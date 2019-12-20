Bolivia: The Usurper Will Not Go to the Polls, Not Even at the Right Time

Ollantay Itzamná

Do you still believe that the usurpers will leave power willingly? Do you think that the one who killed to get there will leave without killing? Do you still believe that that Bolivia will be settled without people in the streets? What will be the legal situation of Bolivia at 0:00 hr. next January 23rd?

After nearly 14 years of exemplary effort, the country had become a model of regional economic growth. But now, in a matter of days under tyranny, Bolivia is becoming a “country of shame” because of the premeditated violation of human rights, and institutional destruction/involution.

Jeanine Àñez, who usurped power by breaking the entire process of constitutional succession (she was not president of any State Body, nor were there two-thirds of the members of parliament for her appointment, nor did Congress accept the forced resignation of Evo Morales), took power under the promise of “calling free and transparent elections” before January 22nd, but there is barely a month left in the constitutional period of the defenestrated government, and there is still no date for elections, and the usurper is taking hold of power.

She came to power by force. A soldier placed the “presidential sash” on her. She is responsible for 36 indigenous people who were shot and killed while resisting the coup d’état. She freed as many “white” prisoners as possible and persecuted and imprisoned all those who expressed sympathy for Evo Morales.

She substantially changed the politics of Bolivia’s international relations. Now, the United States and Israel are the new “friends” of Bolivia. She expelled the Cuban doctors and rejected the government of Venezuela.

She placed her family, friends, and friends of her friends/accomplices, in strategic positions in the Plurinational State and public companies. Apart from nepotism, inexperience is the rule in the current “transitional” administration.

She ordered the issuance of an arrest warrant against Evo Morales, head of the electoral campaign of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), for the crimes of “sedition, terrorism and financing of terrorism”, based on an audiotape of a telephone conversation. She is imprisoning or persecuting the main leaders of the MAS, as well as the majority of the ministers, vice-ministers, and public authorities of the government of Evo Morales.

Meanwhile, it seems that the only stronghold of Bolivian resistance to the coup d’état and the dictatorship is the “territory of the Chapare,” in the province of Cochabamba, where the central nucleus of the MAS is located. Meanwhile, an announcement has been made that the military and police will intervene in the Chapare.

The Legislative Body (controlled numerically by MAS, but not ideologically) in “consensus” with the usurper government, and facilitated by the international community, has appointed the country’s new electoral authorities. These authorities named a public friend of Carlos Mesa, the candidate who lost in the previous elections to Morales, and who led the coup d’état, as President of the Electoral Body.

They carried out a coup d’état in order to come to power. They massacred indigenous people in two cities who were resisting the coup. They persecuted/ imprisoned all of their opponents. They issued an arrest warrant against the head of the MAS electoral campaign, and imprisoned their leaders. They seek to weaken and/or nullify the MAS (the only political party with a structure that would stand up to them in the “next elections”).

They modified international relations and consolidated their position with the governments of the United States and Israel. They are dividing up the administration of the country’s strategic public companies… Do you still believe that the usurpers will leave power at the right time? Do you believe that those who killed to get there will leave without killing? Do you still believe that Bolivia will be repaired without taking to the streets? What will be the legal situation in Bolivia at 0:00 a.m. on January 23?