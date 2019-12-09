Black Alliance for Peace: It’s Good That NATO is in Disarray



Although Democrats and militarists bemoan President Trump’s tattered relations with other NATO heads of state, Black Alliance for Peace national organizer Ajamu Baraka says the disarray in the western alliance is a “good thing.” NATO “now serves as a deployment force in every part of the world to extend and expand and deepen” the alliances military control. NATO has “proven itself to be an enemy of collective humanity,” said Baraka.

Black Alliance for Peace Condemns NATO “Leadership Meeting” as Cabal of White Supremacist Militarists

Immediate Release:

The meeting of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization that is taking place in London should be seen as a threat to global humanity. However, the foreign policy community in the U.S., corporate media and both political parties continue to perpetuate the myth that NATO is a force for good. The Black Alliance for Peace, however, disagrees and has consistently called for the dismantling of NATO as a member of what the Alliance calls the U.S./EU/NATO Axis of domination.

NATO, according to Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) National Organizer Ajamu Baraka, “was never a security arrangement for the defense of Europe but a rational for the U.S. occupation of Europe and subordination of European militaries to the interest of U.S. imperialism. Today it is the militarized arm of the declining but still dangerous Pan- European Colonial/capitalist project, a project that has concluded that the stabilization of the world capitalist system and continued dominance of U.S. and Western capital can only be realized through the use of force.”

The expansion of NATO through cooperative agreements and associated states well beyond its supposed regional concern for providing “security” in Europe reveals its true mission as an instrument of blunt force for advancing Western interests.

BAP calls on all who support human rights and a demilitarized planet to oppose NATO and reject all attempts by ruling elites to give respectability to this structure of dominance.

The colonized, non-white victims of NATO aggression are calling on the people of the U.S. and Europe to oppose war and imperialism that results in their deaths and the destruction of their societies. It is time that those voices were heard.

BAP says that U.S. public must demand from their representatives that they work to dismantle NATO, shut down AFRICOM, ban nuclear weapons, stop the international arms trade, end state to state military agreements – and choose life over death!

