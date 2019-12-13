Libya: Egypt Withdraws Recognition of the Government of Accord

UPDATE: Egypt considers the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) the only legitimate body representing the Libyan people

14 December، 2019

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

CAIRO – Egyptian Parliament Presidency: Egypt considers the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) the only legitimate body representing the Libyan people.

Aguila Saleh Calls on Egyptian Parliament to Withdraw Recognition of the Sarraj Government

The Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament, Dr. Ali Abdel Aal, received Chancellor Aguila Saleh, the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR). Chancellor Aguila Saleh’s meeting comes as part of a series of meetings held on the sidelines of his participation in Egypt’s third edition of the World Youth Forum 2019 (WYT) in Sharm El-Sheikh. Saleh urged the Egyptian Parliament to withdraw recognition of the Sarraj Government.

According to a statement released following the meeting, Chancellor Saleh stressed during the meeting that the Libyan House of Representatives (HOR) is exerting all efforts to urge the international community to withdraw recognition of the unconstitutional Government of National Accord. He commended the role of the Egyptian Parliament in denouncing the recent maritime agreement between Erdogan and Sarraj.The Media Adviser to the Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Abdul Hamid al-Safi Afkiren, confirmed in statements in Sharm El-Sheikh today that the meeting of Chancellor Saleh with the Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament was positive and discussed many important points regarding the latest important developments.Afkiren pointed out that Chancellor Saleh emphasized that the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces are fighting the battle of Tripoli to liberate it from terrorists and outlaw militias.Concluding his statements, the HOR Speaker’s Media Adviser said that Chancellor Saleh delivered an official letter to his Egyptian counterpart, in which he clarified several legal points proving the illegality of the Turkey-GNA maritime boundaries delimitation agreement and called on the Egyptian Parliament to withdraw recognition of government of Fayez al-Sarraj.On Tuesday Chancellor Aguila Saleh visited Athens and met with the Speaker of the Greek Parliament, Konstantinos Tasoulas, and also the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. Speaking after the meeting, FM Dendias thanked Saleh and welcomed the Libyan parliament’s position “according to which the memoranda which have been signed … are void and without content, are unenforceable and create instability in the region.”“They threaten peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Dendias said, adding that Greece was prepared to help in efforts to restore peace in Libya.

Al Marsad