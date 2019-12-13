Libya and Greece Close the Sea Corridor to Stop Turkish Ships

Major General Faraj al-Mahdawi, Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces affiliated with the Libyan National Army General Command said that Libya and Greece have agreed to block the sea route between the Greek island of Crete and the eastern sea borders of Libya to block Turkish ships, especially those coming to western Libya which are loaded with machinery, weapons and ISIS fighters.

[Libya, 13 December 2019] – Mahdawi, in a statement to AlArabiya on Thursday, made it clear that there is robust coordination between Libya and Greece in order to monitor the movement of Turkish ships. He said the Greek Navy will intervene to detain any Turkish ship that crosses the Greek coast, and likewise the LNA’s Naval force strike and drown any Turkish vessels that try to enter Libyan waters to conduct oil exploration or attempt to reach western Libyan ports to deliver weapons to the militias, especially Misrata Port.

Al-Mahdawi mentioned that he maintains excellent relations with Greek officials as he was a graduate of the Greek Naval academies in the 1970s.

The military official also talked about the presence of surveillance around the clock and that LNA General Command has provided all the necessary equipment and mechanisms for the naval force to intervene if there was a breach of Libyan waters by Turkish ships and its destruction in case of any threat.

He expected Ankara to continue sending weapons and fighters to the militias affiliated to the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), saying: “We all know that Turkey has large numbers of ISIS fighters and it sees the Battle of Tripoli an opportunity to get rid of them by sending them to bolster the militias and kill Libyans.”

Mahdawi pointed to the serious repercussions of the agreements signed by the GNA with Turkey in terms of its contribution to dumping Libya with weapons and terrorists and forcing the Libyan nation into tensions with neighboring countries—in addition to fuelling conflicts between the various powers in the Mediterranean basin over maritime borders and oil and gas exploration rights.

Al Marsad