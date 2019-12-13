LNA Statement Reveals Details of its Airstrike on Misrata Friday Evening

The General Command of the Libyan National Army has issued a statement on its military operations on Friday evening in Misrata and Tripoli, and following is the full text of this statement:

Statement by the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces on the targeting of military locations in the city of Misrata

After careful tracking and analysis of continuous intelligence reports on large shipments of weapons, munitions, armored vehicles and various military equipment arriving from various Turkish sea and air ports to sea and air ports controlled by the Accord government’s terrorist militias, which appears to be Turkey’s part of the agreement on 27/11/2019 to provide substantial military support to the Accord government’s militias in return for signing the maritime borders agreement, in which the Accord government surrendered the rights and interest of the Libyan people and other East Mediterranian nations. The General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces announces that we have tracked the arrival of this Turkish support Misrata sea and air ports, we have also tracked the transportation of these military shipments from the ports to their storage location which included the Air Academy in Misrata which houses the TB2 unmanned drones which take off from Misrata airport to be used against the Libyan Army.

These are not claims, they are facts confirmed by the public appearance of this egregious Turkish support. Heroes of the Libyan Army were able to shoot down a TB2 drone over Tripoli today which had taken off from Misrata airport, keep in mind that all other models of this fighter were destroyed previously only to reappear again today. Another sign of this public Turkish support appeared in another sickening form when the heroes of the Libyan Army were able to destroy new models of the Turkish armored vehicle Kirpi using AP weapons.

Based on this information and reconnaissance the Libyan Air Force carefully planned to target the storage locations for TB2 drones in the Military Air Academy in Misrata, required provisions to carry out this mission were prepared by the Libyan Air Force. And this night, by Allah’s grace,these shipments were targeted in their storage locations and destroyed successfully and accurately resulting in continuous explosions and the burning of Turkish drones hangars, our fighters returned safely to base.

The General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces informs the International Community, the Libyan people, and the residents of Misrata that we have also tracked the arrival, transportation, and storage of Turkish military shipments in civilian locations unfit for storing extremely dangerous weapons, munitions, and equipment. Some of these locations belong to commercial companies, some of which are in close proximity to civilian locations. And although international law considers any civilian location used for military purposes a legitimate target in military conflict. The General Commander of the LAF has issued directives not to target these dangerous targets for the time being in an effort to secure the safety of the residents and facilities of Misrata under the condition that these dangerous Turkish military shipments be moved from their current storage locations, which violate safety and security regulations in addition to laws regarding keeping armed conflict far from civilian locations. If not, these locations will be targeted without hesitation or delay after this clear and final warning. The people of Misrata should move away from these dangerous locations to avoid being used by the militias as human shields to protect military caches. Although the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed forces realizes that the groups we are fighting do not adhere to the Law of Armed Conflict, due to merely being armed militias claiming legitimacy. The LAF is bound to adhere to these laws, which has stopped us from carrying out various operations in which it was apparent that there would be collateral damage affecting the residents of Misrata. However, we would like to notify the international community, the Libyan people, and the residents of Misrata that in accordance to both divine laws and international laws; the use of civilian locations for military purposes changes them to legitimate targets for the Armed Forces. Consequently, the General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces warns against breaking these laws and then coming out with false statement claiming that the Libyan Army has targeted civilian locations without objective and professional investigations.

The General Command also notifies the international community that we have obtained accurate intelligence on new shipments of Turkish military equipment on board Turkish military and civilians ships alongside ships from other nationalities as well. Some have already departed from Turkish ports headed to ports in Misrata, Tripoli, and Al Khoms, while others are still being loaded. This is a clear and public breach of the weapons sales band on Libya. The General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces warned all civilian ships and airplanes not to transport Turkish military equipment to any Libyan ports or they would become a legitimate target for the Libyan Air Force, this is a public and final warning.

The General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces calls again against pushing the city of Misrata, considered the industrial capital of Libya, into the center of this battle. Misrata has been used often recently in the military efforts of the Accord government’s militias. The government that recently sold and conceded the resources of the Libyan people to the Turkish in return for some cheap military equipment, some of which already destroyed by the eagles of the Libyan Air Force. The General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces also asks the residents of Misrata to refuse the storage of these munitions near their neighbourhoods and to demand that the arms dealers and leaders of the terrorist militias remove these dangerous munitions away from peaceful civilian locations.

Long live Libya free and united, long live our Armed Arab Forces, disgrace and shame to those who sold the resources of their people and nation to occupiers from our past and to the Muslim Brotherhood’s terrorist plans and transformed our safe cities into weapons and munitions caches.

The General Command of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces.