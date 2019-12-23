Sarraj Concluded Illegal Agreements with Turkey that Cede the Unity and Sovereignty of Libya

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Libya Institute for Advanced Studies (LIAS), Dr. Aref Ali Nayed, revealed today, Tuesday, that he convened with the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov at the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in Moscow. The meeting was also attended by the Political Advisor at the Libya Institute for Advanced Studies (LIAS), Mohamed Bousafita.

LIAS Media Bureau stated that the meeting focused on the latest developments in Libya, and the GNA-Turkey MOUs that were described by LIAS as “null and void”. The two sides also discussed the seriousness of Turkish military intervention and ways to unite efforts to thwart it.

The participants in the meeting, according to LIAS Media Bureau, touched on the need to stand with all the social components of the Libyan people, without regionalism or discrimination, and mobilize international support for the elected parliament, the Libyan House of Representatives (HOR), its Interim Government, and its Libyan National Army (LNA).

Dr. Nayed emphasized that the recent void agreements concluded by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) pose an imminent threat to Libya’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and tampers with the capabilities of the Libyan people which are flagrantly mishandled and squandered to finance such dubious pacts. He stressed the importance of taking an urgent action through the League of Arab States, the African Union, the European Union, and the Security Council to acknowledge and confirm the expiry of the mandate of the Presidential Council led by Fayez al-Sarraj, his government, as well as the GNA-aligned positions in the Libyan sovereign institutions, calling for the withdrawal of international recognition from the unconstitutional regime in Tripoli.

Al Marsad