The Argentinian President in a Turbulent Continent

Marco Teruggi

The inauguration of Alberto Fernández as president of Argentina takes place against a backdrop of an adverse Latin American scenario: by 2020 all bordering countries will be under right-wing governments. What will Fernández do? What position will he take on issues such as Venezuela? His inauguration has revealed where he will be heading.

Alberto Fernández assumed the Presidency of Argentina just one month after the coup d’état in Bolivia against the government of Evo Morales. The map surrounding the new president in the region is adverse: all the bordering countries, Chile, Bolivia, Paraguay, Brazil and Uruguay, are under right-wing governments.

This image depicts a continent in dispute and where transformations that are difficult to predict in all their magnitude have taken place, such as the massive mobilizations that broke out in Ecuador, Chile and Colombia against neoliberalism, as well as the Brazilian presidency by a man who defends the last dictatorship (1964-1985) and who threatened not to send anyone to the inauguration of the new president of Argentina.

Latin America changed since Alberto Fernandez was chief of staff to former president Nestor Kirchner from 2003 to 2007. The region has changed in recent years, and in the last few months there has been a dispute over the orientation of governments and projects. The mandate of the new Argentine president is framed within these disputes, and he himself has positioned himself within the struggle for the continent:

“We continue to commit ourselves to a united Latin America in order to successfully and with dignity place ourselves in the world. In 1974, General Juan Domingo Perón pointed out that ‘at the national level, no one can be fulfilled in a country that is not fulfilled’. In the same way, at the continental level, no country can be realized in a continent that is not realized,” he said in his inaugural speech at the National Congress on December 10.

As for the current continental moment, the president characterized it in the following way: “authoritarian movements have grown in several countries, there have been coup d’états and simultaneously in several countries there are growing citizen protests against neoliberalism and social inequality.

Who to recognize and who not to recognize

Two particular cases in which international delegations were invited were Bolivia and Venezuela. While the policy of the new government was to invite all democratically elected leaders regardless of their political affiliation – such as contrasting presidents Sebastián Piñera (Chile) and Miguel Díaz Canel (Cuba) – it implies a specific political demarcation.

In the case of Bolivia, there exists what Fernández has effectively denounced as a coup d’état against President Evo Morales. “For us, Bolivia does not have a government until the Bolivians vote democratically,” he had stated a few days before his swearing-in.

Thus, the de facto Bolivian government was not invited to his inauguration in Buenos Aires, a position contrary to that taken by the outgoing president, Mauricio Macri, who never acknowledged the coup in Bolivia and the anti-democratic character of the current administration of Jeanine Añez in charge of the country.

Fernandez’s position was not only opposed to Macri’s, but to that of many Latin American governments, the United States, and the Organization of American States (OAS), which recognized Añez as the legitimate president of Bolivia.

The same thing happened with respect to Venezuela. From the beginning of 2019, with the self-proclamation of Juan Guaidó as president of the country, several governments ceased to recognize Nicolás Maduro. Macri had accepted as ambassador the person sent by Guaidó, Elisa Trotta.

Fernández, for his part, recognizes the government of Nicolás Maduro, which he always affirmed was the product of a democratic electoral decision. And it was in this context that the Minister of Communication of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Jorge Rodríguez, was present at the swearing-in ceremony of the Argentine president.

In this way, the new government of Argentina clearly positioned itself on the two most complex issues of the year: the attempted coup d’état in Venezuela with the explicit North American threat, and the forceful overthrow of the Bolivian government. Its decision was based on the principles read in the Congress of the Nation.

“We will defend the freedom and autonomy of the peoples to decide their own destinies,” Fernandez said.

This is a minority position on a continent governed by right-wing presidents who have adopted U.S. foreign policy for Latin America.

Regional integration and politics

Fernández referred to the need to continue with the Latin American integration process. “We are going to strengthen Mercosur and regional integration, in continuity with the process begun in 1983 – the year in which Raúl Alfonsín won, the first president after the civil-military dictatorship (1976-1983) – and strengthened since 2003.

He is going against the tide of the last few years on the continent, where right-wing governments withdrew from the Union of South American Nations (UNASUR), one of the most important regional integration mechanisms created in 2008. Attempts were made to set up the Forum for Progress in South America (PROSUR) in March of this year, consisting of Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Peru.

Fernandez also announced a new foreign policy commitment: this time with the Brazilian government: “we have to build an ambitious, innovative and creative technological, productive and strategic agenda that is backed by the historical brotherhood of our peoples and that goes beyond any personal differences of those who govern at the time.

In any case, Latin American integration will follow a political path. Fernández has been a central part in the construction of the Grupo de Puebla, a regional integration forum that was founded in July of this year in Mexico. It had its second meeting last November in Buenos Aires. Former presidents José Mujica (Uruguay); Dilma Rousseff (Brazil); and Fernando Lugo (Paraguay), were among those present, along with other emblematic progressive personalities from the region.

This axis of unification of progressive forces is one of the central points that has come under development. Fernandez, now president, has begun to generate numerous expectations regarding the role that not only he, but also his government and the political forces that constitute it, can play in a process of a new continental integration initiative.

Several questions will be answered in the coming months. One of them is the relationship with the Venezuelan political process. Fernández said on several occasions that he will hold positions similar to those held by the Frente Amplio in Uruguay, i.e., to promote dialogue between the parties and reject U.S. intervention. In his speech, he stressed that “there is no more room for colonialism in the 21st century”.

The other important question is: what are the margins for action on such a turbulent continent? A continent where a coup d’état was backed by the majority of governments; where the United States is carrying out a declared embargo against Venezuela; and where the military have returned to the streets of Ecuador, Chile and Colombia to confront social protests.

Translation by Internationalist 360º