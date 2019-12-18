Egypt Warns the Security Council: GNA-Turkey Agreement Will Transfer Arms to the Militias in Western Libya

In a letter to the Security Council obtained by AlArabiya news website, Egypt confirmed that the two MOUs signed between Ankara and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) violate Security Council resolutions on Libya, particularly Resolution 1970 of 2011, and allows the transfer of weapons to the militias in Western Libya.

The letter which was addressed on Tuesday by Egypt’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Mohamed Idris, to Kelly Craft, the United States Ambassador to the United Nations, and President of the Security Council for this month, and to the member states of the Security Council, considered that the two MOUs between Ankara and the GNA also violate the provisions of the Libyan Political Agreement which was brokered by the United Nations Support Mission to Libya (UNSMIL), and signed in the Moroccan city of Skhirat on 17 December 2015, between the Libyan rivals.

Idris demanded the United Nations does not recognize any obligations subsequent to the maritime delineation between Ankara and Tripoli, stressing clearly the Egyptian refusal and its non-recognition of the two MOUs signed in Istanbul between Turkey and the Tripoli-based GNA, which defined the maritime areas of jurisdictions in the Mediterranean and the nature of military cooperation between the two sides.

It should be mentioned, in this context, that the Egyptian Foreign Ministry has previously said that the maritime agreement between Fayez al-Sarraj and Erdogan was illegal and void.

Al Marsad