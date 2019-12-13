Joint Statement by the Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation and the Foreign Minister of the Republic of Nicaragua

On December 13, 2019, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Nicaragua Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres made an official visit to Russia at the invitation of the Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. The visit was timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Russia and Nicaragua.

The ministers noted the consistent strengthening of Russian-Nicaraguan relations, which are developing in the spirit of strategic partnership, mutual trust, solidarity and mutual assistance. They added that it was in the best interests of the Russian and Nicaraguan people to build multifaceted ties in the fields of politics, trade, the economy, investment, the defence industry and humanitarian cooperation, as well as to consolidate bilateral interaction on the international stage.

Sergey Lavrov pointed out that the Russian Federation supports the legitimate government of the Republic of Nicaragua and considers as unacceptable any interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state whose people have proved capable of independently choosing their development path, dealing with internal matters and firmly resisting foreign pressure and illegal unilateral sanctions.

Sergey Lavrov and Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres noted with satisfaction the similarity of their countries’ positions on a wide range of global issues and spoke out for continued cooperation based the Memorandum of Intent on Matters of Consultative Cooperation between the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation and Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua at International Multilateral Platforms through the Permanent Missions and Delegations of the Two Countries signed on May 8, 2018.

The ministers reaffirmed their countries’ readiness to promote cooperation towards a fair and stable multipolar world, sustainable governance of global development and a stronger collective approach to international matters based on international law, primarily the UN Charter.

The parties noted the destructive political role of some countries whose actions are undermining the integrity of international law and are aimed at dictating their own rules, which have not been coordinated with other countries, as if they were the only ones acceptable.

The ministers pointed out that all members of the international community should settle their differences politically and diplomatically. They reaffirmed their commitment to the principles of sovereign equality of states and non-interference in their internal affairs. The ministers also condemned the unacceptable extraterritorial application of national legislation and the adoption of unilateral sanctions outside the framework of UN Security Council resolutions.

Sergey Lavrov and Denis Ronaldo Moncada Colindres stressed the overriding importance of maintaining international security, including through the maintenance and strengthening of the system of arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. They also called for the enhancement of global stability as the basis for a lasting peace resting on the principle of equal and indivisible security for all states.

To be continued…

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation