Libya Will Not Be a Gateway for the Return of the Ottoman Caliphate

The National Defense and Security Committee (NDSC) at the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) strongly condemned the statement made by the Turkish President Recep Erdogan on his willingness to deploy Turkish forces in Libya if the Government of National Accord (GNA) asked them to do so.

The NDSC demanded in its press release, received by Al Marsad, the activation of the joint Arab defense agreement by the League of Arab States since Libya is one of its founding members. The statement stressed that Libya will never be a gateway for the return of the Ottoman Caliphate to the Arab world.

The Committee called on the League of Arab States to hold an extraordinary meeting of the member states to take a firm stance in the face of the Turkish invasion of Libya, calling on the Libyan National Army (LNA) forces to target any movement of Turkish troops within Libya’s territorial waters or Libyan airspace.



Concluding its statement, the HoR National Defense and Security Committee affirmed that any entity or facility used militarily for the Turkish military effort in Libya shall be considered a legitimate target of the Libyan National Army.

Al Marsad

Al-Mahdawi: We Have Orders to Sink Any Hostile Turkish Naval Vessel Entering Libyan Territorial Waters

Major General Faraj al-Mahdawi, Chief of Staff of the Naval Forces affiliated with the Libyan National Army General Command, affirmed the Libyan naval forces’ readiness to repel any infringement on Libya’s territorial waters in light of the recent statement of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in which he expressed Turkey’s intention of deploying boots on the ground in Libya if the Tripoli government requested that from Ankara.

The Naval Forces’ Chief of Staff said, in an interview with the Athens-based Satellite TV Channel, Alpha, reported by Al-Ain News, “our naval forces have direct orders from the LNA General Command to sink any hostile Turkish naval vessel that would encroach on the Libyan territorial waters.”

Earlier, Major General Faraj al-Mahdawi said in a statement that he posted in Greek on his Facebook page: “We will liberate the capital Tripoli and destroy the Turkish dream.”

In the same context, and in the framework of the ongoing Libyan naval forces preparations to repel any hostilities by the Turkish navy, Captain Safi-ul-Din Khattab, the spokesperson for the Joint Security Room in Tobruk stated that the Libyan National Army General Command is fully prepared to confront any Turkish move that threatens Libyan national security, sovereignty, or territorial integrity.

Khattab stressed that LNA General Command and security authorities will not allow any trespass on Libya’s national territories, or any interference in Libyan sovereignty, indicating the readiness of the Tobruk Naval Base, which is the eastern gateway to the Libyan territorial waters.

Captain Safi-ul-Din Khattab informed Al-Ain News that the Joint Security Room in Tobruk has taken all the necessary measures to elevate its preparations and readiness in the face of any potential Turkish threat in the Libyan waters, airspace, or land. He stated that all the Libyan frigates and the Libyan naval combat boats were deployed in preparation at these times to deal with any Turkish naval attack, with support from the air power of the Libyan National Army Air Force warplanes.

Al Marsad

Al-Mesmari: Our war with Turkey has been going on since 2014 and we are ready for everything that is coming

Benghazi – Address

In an interview with 218 News, al-Mesmari said the national army has evidence that Turkey supported the militias that were in Benghazi, stressing that it had treated all the wounded Libyan and non-Libyan terrorist brigades injured during the fighting against the army in Benina.

After the liberation of Qanfouda, the armed forces found several booby-trapped devices that confirmed Turkey’s involvement in supporting these groups, he said.

Al-Mesmari said the Naval Chiefs of Staff have been instructed by the commander-in-chief to strike at any attempt by Turkey to penetrate Libyan waters.

“The armed forces are ready for everythng,” al-Mesmari said, noting that the General Command of the Armed Forces is ready for all eventualities.

The remarks came as a spokesman for the General Command of the Armed Forces in response to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s announcement this week that his country would send military forces to Libya if requested by the Government of Accord.