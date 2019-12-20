Venezuela: “We Must Always Be Against Class-Related Police Violence”

Reinaldo Iturriza López Interview with Ciudad CCS What do you think about this left-wing campaign against class-based police violence, and why did the Surgentes collective use Chávez’s name in a hashtag?

In the first place, I think that it is a timely and strategic campaign, in the sense that we, as a matter of principle, should always be against police violence of a clearly class-based nature, it is a police violence that fundamentally affects, as it always has, the youth of the popular neighbourhoods. One of the things that the campaign makes clear, despite the enormous difficulty of having official figures, is that, according to the same official figures, in recent years there has been an increase in police violence, in extrajudicial executions against young people in popular neighbourhoods. This being the case, the worst thing that can be done is to remain silent about an extremely serious situation, which must be the subject of public debate in Venezuelan society. We cannot, under any circumstances and under any pretext, pretend ignorance of a situation that is so dangerous that it flagrantly violates the right to life.

The use of Chávez’s image is absolutely justified, as much as it can be justified, in quotation marks, in the case, for example, of the extraordinary audiovisual materials of the people of Tatuy TV Comunitaria. We cannot use Chavez, instrumentalizing him, in the worst sense, by extracting his quotes with forceps, decontextualizing him and building a Chavez to our measure. Chávez was what he was and is what he continues to be, precisely because he raised the most uncomfortable and difficult questions, even if they were painful for us, the most traumatic things, as a matter of principle. Chavez on several occasions referred to this phenomenon of police violence of a class nature and, beyond police violence, the profoundly undemocratic and exclusionary nature of the entire justice system. This Chavez seems to me to be absolutely vindicated. I believe that the image of Chávez is appealed to because his denunciation continues to be absolutely valid, even more so when the official figures show an increase in police violence. On the other hand, it makes absolute sense that they appeal to the image of Commander Chávez and his words because they are comrades who are Chavistas. They have explained it very well in a document they made public, in which they respond in general terms to many of the criticisms, the immense majority of them very unfair and very out of place, regarding the campaign they are carrying out. We are talking about comrades who have been militant in the field of human rights and in the field of the revolutionary left since the 1980s, and we can say that they are comrades who are above suspicion, if you want to use that word. Not only do they have a very long trajectory in the struggle for human rights and in the revolutionary struggle, but they are still militant in the revolutionary field today. Among other things, they are among the principal animators of an extraordinary experience of popular organization in Caracas, one of the most important at present in Caracas, which is the Cooperativa Unidos San Agustín Convive, which among other things, in alliance with the people of the Plan Pueblo a Pueblo, guarantees the possibility of access to food, fundamentally vegetables, from producers directly to consumers in the San Agustín parish. Part of the work of the comrades, and precisely because of their militant history in human rights and in the revolutionary left, have been witnesses and know first hand, precisely, these violations of human rights which family members, sons, daughters, but above all, boys, young people, of some of the comrades who make up this cooperative, have been victims of.

These compañeros and compañeras carried out an investigation, which is precisely what they presented last week in a public forum, quite a large one, in which there was a difficult, controversial, but very necessary discussion. It seems to me that it was an extraordinary exercise in public debate; these are spaces that cannot be lost. In that activity last week in San Agustín, in La Ceiba, they presented the results of the inquiry and concluded by explaining and offering details about the motivations of the campaign.

They are not making an inadequate use, so to speak, of the figure or words of Commander Chávez. Rather, one should ask why there are people who claim the right to administer the figure of Commander Chávez. His image as a leader, as a political figure, as a revolutionary, as well as all the things he raised, are the property of all the Venezuelan people,and all the Venezuelan people, to be inspired by his example, have an absolute right to use his words to raise all the things that need to be raised at this time, and in this particular case regarding police violence. We cannot validate practices that are clearly in violation of the right to life.

In principle, the campaign began based on the figures of a report published by the Open Society Foundation, which is financed by a man named George Soros who claims to be a philanthropist, but we all know that he is a right-wing actor and they also use some figures from work done by Keiner Ávila which has been linked to Súmate for a long time, of course, subsequently they amend it and have some official figures up to 2017 published by the Ministry of Interior Relations Justice and Peace.

Why is the campaign being launched now in 2019 and right now? Some journalists, for example José Roberto Duque, say that there is no candidacy there, but that he sees it with suspicion and points out that the campaign is being launched at this moment, precisely, to distract attention from what is happening in Latin America so that the media and international public opinion can once again fix their eyes on Venezuela. What do you think of that?

