Bolivia: The Empty Cup

In times of doubt and uneasiness, the militant commitment must not withhold necessary critique. We are convinced that the present moment demands unity. The same conviction obliges us to observe behaviours that do not contribute to the maintenance of unitary strength as a requisite of resistance.

One of our worst omissions was that of ideological strengthening of revolutionary militants, which initially was intuitive because of objective living conditions. This has been characteristic of the struggles of native peoples, who in the twentieth century made the leap from the trade union struggle to politics based on identity.

This qualitative leap of the indigenous peoples’ organizations did not have a correlate of the necessary complementarity with the theoretical-ideological political thought, which had been very strong and permanent in the case of the middle classes.

The progressive middle class had Marxism as its theoretical and ideological base, in all its aspects (socialists, social democrats, communists) and through this ideological baggage it enshrined or rather tried to enshrine the Amazonian Andean cosmovision, which in turn coined the phrase “communitarian socialism”, thus fulfilling the task of consolidating a guiding principle of the process of change, discarding the Suma Qamaña (Living Well) as the commitment of civilizing change.

The absence of analysis and permanent debate in revolutionary action generated a void that was gradually filled with doubts and later with marked questions that determined the gradual abandonment of the revolutionary project’s middle class sectors; furthermore, the functionalization of indigenous peoples’ organizations with respect to the state bureaucratic machinery, which swallowed up potential ideological leaders, resulted in the absence of ideological strengthening processes.

The recent misunderstandings in the MAS parliamentary bloc are a reflection of this lack of ideological formation. Politics is following the course that the coup plotters have planned; there are no parliamentary initiatives that, without losing the constitutional framework, restore to the people the possibility of maintaining their principal protagonism within the political definitions.

Personal disputes have replaced the common project, personalism-individualism has imposed itself on the collective spirit of the community, we are witnessing the metamorphosis from a revolutionary political instrument to a functional machinery of golpismo (coupism).

It is a time of controversy, self-conviction, self-criticism, which does not mean adopting the liberal mentality of “let go and let pass”. We are in a virtual state of siege and we have to assume the best strategies to overthrow once again, a dictatorship of a new type that has already managed to pierce the parliamentary political layer of the MAS.

Elections should not be the main horizon of our actions, for we lose the perspective of reality, which is the dismantling of the foundations of the process of change and the annulment of the revolutionary potential of the Political Instrument, which, as we are seeing, has already begun.

Camilo Katari, Potosi writer and historian.