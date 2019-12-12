Emir Sader: “Neoliberalism is Incompatible with Democracy”

Hector Bernardo

Emir Sader is an outstanding Brazilian sociologist and political scientist of prolific academic production and renowned social militancy. On Monday, December 9, Sader received the Rodolfo Walsh Award at the Faculty of Journalism and Social Communication of the National University of La Plata (UNLP).

As part of his visit to the city, Sader had an extended conversation with Contexto in which he analyzed the struggles that have taken place in recent decades in Latin America, the blows to popular governments and the failure of the neoliberal model.

How is it that the popular movements were unable to build the tools to avoid treason in Ecuador, the parliamentary coups in Paraguay and Brazil, the electoral defeat in Argentina in 2015 and in Uruguay this year and now the coup d’état in Bolivia?

In order to give answers to that question, it is first necessary to explain how it was possible for the progressive governments of the region to gestate, in an extraordinary way, which went against everything that was happening in the world.

At the end of the twentieth century there was a great shift to the right characterized first, by the passage from a bipolar world to a unipolar world with U.S. imperial hegemony. As a second aspect, it is necessary to point out the passage from the long expansive cycle (which was from the end of the Second World War until the ’70s), to a long recessive cycle, the neoliberal era, in which the hegemonic sector was no longer a productive sector, but a speculative sector of financial capital. And the third aspect to take into account is the transition from a social welfare model ( in some countries more than in others) to a neoliberal market model. These three regressive factors represented the change of the historical period.

Latin America was a privileged victim of this. First, because of the debt crisis. At the end of the 1970s and beginning of the 1980s, the IMF (International Monetary Fund) raised the interest rate, ending the development cycle that had been going on since the 1930s. Second, the introduction of military dictatorships in four of the most politically important countries of the continent (Brazil, Uruguay, Chile and Argentina), which destroyed the popular movements, which allowed the emergence of the third element, the transformation of Latin America into a region that had more neoliberal governments, which in turn were the most radicalized.

These are the reasons why Latin America has anti-neoliberal governments. The sequence of elections in Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, Uruguay, Bolivia and Ecuador occurred there. All of them elected by the popular reaction to the failure of the neoliberal model and by constructing anti-neo-liberal governments. These governments were characterized, first, by prioritizing social policies rather than fiscal adjustment (which should be the norm for democratic governments on the continent, which is the most unequal in the world). Second, prioritize regional integration, south-south exchange (particularly with China) instead of free trade agreements with the United States. And third, the rescue of the active role of the State, instead of a minimal State and market centrality, the State regained the capacity to implement social policies, have a sovereign foreign policy, strengthen public banks.

Why, after so many years of growth, the recovery of rights and social inclusion, could these attacks from the right not be avoided?

The weaknesses came, on the one hand, from operating in a long recessionary cycle on an international scale, which exerted very strong pressure, particularly from 2008, when the recessionary crisis cycle deepened, in which investments were not forthcoming, but rather speculative capital.

There was no international investment context or regional integration to build an alternative economic model. There was great integration in the political sphere, but not in the economic sphere. At one point there was an attempt with the expanded Mercosur that, together with Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay and Paraguay, incorporated Venezuela, Ecuador, Chile and Bolivia. But it was not deepened.

We could have developed a specific economic model that would make us autonomous from the international context, but this was never done. In times of crisis, each country reacted individually. Internally, no structural reforms were carried out.

But the most important thing that happened in Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Uruguay and Ecuador is that we lost part of the popular sectors that we had gained with our social policies.

The central issue is that we did not manage to consolidate and expand the popular support that we had and that is not only an issue of the government, but of all the social movements and parties in the popular sector.

Does that mean that the construction of social policies and inclusion programs do not necessarily generate social awareness?

Dilma Rousseff made a very good government as far as social policy development was concerned, but she didn’t discuss, she didn’t explain. I think that’s partly why she lost support. Between the concrete policies that are carried out and the consciousness there must be a process of intermediation for the construction of social consciousness. In this process, the media play a very important role.

Bearing in mind this diagnosis, how should we proceed so as not to make the same mistakes, for example, here in Argentina where the popular camp has now recovered the government?

I think people didn’t realize that the improvements in their lives had to do with government policies. The arguments were “I tried,” “God helped me,” etc. But when the government changed, they lost fundamental rights. In Argentina that was very clear. Many people here realized that that change of government was the reason their lives got worse.