Look, no, I think you’re making the wrong point. And I really, truly hope that you will take my words as I’m putting them to you. You are asking the wrong question. It’s not that they are amending and then throwing out other figures. They release both figures simultaneously, and they are colleagues who have the decency, the virtue, to recognize as a political mistake to have published data from research that is done under the auspices of the Open Society. They also made that clear publicly in this document to which I have referred now. But it is not that they correct, let us say, by taking that information out of circulation and then publishing another that extends to 2017. They also published this information at the time. What we should ask ourselves is why absolutely nothing is said about these official figures. This silence seems to me to be complicit, almost shameful. I myself publicly spoke out against the use of this information. But I did what I believe to be a matter of principle, and that is to put the spotlight where the spotlight should be, which is the situation to which the official figures refer. The question is not why they are launching that campaign now, but why nobody else has ever launched it before. Why has nobody else done it? And if it was because there were no official figures available, then the question that should be asked of our government is why it had not made those figures public before. That is certainly the question to be asked.

And the other thing, that they are comrades to be suspected, because they are launching this right now, to divert attention from what is happening in Latin America: this is to attribute to the comrades of Surgentes a power that they obviously do not have. I insist, I believe that this is a way to divert attention, to single out and stigmatize very unjustly some comrades who have a very long trajectory in the struggle for human rights and a revolutionary and Chavista political trajectory. It is not the first time and it will not be the last, unfortunately, that instead of discussing the central issue, which is the profoundly classist and anti-popular nature of police violence, which the official figures attest to, we should insist… rather, we should demand that the Venezuelan Government not only update the figures and make them public, but that it participate in the public discussion of this very serious situation. We should instead show solidarity with our colleagues who, at all risk, have decided to take the step of publicly discussing this situation.

But what I was saying, to complete the previous idea, is that it will not be the first or the last time, unfortunately, that instead of discussing the central issue, we will proceed through the attack of the comrades who take action. I think this is a very disturbing sign of what is happening internally in Chavism at the moment. The virulence with which they respond to the campaign of the comrades does not correspond to the gravity of the situation they are denouncing. I am completely against this kind of moral lynching of the compañeros and compañeras. I believe that in a democratic society, but above all in a society that claims to be in revolution, matters must be discussed publicly, without prejudice to the people who participate in the discussion. This tendency to target the comrades as infiltrators, traitors, seems to me to do very little service to the Bolivarian revolution, and it is a behaviour that we should, if not unanimously, at least most of us, condemn and oppose. We must be able to discuss things publicly, without succumbing to blackmail on the grounds that this is not the time. We are constantly being told that this is not the time to discuss the central issues of Venezuelan society. The same argument is used, for instance, not to discuss the economic issue. What do we mean when we say that in revolution we cannot discuss the things our government does or does not do? Or can we only raise our voices to criticize and question the sworn enemies of this process? And what about the very serious mistakes and internal contradictions? If the aim is to democratize Venezuelan society, democratizing it means that all voices must be heard, however uncomfortable they may be.

People accuse human rights defenders of always defending the thugs but never the police, a tendency that exists and one that should always be made clear to people why they are defending human rights. I would like to know your personal assessment of the campaign, you mentioned that you think of the Surgentes comrades as those who take the initiative, but what do you personally think of always defending the human rights of the poorest and most vulnerable people?

Undoubtedly, to perceive the campaign in that way, as a campaign in defence of the thugs, is a misconception. It is not a campaign for the defence of thugs. For one thing, because the young people who are killed by the police are not all criminals, they are not all boys involved in criminality. And if that were the case, obviously there are rules, procedures and laws that should govern police action. It is those rules, procedures and laws that are being overlooked. Imagine if the police were given carte blanche here to murder all the young criminals. Imagine where we would end up, the outrageous levels of discretion that the police would resort to. That cannot be allowed. But I insist, this is the core of my approach: it is not a campaign to defend criminals. Part of the allegations relate to the fact that the police murder young people who are not even involved in criminal acts, which is a reflection of the levels of discretion with which the police forces are currently acting. Executions of boys in the street, in front of their families. These are things that cannot be allowed in a democracy.

And on the subject of human rights in general, the campaigns in defense of human rights are campaigns in defense of the legally vulnerable, and the revolutionary militants, theoretically, and if we are consistent in practice, we will always side with the vulnerable. But not only the young people who are victims of police violence, we are speaking of people who cannot enjoy the right to housing, the right to health, the right to education, and rights in general, not only civil rights, but economic, social, cultural, rights of all kinds. The Bolivarian revolution can be understood and conceived of as a gigantic and monumental campaign in defence of the right of the Venezuelan people to exercise those rights, and to demand that the State guarantee the free exercise of those rights. That is the Bolivarian revolution. So, this goes far beyond that restricted vision of a campaign in defense of malandros. It is a campaign for the right to life, for the right of every citizen to have a police force that respects human rights, the rights of all citizens living in this country.