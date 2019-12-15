Interview with Senator Juan Luis Castro Córdoba: “In Colombia People Lost Their Fear”

Juan Manuel Boccacci

“The Duque government does not understand what is happening in Colombia.” Image Bernardino Avila

Colombia continues to resist the neoliberal policies of President Ivan Duque in the streets. Tariffs, pension reform and labor flexibilization are just some of the adjustment policies that Colombians came out to reject throughout the country. November 21 was the first big day of strikes called by the unions. They were joined by thousands of Colombians on foot in what was the country’s largest protest in decades. “The Duque government does not understand what is happening in Colombia,” the Colombian senator for the Green Alliance party, Juan Luis Castro Córdoba, explained in a conversation with Página/12. Castro, 44, was elected Senator in 2018. He is the son of human rights activist Piedad Córdoba, who played a key role in the dialogue between the FARC and the Colombian government.

How would you explain what’s going on in Colombia?

I don’t think anyone is in command of these marches that the country is experiencing. It is not that a leader has come and said: “we are going to march, go out into the street”. No. The people joined the national strike called by the unions on November 21. It served as an excuse for them to march. And what explains this movement is the inequality that has historically existed in the country. Sixty percent of Colombians are informal workers. Eighty-five percent live on $400 a month. Education is no longer a factor of social mobility that allows people to study and get a good job. That doesn’t happen anymore. Now people study and can’t find work. I would say that these situations have generated non-conformism among the Colombian people.

What measures did the Duque government promote so that people would say “enough”?

In the first place there is the tax reform with which they granted enormous exemptions to businessmen, to the most wealthy people in the country, while they continue to squeeze the middle and lower classes. That is still being discussed in Congress today. Then they tried to propose a pension reform that would end state pension funds, the only funds through which people can retire with dignity. Let me give you an example: if a person has a salary of 1,000 dollars, when you retire in private funds they pay you 200 dollars a month. While in the state fund they grant 700 or 800 dollars, which is fair. And then there’s the labor reform they attempted. One of the proposals was that young people should be given only 75 percent of the minimum wage, simply because they are young! That’s legalizing slavery. They are regressive reforms of a President who does not understand the moment the country is currently undergoing. This is not said by me, but by Goldman Sachs, by Bloomberg, by the leaders of neoliberal governments. Then I believe that the marches will continue, they will last a long time, because this government is incapable of making the necessary reforms to generate tranquility and certainty for the people.

How do you explain the fact that the protests have been going on for so long?

The people lost their fear. Usually the repression kept people from coming out. But now they are reacting in ways that cannot be understood by the police and intelligence agencies. In the last mobilizations it was seen that there were infiltrators from the government and what the people have done is to remove them from the march so that they are not identified with them. The government is betting on exhaustion, on Christmas arriving and the movement being diluted. The strategies that have always worked for them are no longer working. They talk about the need for a political pact, but the pact is not with the politicians but with the citizens, to give real solutions to the people. The government is not understanding what is happening. For the first time they are going to have to listen to the citizens and make fundamental reforms.

Is there a crisis of representation in Colombia?

Surely. There is a total disconnection of the citizenry with the Executive Branch, with the Legislative Branch. An important issue is the Peace Agreement that was signed in 2016. In spite of this, violence increased again. The agreements address a series of reforms in land issues, drug trafficking, access to education, and the fight against corruption. These are comprehensive reforms that are not being carried out. If the government does not address this situation, which has worsened the relationship with citizens, obviously it will continue to be disconnected from the people.

There are mobilizations in various parts of Latin America. Do you think there are common causes that explain the discontent of the people?

There are factors that are transnational, that affect us all. For example, the exemptions granted to multinationals are a big issue. In part that is what we came to discuss in Argentina at this Meeting of Congressmen for Fiscal Justice. Multinationals exploit natural resources, and they leave and don’t pay taxes. The transnational capitals have legislative or tax structures that are tailored to their needs in order to be able to take the money without paying taxes in our countries. There are a series of common factors that end up affecting our economies. It is important to identify such mechanisms to combat tax evasion.

What have you learned from the struggles of your mother, Piedad Córdoba?

For me, the tenacity with which she tackles these causes is very important. And that’s what I’m trying to emulate. She fought for a Latin American equality project, to try to ensure that millions have guaranteed access to minimum necessities and that they live with dignity. Obviously that influences the way I look at things. I have a different path from hers because we are different human beings. But we agree that our task is to ensure that people have a dignified life above all else.

Translation by Internationalist 360º