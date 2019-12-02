COPINH Communiqué on the Reading of the Sentence in the Case of Berta Cáceres

After the reading of the sentence of the first trial against the perpetrators of the murder of our colleague Berta Cáceres, the daughters and son of Berta Cáceres, together with COPINH, make the following known:

1. Impunity does not end with the sentencing of the perpetrators. There is sufficient evidence to prosecute and punish members of the Atala family and others for the murder of Berta Cáceres.

2. The Public Prosecutor’s Office led by Óscar Chinchilla should stop making excuses to prosecute and require the submission to trial of Daniel Atala Midence, José Eduardo Atala Zablah, Pedro Atala Zablah and Jacobo Atala Zablah, among others, for the murder of Berta Cáceres.

3. The State of Honduras faces international proceedings for the participation of public officials and the failure to adequately investigate the murder of Berta Cáceres.

4. The lack of justice in Honduras makes it necessary to set up an independent mission to carry out the prosecution and trial of those responsible for the murder of Berta Cáceres.

5. This sentence is a first crack in the wall of total impunity that sustains the criminal structure responsible for the crime as a consequence of the tenacity of the COPINH fight, the family and the national and world solidarity.

Berta, our sister will continue to be a symbol of struggle and hope for all the territories that today continue the battle in defense of life and that today are persecuted and criminalized by this dictatorship. This sentence is the beginning of an implacable path of justice for the peoples and for Honduras.

At COPINH we continue with hope defending the blood of the earth, building to coexist in a just and dignified manner and for life. We do not falter in our struggle in which Berta lives and lives.

Impunity does not end with a sentence!

Punish the Atala!

Assassin State!

Given on the 2nd day of December 2019 in the city of Tegucigalpa, Honduras.

