAN NATIONAL GATHERINGS

ON THE TURKISH THREATS TO DEPLOYING TROOPS IN LIBYAN TERRITORY

H.E. Secretary-General of the United Nations

Messrs. Heads of Missions of the Permanent Members of the UN Security Council

Messrs. Members of the European Union

H.E. Secretary General of the League of Arab States

H.E. Chairperson of the African Union

H.E. Secretary General of the Arab Maghreb Union

We, the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings, which includes a number of civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, writers, researchers, and academicians, which express the voice of the overwhelming majority of the Libyan people, hereby, strongly condemn the threats made by the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, regarding his intentions to deploy Turkish military forces on the ground in Libya, in flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, and all norms of international and humanitarian law.

The threat to deploy Turkish forces on Libyan soil is an invasion and a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and a member of the United Nations and all continental and regional organizations, and it is also a serious threat to international peace and security, given the implications of pushing the Mediterranean and North African regions into an armed conflict in which the only losers will be the Libyan people and their economic potential.

The Turkish President’s argument that his direct intervention in Libya’s internal affairs is based on two memoranda of understanding in the areas of security, military cooperation and the demarcation of maritime borders that he signed with Fayez al-Sarraj, President of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord, lacks and violates not only Libyan national legal foundations, but also international norms and laws.

We refer below to the most important national and international legal rules that make these two memoranda void and null, without any value or legal obligations.

I. On the Level of National Legislation:

– The Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement has not been included in the interim Constitutional Declaration which is the existing and governing constitutional rules in Libya since 2011.

– The Government of Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj has not gained the vote of confidence at the legitimate Libyan Parliament, the Libyan House of Representatives, since its formation in 2015.

– The Libyan Constitutional Declaration affirms that international treaties concluded by Libya must be ratified by the legislature. Article (8), paragraph (2) of the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement, through which the Presidential Council emanated, indicates that the Government of National Accord “may conclude international agreements and conventions provided that they are endorsed by the House of Representatives.”

– Several Libyan judicial rulings categorically confirm the unconstitutionality of the Government of National Accord.

– Mr. Fayez Al-Sarraj solely signed the two memoranda of understanding with Turkey, which contradict the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement, especially with regard to the important sovereign decision-making mechanism, which requires unanimity within the nine-member Presidential Council composition.

II. On the Level of International Law:

– The two memoranda of understanding concluded between Turkey and Libya violate the spirit and norms of international law, in particular the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and its implementing provisions, signed in Montego Bay Jamaica in 1973, and the United Nations Treaty on the Exploitation of Maritime Economic Zones and the High Seas, concluded in New York in 1982.

– The two memoranda of understanding signed between Turkey and Libya violate articles (10-12) of the Vienna Convention on Treaties in 1969, and in particular Article 46, which sets out the stages and procedures for writing, signing and ratifying bilateral or collective agreements of states.

Based on the above, the forces of the Libyan National Gatherings, who signed below this document, appeal to all international parties to condemn Turkish threats of military intervention in Libya and forming alliances that threaten stability in the Mediterranean Region and North Africa, and demand taking the following procedures:

1) Take urgent legal steps to prevent Turkish military intervention in Libya, protect Libyan national sovereignty, and preserve the lives of Libyan civilians from any Turkish armed aggression.

2) Reconsider the Security Council’s resolution to adopt the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement and withdraw international recognition of the Fayez al-Sarraj government, which turned into a key party in the conflict, failed to achieve consensus among the Libyans, turned into a threat to Libyan national and regional Mediterranean security, when it ceded its political will to the neo-Ottoman Turkish ambitions declared by Turkish President Erdogan himself on more than one occasion.

3) Reconsider the status of the United Nations Support Mission to Libya, which has become completely incapacitated to follow up and address the Libyan dossier, and in particular to protect Libyan citizens from the dangers of militia wars and Turkish military threats.

4) Reinstate and deal only with the elected Libyan legitimate institutions, representing the Libyan people in the last free and democratic elections of 2014, and empower them to exercise their right to formally represent Libya, with the global community and international, regional and continental organizations.

5) Safeguard Libyan sovereign funds and assets abroad from systematic looting and squandering, which are exposed to it by professional financial gangs that manipulate and infiltrate the UN assets’ freeze systems, in an attempt to acquire these assets, in collusion with the symbols of corruption at the Government of National Accord, and some countries where these funds and assets are deposited at their banks.

