Libyan Army: “We Are No More than 300 Meters from the Main Neighborhoods of Central Tripoli”

The Libyan National Army spokesperson, Major General Ahmed al-Mismari, said that the army units are no more than 300 meters from the main neighborhoods of central Tripoli.

In press statements, al-Mismari confirmed that the army “has advanced to new and important points through which it can complete the attack and reach the heart of Tripoli to eliminate terrorists and extremist militias.”

“The army is tightening control over long distances on the airport road, and there are major advances in the axes of Saladin, and we are about 300 meters from the al-Hadba neighborhood, which is located in the heart of Tripoli,” he added.

“The armed forces are progressing well while adhering to the rules of engagement that stress on securing citizens and public and private institutions,” the LNA official said, adding that they “took control of the headquarters of the General Staff, Naqlia Camp, as well as Hamza camp, which is one of the largest military camps in Tripoli.”

Al-Mismari noted that the military units “secured the camps located in the Saladin neighborhood, such as the Armored camp and the Police College camp,” adding that the coming hours” will prove the ability of the armed forces to professionally accomplish their military tasks.”