Demonstrations Will Take Place in All Libyan Cities to Condemn Turkish Intervention

Speaker of the Senate and the Elders of Tarhouna, Saleh al-Fandi, confirmed that demonstrations will take place in Tarhouna and all Libyan cities to condemn the statements of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in which he expressed the readiness of his government to send troops to Libya in the event that the Fayez al-Sarraj government in Tripoli requested that.

Al-Fandi indicated that the Libyan tribes reject the return of the Ottomans to Libya because of their bad history and the crimes they have committed against the Libyan people during the rule of the Ottoman Empire of Libya, where ransoms were imposed on the Libyans, their children were tortured in prisons, and hundreds of thousands of them were hanged.