Libya: Broad International Support for Parliament Call to Withdraw GNA Recognition

Chancellor Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HOR) said that efforts exerted by the Parliament to withdraw international recognition of Fayez al-Sarraj government received broad support from the international community. In the meantime, the HOR Speaker reassured the civilian population in Tripoli on the launch of the operations of the Libyan National Army (LNA) to liberate the Libyan capital, Tripoli. [Libya, 16 December 2019] – Chancellor Saleh in an interview with Sky News Arabia yesterday, said that the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, has no longer any legal or constitutional basis to justify its existence since it has never been sworn in, and has never gained the vote of confidence, at the Libyan House of Representatives (HOR), the sole legitimate legislature in the country.

He stressed that he asked the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, not to register the two memoranda, concluded by the GNA with the Ankara government on 27 November 2019, at the United Nations.

The Speaker of the Libyan Parliament said that he expects the United Nations to respond to his request, pointing out that he will meet the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) in-Charge, Ghassan Salamé, to inform him directly of the HOR demand to withdraw international recognition from the Saraj government.

Chancellor Saleh said that the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by its Commander-in-Chief Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is moving towards achieving its objectives, with the support of the Libyan masses and legislature, of liberating Libya from the armed groups.

Al Marsad