Issued on 30 December 2019

LIST OF SIGNATORIES

1. Dr. Abdul Salam Mohammed Al-Badri Deputy Prime Minister of the Interim Government 2. Ali Faraj Al-Gatrani Vice President of the Presidential Council (Resigned) 3. Talal Abdullah Al-Mihoub Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives 4. Youssef Ibrahim Al-Agouri Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives 5. Ali Omar Takbali MP- Libyan House of Representatives 6. Saltana Masoud Al-Mismari MP- Libyan House of Representatives 7. Ali Al-Saidi Al-Qaidi MP- Libyan House of Representatives 8. Ahmid Huma Al-Zaidani MP- Libyan House of Representatives 9. Abdulnabi Muhammad MP- Libyan House of Representatives 10. Saeed Mugheeb Al-Zwi MP- Libyan House of Representatives 11. Salah Al-Sahbi MP- Libyan House of Representatives 12. Dr. Misbah Al-Badawi MP- Libyan House of Representatives 13. Younes Omar Fanoush MP- Libyan House of Representatives 14. Nad Najah Al-Biba MP- Libyan House of Representatives 15. Dr.. Abdel Moneim Hussein El-Yassir MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the National Security Committee 16. Ali Al-Rifai Zoubi MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the Energy Committee 17. Hajar Mohammed Al-Qayed MP – ex General National Congress 18. Abdul Hafeedh Al-Dayikh MP – ex General National Congress 19. Mohammed Ibrahim Machi MP – ex General National Congress 20. Muhammed Younis Al-Toumi MP – ex General National Congress 21. Dr.. Abdul Sadiq Swaideg MP – ex General National Congress 22. Abdul Karim Al-Jayash MP – ex General National Congress 23. Salem Mohammed Bou Jannat MP – ex General National Congress 24. Abdel Moneim Al-Wahaishi MP – ex General National Congress 25. Asmaa Sariba MP – ex General National Congress 26. Al-Sharif Al-Wafi MP – ex General National Congress 27. Abdel-Aal Anwar Al-Dresy MP – ex General National Congress and former Ambassador 28. Maryam Al-Shaeri Member of Constitution Drafting Assembly 29. Al-Siddiq Abdul Karim Former Deputy Prime Minister 30. Dr.. Ashour Shawayel Former Minister of Interior 31. Dr. Faraj Al-Sayeh Former Minister 32. Abdul Kabir Al-Fakhiri Former Minister of Education 33. Dr. Aref Ali Nayed Former Ambassador 34. Abdullah Al-Zubaidi Former Ambassador 35. Mahmoud Al-Busaifi Former Secretary of the Press Authority 36. Abu Bakr Muhammad Ermaila Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance 37. Rami Saeed Kamal Diplomat 38. Abdul Ghani Hassan Al-Oraibi Diplomat 39. Beleid Al-Ajeeli Toubah Former Mayor of Janzour Municipality 40. Najiba Ghaith Estaita Chairwoman of the Civil Democratic Bloc Conference 41. Atef Miloud Al-Hassia Civil Democratic Bloc 42. Awad Ali Es-haim Civil Democratic Bloc 43. Omar Fadhil Nashaad Civil Democratic Bloc 44. Hussein Mohammed al-Sharif Advisor to the Anti-Corruption Commission 45. Fawzi Mohammed Al-Ghanai University Faculty Member 46. Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Deira University Faculty Member 47. Dr. Ali Saeed Al-Barghathi Professor at the Department of Political Science 48. Mohammed Mabrouk Bougaigis Retired Honorary Professor 49. Dr. Kamel El Hadi El Meshach Academic and media expert 50. Dr. Salamah Boukouta Academic 51. Mohamed Zidan Academic 52. Essa Abdul Qayum Journalist 53. Ali Muhammad Al-Raqeei Journalist 54. Salma El Shaab Tripoli press syndicate secretary 55. Amal Ibrahim Jalloul Human rights activist 56. Laila Abu Saif Yassin Human rights activist 57. Serag El-Din Al-Tawerghi