Who is Most Affected by the Coup d’Etat in Bolivia?

Ollantay Itzamná

Caskets of indigenous people massacred in Sacaba, Cochabamba. Bolivia

The coup plotters, who are now trying to defend themselves against accusations of crimes against humanity, not only lack leaders/candidates of plurinational scope, but also a unitary political organization that brings them together. Time (and its actions as a de facto government) are its worst enemy for the next electoral battle. And, Alberto Fujimori/Vladimiro Montesinos is the mirror of his nefarious immediate destiny.

Both the internal and external actors of the coup d’état in Bolivia, consummated on November 10, in their attempt to mimic and/or present their rupture of the constitutional order as “a constitutional succession,” are revealing (in full color) the extent of their human wretchedness, politically, intellectually and morally.

They planned and executed the road map for the coup in Bolivia, but they did not consider the factor of international opinion., despite the fact that all the mass media (well paid) in the country, its analysts and opinion leaders, repeated that there was no coup d’état in Bolivia. From abroad, what was happening in Bolivia was called by its name: Coup d’Etat.

The usurper and her henchmen massacred, repressed and imprisoned the popular resistance against the coup. Apparently they managed to subdue them psychologically on charges of being “terrorists”. But the international community is now shaking them up with reports of human rights violations.

One month after the fateful coup d’état, with the evidence of the 36 massacred by bullets, and the inconsistent OAS final report on the last electoral process, it is no longer in discussion whether or not what happened in Bolivia was a coup d’état, but now, the coup plotters are trying to repel accusations of the two massacres of indigenous people that have fallen on their shoulders. The IACHR and the UN are clear in their positions: there were two massacres and they have to be investigated by international agents.

The coup d’état is evident in the military intervention/insubordination in the constitutional government of Evo Morales. The two massacres are confirmed by the number of dead and wounded by bullets. There are two decrees signed by the usurper who is acting as President: Decree No. 4078 which exempted the military assassins from criminal responsibility (Art. 3), and Decree No. 4100 which obliges the survivors of the economically compensated massacres to renounce their legitimate rights to appeal to international bodies with their complaints.

Añez and Murillo, the main perpetrators of the two massacres in Bolivia.

There was a license to massacre, and there has been legal blackmail of the victims not to present complaints to international bodies. If you claimed Bs. 50,000 for your deceased you cannot complain further. This is the grotesque ” conditions ” of the coup plotters against their victims.

To all this is added the Bolivian political map after the coup d’état that is contrary to the electoral interests of the coup plotters. The coup plotters, separately, will have difficulty defeating the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) at the polls because this is the only political organization that has a continuous organizational structure both inside and outside Bolivia.

They staged the coup to get rid of the “dictatorship” of the MAS, but apparently (even with Evo Morales and García Linera abroad as cyberactive victims), they will denounce to Bolivians that the MAS had not been the demon they painted, at least not when compared to them.