Evo Morales Promises “Democratic Recovery” of Indigenous Power in Bolivia

First words of @evoespueblo in the Cultural Center of Cooperation in #BuenosAires. ABR coverage. pic.twitter.com/ehRZApEaL6 – Agencia Bolivia en Resistencia (@AgenciaBoliviaR) December 17, 2019

Primeras palabras de @evoespueblo en el Centro Cultural de la Cooperación en #BuenosAires. Cobertura de ABR. pic.twitter.com/ehRZApEaL6 — Agencia Bolivia en Resistencia (@AgenciaBoliviaR) December 17, 2019

“I begin with a self-criticism: we have trusted each other, because we have defeated many coups d’état throughout South America,” he said during a press conference Tuesday from Buenos Aires, where he has been in asylum since last Wednesday while the Argentine government processes his refugee status.

Morales also stated that the coup d’état in his country was planned and in response to his government’s decision to nationalize natural resources.

He also argued that Jeanine Áñez’s de facto government is ruining the economy.

“The worst thing about the coup d’état is that they killed my comrades, but they are also killing the economy”.

Morales also warned that the de facto government of President Jeanine Áñez could prepare a fraud in the next elections in Bolivia.

“In these elections there can be fraud”.

The former head of state therefore requested that international organizations such as the Carter Center, a council associated with a Nobel Prize or the United Nations intervene as observers, and stressed: “Everyone except the OAS (Organization of American States)”.

In addition, he pointed out that the coup d’état against him was a consequence of the process of change he led in Bolivia.

Evidently our sin, our crime, is to be indigenous and to have begun the change in Bolivia with the participation of the Bolivian people,” he said. “Second, to have nationalized the natural resources,” he added.

The former president defended the achievements of his mandate, whose policies opposed the recipes of the International Monetary Fund.

“We did three important things: politically, the refoundation of Bolivia. To leave that colonial state and to have a plurinational state. On the economic front, nationalizations. And the most important thing, in the social: the redistribution of wealth,” he said.

The coca growers’ leader indicated that at the beginning of his mandate in 2006 38.2% of Bolivians lived in extreme poverty, while in 2018 only 15% lived in that condition.