Human rights activist 58. Dr. Muhammad Al-Raj Political and social activist 59. Abdul Majeed Al-Mayt Lawyer 60. Amal Buqeqis Lawyer 61. Nedaa Nabil Al Shaeri Lawyer 62. Muraja Aqila The Prosecutor’s Office 63. Seraj Buqeqis Director of Financial Affairs in Oil Affairs, retired 64. Nasser Ahdash Consulting Engineer 65. Abdul Karim Al Senussi Tafour Engineer 66. Khaled Khalifa Al-Barasi Social Worker Supervisor 67. Abdul Rahim Al-Jinan Senior Advisor to the Libyan Audit Office 68. Tamim Osman Administrative consultant 69. Rashid Basikri Business Manager 70. Mohamed Mokhtar Ghanay Media director 71. Shuaib Al-Aqili Computer science teacher 72. Nidal Al Hariri TV director 73. Nabil Abdullah Al Shaeri Chief Engineer 74. Faraj Al-Asha Writer 75. Fairuz Al-Madani Legal officer 76. Hammouda Al-Abediyeh Retired commercial pilot 77. Ali Abu Qurain Doctor 78. Dr. Faisal Salem Bounkheila Doctor 79. Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Mufti Businessman 80. Qais Al-Abediyeh Businessman 81. Ahmed Abreibesh Businessman 82. Al-Madani Al-Azhari Former secretary general of Sahil and Sahara Assemblage 83. Najeeb Abdullah Al-Shaeri Projects Manager 84. Amira Masoud Human rights activist 85. Ahmed Saleh Al-Mayar 86. Serag El-Din Al-Faqih 87. Saad Muhammad Hashem 88. Abdul Salam Felfel 89. Fatima Mahmoud Writer 90. Fawzi Ammar 91. Faisal Aburayqa 92. Nuri Shadi 93. Ali Jumaa Al-Jali 94. Hassan Oweidat 95. Jalal Al-Aswad 96. Mansour Jumaa al-Aqil 97. Muhammad Rajab Al-Masaee 98. Fathi Falaq 99. Al-Sharf Moftah Al-Jaidi 100. Al-Arabi Al-Werfali 101. Al-Mabrouk Sultan 102. Al-Mukhtar Al-Jadal 103. Hope Abogaigis 104. Entsar Day Al-Maghour 105. Thuraya Al-Tuaibi 106. Jibreel Saad Al-Obaidi 107. Hassan Belkheir 108. Khalid Adrnbah 109. Khalifa Rajab Al-Waer 110. Rania Al-Hariri 111. Salem Al-Talhi 112. Suleiman Al-Bouzidi 113. Tariq Al-Kish 114. Tareq Sweidq 115. Abdel Fattah Al-Barbar 116. Dr. Abdullah Anbeh Athamneh 117. Abdelmonem Ali Belaaid 118. Abdel Fattah Al-Barbar 119. Abdullah Al-Rabo 120. Othman Al-Hadhiri 121. Ali Abuqurain 122. Farida Muhammad Al-Zalitni 123. Fawzi Al-Mezoughi 124. Fawzi Mohammed Al-Ghanai 125. Labib Al-Ramli 126. Mohammed Al-Madani Al-Hudhiri 127. Mohamed Salem Embark 128. Marei Aqila Shwairbat 129. Muftah Al-Qilushi 130. Mohammed Al-Farjani 131. Mohamed Ramadan Al-Toumi 132. Mansour Mohammed Zaqlam 133. Ali Mustafa Al-Sharif 134. Omar Mohammed Ragab 135. Almahdi Saleh 136. Imran Bukhtabieh 137. Abdullah Boushnaf 138. Buthaina Al-Uraibi 139. Mustafa Abu-Seif 140. Haitham bin Lama 141. Hassan Abdul-Razzaq Al-Gharyani 142. Mervat Doma 143. Abdul Basit Abdul Razzaq Dakhil 144. Adel Al-Mahjoub 145. Miloud Ali Al-Meraash 146. Mostafa Beera 147. Abdul Muttalib Gaith Shaaban 148. Omar Salem Al-Salahi 149. Tawfiq Hussain Shaaban 150. Essa Rashwan 151. Faraj Khalifa Dhaw 152. Hassan Shallouf 153. Khaled Yaseen 154. Dr. Issa Hakim 155. Ahmed Abdullah Al-Aboud 156. Saeed Awad Rashwan 157. Fawzi Mohammed Al-Shaibani 158. Mahmoud Al-Mabrouk Al-Aswad 159. Faraj Mohammed Al-Abani 160. Idris Muhammad Tarom 161. Ibrahim Mohammed Ghaith 162. Muhammad Ali Salem Issa 163. Anwar Al-Taher Al-Ayyan 164. Muhammad Al-Zarrouk Shahoub 165. Aladdin Abdul Karim Balhajj 166. Saleh Al-Hamroni Ahmed 167. Al-Arabi Mekhal 168. Ali Al-Ajili Al-Triki 169. Abdul Majeed Shaaban Gait 170. Ibrahim Ali Mukhal 171. Sabri Salem Al-Jayer 172. Abdul Majeed Al-Mabrouk Al-Atrash 173. Al-Bahloul Al-Mabrouk Al-Atrash

