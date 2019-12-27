Libya: GNA Officially Opens the Door to Turkish Military Intervention

The Government of Reconciliation and its militias did not wait long to formally seek direct support from Turkey, with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announcing his intention to send armed forces to Tripoli to help the forces of the Government of Accord and its hardline militias in the face of progress the National Army led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.

On Thursday, an official in the Libyan capital that the government of reconciliation has formally asked Turkey for air, ground and sea military support to repel an attack by the Libyan National Army to retake Tripoli from the clutches of al-Wefaq militias.The official, who asked not to be named, made the remarks after Fathi Bashaga, interior minister of the Tripoli-based government, told reporters in Tunis that Libya had not yet made a formal request.

This is in line with Erdogan’s remarks, in which he announced that his country would send troops to Libya in response to a request from Tripoli next month, pushing the conflict there to the focus of broader regional differences.

The head of the Russian contact group for the settlement of Libya’s internal conflict, Lev Dingov, confirmed Thursday that the Libyan Government of National Accord had formally requested military support from Turkey.

In late November, Turkish President Erdogan and Tripoli’s Prime Minister, Fayez al-Sarraj, signed agreements to demarcate maritime borders in the Mediterranean and on security and military cooperation, which drew international criticism and categorical rejection by Egypt, Greece and Cyprus.

The maritime agreement ends Turkey’s isolation in the eastern Mediterranean as it intensifies oil and gas exploration activities, angering Greece and other neighbouring countries. The military agreement preserves Tripoli, its only ally in the region.

Erdogan is pushing heavily into the Libyan arena in a new military adventure similar to his intervention in Syria, betting on the support of Tunisia’s Islamists to provide a platform to support the Brotherhood’s expansion project in the region.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday that his country is expected to pass a mandate to send troops to Libya in parliament on January 8th and 9th.

“Given that there is an invitation (from Libya) at the moment, we will accept it,” Erdogan said in a speech to members of the Justice and Development Party (AKP). “We will put the draft law to send troops to Libya on the agenda as soon as the parliamentary sessions begin”.

Meanwhile, the White House said U.S. President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah al-Sisi in a telephone conversation Thursday, refused to exploit the situation abroad in Libya. The White House said “The two leaders agreed that the parties must take urgent action to resolve the conflict before Libyans lose control (of their country) for the benefit of external parties.” Washington called on all parties to de-escalate and warned of increased “Russian interference”.

For weeks, Ankara has been predicting the possibility of a military mission in Libya, less than three months after the Turkish army began an incursion into northeastern Syria targeting Kurdish fighters. Turkey has already sent military supplies to the Government of National Accord despite an arms embargo imposed by the United Nations, according to an UN report seen by Reuters last month.

The Turkish president visited Tunisia on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on the possibility of a ceasefire in Libya. He said Thursday that Turkey and Tunisia had agreed to support the government of national accord.

Erdogan’s announcement was denied by the Tunisian presidency.

“Tunisia will not accept to be a member of any alliance”. “The head of state is determined to preserve Tunisia’s sovereignty, independence and free decision, and this cannot in any case be the subject of any debate”.

Russia and Libya also expressed concern that Turkey might deploy troops in Libya to support the Sarraj government.Russian President Vladimir Putin and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte agreed Thursday that the situation in Libya must be resolved peacefully. Putin and Conti also discussed the Syrian file and the results of the Normandy summit on Ukraine.

The Russian position came amid a response to allegations by the Turkish president that “Russia is there with 2,000 Wagner (fighters),” “Is the official government inviting them? No.They are all helping a war baron (Haftar), whereas we are accepting an invitation from the legitimate government of the country. That is our difference,” he said, referring to Haftar-led Libyan National Army forces whose campaign against terrorism in western Libya is supported by several Arab and Western countries.

Al Arab