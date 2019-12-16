Venezuelan Government Disrupts Terrorist Plot to Attack Military Installations

Marco Teruggi

The calm of these New Year’s Eve celebrations in Venezuela conceals storms beneath the sea. One of them was unveiled this weekend by the national government, which announced it had dismantled a plan of violent actions that was to begin on Sunday with the assault on two barracks in the province of Sucre, in the Caribbean east of the country.

“Minister Jorge Rodriguez presented a portion of the testimonies and evidence we have of a conspiracy to activate an attack on several barracks of the Bolivarian army and the Bolivarian national guard in several cities of the country to provoke a military bloodbath, to overshadow and bathe Christmas in blood,” said President Nicolas Maduro.

Maduro, who spoke from the National Constituent Assembly on the 20th anniversary of the Constitution of the Republic, affirmed that the intellectual authors of the plan, at the national level, were Leopoldo López and Juan Guaidó, both from the Popular Will party.

Rodriguez had indicated in his speech that these two attacks in Sucre were going to take place along with actions in the provinces of Barinas, Zulia, Táchira, Aragua, and in the city of Caracas. The part of the plan that was unveiled included the border with Colombia, part of the plain, and the east, in a pincer action against the capital.

“As they did not have military force, the intention was to spread a Bolivian-style scenario, which would involve ‘police uprisings’ that would generate skirmishes, assaults, attacks, a bloodbath,” said the Minister of Communication.

According to him, there were several objectives: “to destroy Venezuelan Christmas, to cover up the acts of corruption of the National Assembly (NA), and to raise the image of Juan Guaidó, who, regardless of how many statements are made, the Trump administration’s image of Guaidó has fallen considerably.

The plan involved two deputies of the NA, Yanet Fermín and Fernando Orozco, against whom arrest warrants were issued by prosecutors and courts on Friday.

Maduro reported that on Friday afternoon, when he arrived in Havana for the ALBA-TCP summit, Venezuelan Vice Chancellor Carlos Ron received a call from James Story, in charge of the U.S. Embassy in Bogotá, to ask about Yanet Fermín’s situation in view of his possible arrest.

The information provided by Rodriguez and detailed by Maduro was rejected by the opposition, which pointed out the accusations of falsehoods and affirmed that this is a new persecution within the framework of the next key date: January 5.

That day is when he must assume a new president of the NA, something that has unleashed an internal fight in the right-wing, a storm that has come to light, in part, by the new corruption scandals in the opposition. The question is: will Guaidó remain at the head of the legislative body or will he be displaced by another sector?

This is an issue with multiple repercussions, both nationally and internationally. The numerous declarations of spokespersons of the Trump administration have made this clear, although with crossed messages that suggest that the scenarios remain open.

Indeed, in a thread of statements that includes Michael Kozak, Mike Pompeo, Elliot Abrams, they have affirmed that the support has always been to the president of the NA – whom they recognize as president in charge of Venezuela – and not to Guaidó as a person, but that the support to Guaidó has remained firm to date.

The different declarations were given within the framework of the corruption scandals of the opposition in the NA, the dispute over January 5, and the news that spread via Bloomberg that the Trump administration had no confidence in Guaidó’s capabilities.

The result of January 5 is crucial for the United States: a defeat of Guaidó would be an acknowledgement of their inability to achieve their goal, even with all the diplomatic and financial backing given to them.

As for the implications within the national opposition, there are several. One central issue is whether the legislative elections that will take place in 2020 will be accepted by a majority or will be sabotaged by the sectors that only support a violent solution. Will the U.S. position accept legislative elections? Statements show that it will not, and its commitment will continue through a parallel government and covert actions of force.

Maduro affirmed that it is necessary to take steps forward in one of the key issues for those elections, such as the conformation of the National Electoral Council: “that the National Dialogue Table -where a sector of the opposition participates- and the preliminary commission of the AN in contempt, all the opposition and all Bolivarianism, obtain a consensus formula for a new National Electoral Council”.

The end of the year is marked by calm on the surface and the possibility of storms emerging at any moment. For now, one has been avoided, but it will not stop. The next key moment will be the beginning of January. Meanwhile, in a complex situation, Christmas dinners are being prepared with government aid subsidizing the traditional year-end pernil in several neighbourhoods.