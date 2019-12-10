The Revolution Will Not Be Televised, Part 5.418?: Another Unseen Venezuela Comes to Light

Marco Teruggi



Two filmmakers spent a year in a popular Caracas neighbourhood to show how a commune is organized. The result is revealed with the premiere of ‘Tiempos de lucha, acciones de una comuna’ (Times of struggle, actions of a commune), a documentary to shatter myths and open a door to the popular reality of Caracas.

“There is a very dignified place in the world and it is the Altos de Lídice,” Victor Hugo Rivera, responsible for producing the sound for Tiempos de lucha, actions of the commune, told Sputnik. The documentary about the Socialist Commune Altos de Lídice, opens in December 2019 in the Venezuelan capital.

The work is the product of a year of work. “We approached with the intention of doing a report on planting, and we began to realize the dynamics and said ‘this provides for more’ and we stayed a year,” explains Jesus Reyes, head of camera and editing. The planting is one of many activities that are promoted in the Commune of Altos de Lídice, in the highest part of the hill, next to the Waraira Repano National Park, north of Caracas.

Rivera and Reyes present themselves as “framed within the philosophy of the Escuela Popular y Latinoamericana de Cine, TV y Teatro”, founded as a social project in 1995, in the city of Maracay. Both directors are from popular neighbourhoods of Caracas, something that Reyes emphasizes: “We are not external agents to the environment and space; we conceive audiovisual production from a fraternity and empathy”.

Let the people see themselves

Víctor Hugo Rivera and Jesús Reyes, directors of the documentary ‘Tiempos de lucha, acciones de una comuna’ (Times of struggle, actions of a commune)

Sputnik / Marco Teruggi

“The force that drove us to make the documentary is to make people see themselves through an audiovisual representation in a dignified way,” says Reyes sitting in the streets of Altos de Lídice. From there, you can see how the neighbourhood descends to the main avenue and begins the Parroquia 23 de Enero, one of the emblematic sites of Chavista Caracas.

That search marked the entire shooting of the documentary. It meant breaking with a view present in many of the documentaries made in popular districts that focus the camera on what the filmmaker summarizes as “broken streets, red blocks, broken blocks, space with garbage,” which is the graphic representation of poverty for many.

“Our relationship with space comes from another sensibility, because we are from a neighbourhood. In commercial cinema, the representation of the neighbourhood you will find is one of crooks, whores and narcotics, and that’s not the case, because the neighbourhood has too much potential, and the documentary reveals that fact”, Reyes explains.

The objective was different from the beginning: to show people in their daily dynamic of building their popular organization, their commune. Achieving it meant a work of immersion, sharing, and building the images from day to day, in their rhythm and dynamics.

“We work on the basis of the aesthetics of dignity, that we leave people feeling good, not overexploiting poverty or spaces. The direct film approach has given us the advantage of not intervening in people’s space, there are no poses in the documentary; the portraits are taken without people being aware of it, that gives it a value of veracity,” he highlights.

What is a commune?

Space recovered by the Socialist Commune Altos de Lídice, Caracas, Venezuela

Sputnik / Marco Teruggi

The documentary lasts an hour and a half. According to the filmmakers, during this time you can see how the construction of the Socialist Commune Altos de Lídice is being carried out. It is not a narrated explanation of what a commune is, but its demonstration through the dynamics of each day; actions, dialogues, debates that people have.

“We portray the process, you see people working together for the social welfare of each of the communal councils and ensuring the welfare of grandparents, children, from the pharmacy, education, services, and transportation,” says Reyes.

Times of struggle, actions of a commune shows the dynamic from within. It enters with the camera in the heart of the construction of a commune: its daily assemblies, the planning of activities, their realization. “Every weekend there is an activity, every day something happens, it’s like a volcano always, and what we did was to portray it in the best way,” adds the director.

There is a double challenge. Firstly, to narrate the experience of a commune, which means entering into one of the new forms of popular organization created by the Bolivarian Revolution. Secondly, to do so with few precedents within Venezuela: the documentary is the fourth to be released since communes began to form in the country 10 years ago.

The focus was to show the good, the difficult, the contradictions that, according to Reyes “are those that advance the process and keep it going, we don’t portray the magic and marvellous”.

The sound of the neighborhood

Jesús Reyes (left) and Víctor Hugo Rivera (right) in the Socialist Commune Altos de Lídice

Sputnik / Marco Teruggi

The Caracas neighbourhoods have music, velocity and stillness, a Caribbean and popular time in every corner. The Socialist Commune Altos de Lídice, being within that space, has those characteristics in its streets, conversations, activities.

“There is a rhythm, and that rhythm of life is a transforming political rhythm, if there are elections they have salsa at full volume, the bustle of the people, the sancocho, this, and that. We assumed that there was salsa, people shouting, organizing, there is no staging or intervention of the director in this sense. We respected the space and the sound of the people,” Rivera says.

That rhythm gave rise to what he calls “a soundtrack proper of the Altos de Lídice” that makes up the sonority of the documentary.

The portrait of the neighbourhood is then, in turn, the portrait of a popular Caracas neighbourhood in a sustained process of organization. It is one of the realities invisibilized by the majority of the great international media that construct the image of a Caracas devoured by poverty, violence and state abandonment.

The documentary opens a door to the reality of a hill filmed by those who are part of the popular sectors, and you can measure what Chavism represents in humble people. Because the commune cannot be explained without revolution, and revolution cannot be understood without taking into account the thousands of people who build collective solutions every day.

“We are going to give other information to the international community and they are going to say ‘Venezuela is on the front line of struggle’ and it is on the front line of struggle in a dignified way, not crying, not begging, but rather from the dynamic of this place, from the premise that only the people can save the people and collective work is what predominates,” concludes Reyes.