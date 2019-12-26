Vargas Llosa, Disciple of Goebbels

Atilio Borón

In his recent interview with the newspaper O Estado de Sao Paulo, the writer repeated his wearisome litany on Latin American politics, assuring that “the Argentines will greatly regret the defeat of Mauricio Macri”[1] Not only that: he once again described Alberto Fernández’s victory as a “tragedy” and attributed this – for him unhappy – decision to vote for the Frente de Todos to a supposed suicidal vocation of the Argentines. He went on to say that “this suicidal vocation is something truly extraordinary, since it is already known that all the country’s current problems were caused by Peronism”.

The truth is that I hesitated a long time before sitting down to write an answer to his words. But given that these “occurrences” – that semi-intellectual product that must be differentiated from the “ideas” of the narrator – acquire an enormous diffusion thanks to the concerted action of the world media oligarchy, it seemed to me that it was worthwhile to jump into the ring and refute his discourse. The confusion and brutality he promotes in public opinion demands prompt responses to his poisonous attacks. [2] I will concentrate on three themes.

First, it would be unusual and stupid for Argentines to lament the defeat of a government that plunged 40.8% of the population into poverty and has left the other 35% just above the poverty line (LP), something that is usually overlooked in many journalistic and academic publications. It is as if the remaining 60% of the “non-poor” population were solid middle classes or rich people with large wallets. No! A large part of this population is composed of people who could fall below the poverty line at any moment. With some optimism we could venture that perhaps 25% are not poor or at risk of poverty. But the rest are walking on the razor’s edge, appealing daily to a thousand strategies to avoid sinking below LP. An additional fact illustrates the point: 6 out of 10 Argentine children are poor. It would be in the bad taste of repetition if I were to expose again here the well-known data on the economic crisis and the national emergency in which the Macri government has left us: decline of real salaries and retirement assets, impressive number of SMEs that closed their doors, collapse of the GDP, piecework rates in public services, uncontrolled inflation and a phenomenal foreign debt, a vehicle to carry out an unprecedented capital flight that constitutes a brand of corruption of the Cambio government. The tragedy is the one we have suffered these last four years of government by his friend Mauricio, not the recently inaugurated administration of Alberto Fernandez for which the hallmark in popular feeling is hope. Nothing to be regretted!

Can a man like Vargas Llosa ignore such elementary facts? Impossible. Let’s discard that hypothesis. His criticisms are an expression of the fanatical obsession of a convert or, even worse, of someone who has been given the mission of execrating everything that is contrary to the neoliberal paradigm, even though to do so he must lie and sweep reality under the carpet.

Second, there is a statement that insults the intelligence of its readers when it states that all the problems of this country were “caused by Peronism. How can we ignore the fact that Argentina has suffered from successive coups d’état since 1930, all of which had as their distinctive feature the application of the economic precepts of liberalism? The dictatorship of the 1930s had those characteristics, just like the one in 1955 that opened the country’s doors to the IMF; the one in 1966, pompously called the “Argentine Revolution” promoted the ideas that the author of Tiempos Recios embraces with singular fervor. To the previous ones we must add the genocidal junta of the wrongly named “Proceso” that took power by assault in 1976, left the country economically and socially broken, disappeared 30 thousand people, for decades removed the possibility of recovering the Malvinas Islands and made neoliberalism and its principal slogan: “to shrink the state is to enlarge the nation” the pillar of all its economic and social policy. As if the above were not enough for a peronist government in disguise, Carlos S. Menem’s government adhered to this nefarious doctrine with zeal. A scholar of the subject verifies that “in the fifty years since our country’s entry into the organization (the IMF) in 1956 until the total payment in advance of the outstanding debt since the convertibility crisis in 2006, Argentina was under agreement (with the IMF) for 38 years. 3] To these we must add the two more years in which the Managing Director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, became the real Minister of Economy in Macri’s government. This is why our economic and social decline can be explained much more – if not entirely – by those forty years of “co-government” between the Casa Rosada and the IMF than by the mistakes that, like any other government, Peronism could have made in any of its changing historical concretions, the alphonsinism of the beginning of democratic reconstruction and even the nefarious Alliance of the end of the last century.

Third and last: some might ask what the hell Joseph Goebbels has to do with all this. Answer: a lot, because the author of Aunt Julia and the writer shows that he knows very well the communication tactics of Hitler’s Minister of Propaganda (and Doctor of Letters from the University of Heidelberg, beware of academia and “men of letters”!) One of the phrases that summarizes the thought of the Nazi leader says, “Propaganda must be limited to a small number of ideas and repeat them tirelessly, presenting them again and again from different perspectives, but always converging on the same concept. Without any fissures or doubts”. This is where the famous phrase comes from: “If a lie is repeated enough, it ends up becoming the truth'”. This is precisely what Vargas Llosa does with his mastery of language: he manipulates a few ideas and repeats them ad nauseam “without fissures or doubts”. As is true for every fanatic, his discourse is hermetically sealed and the uncomfortable data of experience does not make a dent in the thick shell of his ideology. His lies are tirelessly repeated, as Goebbels advised. Vargas Llosa’s militant tenacity is admirable, a pity that he is in the service of evil. Thanks to the immense power of the hegemonic media, these lies become indisputable truths, or “common sense” that is difficult to challenge. To do so is seen as a reckless act, almost a sacrilege. Despite this, his essay is an artificial construction that collapses like a house of cards as soon as it is contrasted with historical analysis or the eloquence of statistics. It is not surprising that in the last forty years he has rarely been seen to debate his ideas, and almost always with carefully selected and benevolent interlocutors. To sum up: the statements contained in the interview we have analyzed are pure and simple propaganda, imbued with a hatred and resentment that say a lot about the nature of the times we live in, where the collapse of neoliberalism is an absolutely unavoidable fact that infuriates and boggles the mind of the Peruvian writer. He will have to get used to it.

Notes:

[1] The article was published in O Estado de Sao Paulo on December 22nd and was reproduced hours later in Spanish in Clarín. Available at https://www.clarin.com/politica/mario-vargas-llosa-argentinos-van-lamentar-enormemente-derrota-mauricio-macri-_0_42-G4vHQ.html

2] A complete refutation of his propaganda machinations is found in my El Hechicero de la Tribu (Madrid, Buenos Aires, Mexico: AKAL, 2019)

[3] 1 Noemí BRENTA, Argentina trapped History of Relations with the IMF 1956-2006 (Buenos Aires, Ediciones Cooperativas, 2008)