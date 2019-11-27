ABM, AFRICA, SOUTH AFRICA

Abahlali baseMjondolo: “We are Committed to Seizing True Freedom”

Posted by Internationalist 360° on

S’bu Zikode of Abahlali baseMjondolo, the shack dwellers’ movement of South Africa, talks about the attacks on their occupations, the nature of state response and the possibilities of resistance at a social and political level.