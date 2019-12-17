Libya: Turkey-GNA Security Pact Would Open the Way for Supporting Jihadist Groups

The Turkish social democratic politician and leader of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in an interview with Hurriyet news platform, translated by Al Marsad, urged the Ankara government to benefit from the hard lessons of the Syrian conflict and avoid deploying boots on the ground in Libya, where Turkey and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) have concluded a comprehensive and expanded security and defense agreement.

[Libya, 17 December 2019] – The Secretary General of the CHP also criticized the Turkish military presence in areas of conflicts, “What are we in Libya for? Why we were in the Syrian marshes? The government has to take lessons from what happened in the Syrian quagmire.”

A number of leading MPs representing the Republican People’s Party expressed their rejection of sending Turkish troops to Libya because Libya is currently a war-torn country and siding with one party to the conflict would put Turkish soldiers in harm’s way.

The Turkey-GNA security and military cooperation MOU has been approved at the Turkish Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Commission yesterday, with MPs of the ruling Justice and Development Party supporting it, while the opposition parties in Turkey voted against it on the grounds that it would make Turkey a party to an ongoing civil war between two rival factions in Libya. “If Turkey becomes a party in the unfolding conflict in Libya through proxy forces, or by direct intervention, it will add to instability in Libya,” the Republican People’s Party leader contested signing the controversial pact.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu argued that the Turkey-GNA agreements would open the way for the government to assist some jihadist organizations fighting on the ground with the Libyan government.

Al Marsad