It’s the same in Brazil, that’s why Lula is the favourite for a first-round victory. Persecuted, accused and imprisoned, he is still the favourite because he is in the memory of the people whose lives deteriorated when he stopped governing the PT.

It is not enough to say that, but it is a political element that contributes to the conscience of the people. They understand that their life improves or worsens according to the type of government they have.

Considering the importance of building awareness, the necessity of creating a “common sense” that allows us to value the importance of the social policies carried out by popular governments and how fundamental the media are for this, how can we address this challenge within the framework of the brutal media coverage that exists in our countries?

Unfortunately, we have not managed to generate a democratic reform of the media, not even in Argentina, where the Law on Audiovisual Services was approved by Congress.

Moreover, it is not enough to nationalize private media. It’s not just about information. Most of the time people watch movies, sports, music, and if they can’t find them on state channels, they will look for them on private channels.

In addition, the values implicit in Hollywood are very strong. It is not a question of disputing values only in politics, but in everyday life. In Argentina, in Brazil, even in Bolivia, the “American way of life” continues to be a very strong model with no counterpoint.

The United States is hegemonic in fiction: in cinema, television, Internet, in rhythm, in the type of characters, the type of beauty. They determine what’s good, what’s bad, what’s beautiful, what’s ugly and what can or can’t be done. An awesome cultural machine.

In the 90’s, in Argentina, neoliberalism arrived with considerable force and that model remained for 12 years (from 1989 to 1999, Carlos Menem, and from 1999 to 2001, Fernando de la Rúa). In this return of neoliberalism by the hand of Mauricio Macri, the model could only be sustained for four years. It ended much faster and a resounding electoral defeat in the first round followed.

What do you mean by that?

In the 1990s, inflation control was an achievement. Fernando Henrique Cardoso put it intelligently: “inflation is a tax on the poor. For stability it represented a triumph and that is why, at that moment, everyone was able to get re-elected: Alberto Fujimori in Peru, Carlos Menem in Argentina and Fernando Henrique Cardoso in Brazil.

That is not the case now. It was demonstrated that it is an artificial idea, without support, to propose that the control of public spending will lead to economic growth. That is why they are projects that have a very short lifespan.

The government of Alberto Fernández will have to face the problems of a country that is immersed in a deep crisis, terribly indebted and within the framework of an international context that is not favourable either. How can a country be recomposed in these conditions?

At this moment it is necessary to apply a policy of national salvation with emergency measures. On the one hand, it has to attend to the needs of the people but, on the other, the government has no investment capacity, no reserves.

Somehow it is going to be a time of isolation of the Argentine government. No matter how supportive López Obrador wants to be, Mexico is trapped in a free trade agreement with the United States, which makes it very difficult for it to build an integration axis with Argentina.

Everything indicates that this isolation of the Argentine government is going to be sustained until Brazil can turn around. But that will not be immediate. The conditions for this turnaround in Brazil are in place. Bolsonaro’s government is worn out and Lula has reappeared as the alternative leader. But that shift is not going to happen until 2022.

The region is in turmoil: Chile woke up, as did Ecuador and Colombia. In those three countries there were social uprisings against the right-wing government. In Bolivia, however, there was a coup d’état against a popular government.

In reference to Ecuador, Colombia and Chile, one could say “it’s neoliberalism, stupid” (paraphrasing the expression Bill Clinton used in the 1990s: “it’s the economy, stupid”). What is happening there is, clearly, the rejection of concrete measures of governmental policies that are then generalized into rejections of governments that represent neoliberal restoration.

On the other hand, what is happening in Bolivia is a kind of hybrid war, although in that case the Judicial Branch did not act, but the Armed Forces did. It is a combination of new and old elements. New because the media were decisive in creating this climate, making people believe that the central issue was Evo’s fourth term in office, despite the fact that the living conditions of the people of Bolivia had improved and continued to improve, and that the evaluation of the government of Evo Morales is very favourable. But the media focused on electoral conditions.

In any case, it is now clear that the right wing has difficulties in going to an election and imposing the neoliberal model of restoration. It is going to be the moment of truth to discuss what has been done and what the right intends to do.

The issue of neoliberalism remains central. Even if the right achieves circumstantial victories, it is finding it difficult to consolidate its project because neoliberalism is incompatible with democracy. With democracy, the right loses.

Translation by Internationalist 360º