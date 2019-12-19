Bolivia’s Fascist Coup Regime Issues Arrest Warrant Against Evo Morales for “Sedition”

Paradoxically, the right-wing politicians who subverted the democratic order in Bolivia are now accusing Evo Morales of sedition.

Bolivia’s coup-born regimen led by Jeanine Añez Wednesday issued an arrest warrant against President in exile Evo Morales, who is being charged for alleged sedition and terrorism.

Police’s Public Corruption Division head Luis Guarachi confirmed to journalists in La Paz the warrant had been issued after Interior Minister Arturo Murillo tweeted a picture of the arrest warrant, adding: “FYI Senor [Morales].”

The legal document, which was signed by La Paz prosecutors, instructs to “apprehend and lead Mr. Juan Evo Morales Ayma, before the prosecutor’s offices.”

The Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) leader is paradoxically accused of “promoting violent clashes” that left 35 dead and resulted in his resignation.

Confirmed: the de-facto government of Jeanine Añez finally closed 53 community radio stations. The transmission and signal were cut off. Bolivia lives a dictatorship.

This accusation would be based on the existence of an audio in which Morales is supposedly heard ordering the Bolivian people to resist and encircle the cities to overthrow Senator Añez.

The warrant issued by the Bolivian de facto government did not take many as a surprise given that Añez announced an impending arrest warrant against Morales on Saturday.

Nevertheless, the MAS activists and supporters are denouncing this measure against their leader as a lawless attempt to prevent him from returning to his country in the future.

Morales was forced to leave his office on Nov. 10 when the Organization of American States (OAS) mission report questioned the results of the presidential elections, which pave the way to a coup d’etat led by fundamentalist sectors of the Bolivian right.

Currently, the Socialist leader resides in Argentina with political refugee status.

One month after the Senkata massacre, which left 10 dead and several seriously injured, let the Public Prosecutor’s Office tell the public how many people are being investigated and arrested for the massacre. However, the de facto government quickly decided to arrest me.

Legally, I am still President. My resignation was not considered by the Legislative Assembly as required by Art. 161 No. 3 of the CPE. If it had been accepted, the procedures for a constitutional succession would not have been fulfilled either, so Áñez illegally proclaimed herself.

Law 651 of January 20, 2015, proclaims me as Constitutional President until January 22, 2020. This law was not abrogated, annulled and even less declared unconstitutional, so any act of the de facto government of Áñez, Camacho and Mesa is illegal.

The coup leaders failed to comply with legislative procedures, systematically violated the Constitution, unleashed political persecution and committed crimes against humanity.

All their actions are null and void.