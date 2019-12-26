Our Latin America

Frei Betto

Latin America, with its 638 million inhabitants, is today the most unequal region in the world. After a decade of reducing poverty and inequality, the rates are again worrying, due to tax evasion and cuts in social programs. As national economies have shrunk, some 20% of the population is now considered vulnerable. And 122 million people who escaped poverty but failed to enter the middle class could lose the little they gained.

In 2002, 44.5% of Latin Americans lived in poverty, 11.2% of them in misery. Today, 30% of the continent’s population, or 210 million people, live in poverty and misery.

No other continent was so crushed as the Americas. In Asia, the eyes of the people are predominantly slanted. In Africa, the population is black. Here, those with indigenous features are scarce. It is estimated that in the first century of Western colonization, European settlers massacred 70 million indigenous people.

Since 2014, Latin America has experienced a sharp drop in its share of world trade, as well as a relative reduction in the price of major South American products. Some countries are leading in increasing inequality in the region: notably Venezuela, due to an unprecedented economic recession, and also Brazil and Argentina.

Thanks to the installation of progressive governments on the continent beginning in 1988, more than 72 million Latin Americans have been lifted out of poverty since 2003, according to Oxfam data. This was due to the increase in the minimum wage and public spending on social policies, and the improvement of basic education.

The current re-impoverishment of the population is not only the result of economic factors such as the end of the raw materials boom, but also of cuts in social policies, especially in countries where parliamentary coups have occurred, such as Honduras, Paraguay and Brazil, and those that in recent years have been governed by neoliberal presidents, such as Argentina and Chile.

In terms of education, Brazil has not yet reached the average level of Latin American countries. High school students here spend about four hours a day in class. The continental average is six hours.

Latin America has not yet found its model of sustainable development. All countries are still dependent on their exports, which means that they are subject to the interests of the metropolitan nations and to market fluctuations.

The continent will have no future until it achieves fiscal justice, i.e. progressive taxation (the more you earn, the more you pay), reduction of corruption and increased spending on social policies.

In Brazil, the decline in social indices is increasing with the approval of labor and social security reforms, which substantially reduce the rights won in the last seven decades. An analysis by the Institute of Socioeconomic Studies (Inesc), based on data from the Senate Budget Portal, published in July, shows that the budget cuts promoted by Bolsonaro in the first six months of his government were not concentrated in historically privileged sectors, such as the legislative and judicial branches, but rather in areas related to the guarantee of human rights. Housing, education, the defense of citizens and their rights were the areas most affected by the policy of budget cuts, which, from January to June of this year, amounted to 31 billion reais. And that means less employment, less housing, less health and education, less bread on the table for Brazilians.

Frei Betto is the author of Ofício de escrever (Rocco), among other books.

Translation by Internationalist 360°