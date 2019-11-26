Bolivia: Elections Under Dictatorship and Challenges for Social Movements

Marco Teruggi



In Bolivia there are glimpses of new elections marked by the persecution unleashed by the de facto government and the fragility of the social movements that led the process of change.

It was predictable that there would be an electoral runoff in Bolivia. It was a central part of the coup plot, of its self-presentation and of its legitimization internationally. The steps were clear: overthrow of the government of Evo Morales, institutional fiction with Jeanine Añez, selective and group persecution, forced agreement for elections, resolution by votes where nothing changed.

The coup d’état in Bolivia gathered elements that had been used in the overthrows of Honduras in 2009, Paraguay in 2012, Brazil in 2016, and included elements of the assaults rehearsed in Venezuela, in particular the shock groups, their armaments and methods of operations. The same handbook of instructions was repeated as a mantra by the self-proclaimed Juan Guaidó since January 2019: “Cessation of usurpation, transitional government, free elections”.

It is not surprising then that the imperative of the self-proclaimed Añez and the real powers of the coup was to achieve progress toward elections. That required a central element: an agreement with the majority of the Movement Toward Socialism (MAS) in Parliament. That was the step achieved on Sunday, chained with the first appointment at the hands of Añez at the head of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

The successive stages of the coup follow one another as planned, with points still unresolved: immunity for Evo Morales, who will not be permitted to stand in the next elections, and the date of the elections. Regarding the latter, it is anticipated that the de facto government will extend beyond what was announced when it was anointed by the Bolivian Armed Forces, and the elections may be in March 2020.

This advance of the coup plan is occurring between massacres and hunts. Thirty four people have been murdered in protests, 78 authorities – including governors, mayors and councillors – have been forced to resign – not counting ministers, president and vice-president – militants and leaders with asylum, under threat, on lists of names and surnames that began to circulate before the resignation of Morales and García Linera.

The agreement sealed by the MAS bench is then a signature in a position of persecution, against the ropes, in a framework where nobody proposed to remove the de facto government. The challenge for the deputies in the process of change was also to achieve an electoral solution: the question was the conditions.

This seems to have been the strategy in a framework of marked difficulty to build a line in the days of the coup offensive, at the moment of its concretion and in the weeks that followed. This limitation exposed the shortcomings of the process of change, its main political instrument, the link with the movements and the leaderships.

The coup assault took a political movement that accumulated internal and external weaknesses by surprise. The differences were translated into organizational divisions such as the existence of two Federations of Neighborhood Councils in the city of El Alto, one part of the process of change, and the other opposition.

There were two external factors, beyond the actors involved in the architecture of the process of change: the 2016 referendum and the cut-off of the transmission of provisional results for several hours on the night of October 20. The coup strategy, prepared for a long time, used these two elements as points of support and catalysts to build an accusatory narrative against the government. This narrative was appropriated by broad sectors of the population, with a predominance of the middle classes – with the peculiar Bolivian complexity of that sector – and the upper classes.

Signing the agreement for the elections was a deal that seemed inevitable, unless the de facto government decided to close the Legislative Power, something that had been speculated about for several days.

The position of the movements before that was diverse. Some leaders, such as Andrónico Rodríguez, of the Trópico, affirmed that they will maintain the mobilizations. Others, like Segundina Flores, of the Bartolina Sisa Women’s Confederation, apologized for having sat down to dialogue with the de facto government. As for the Central Obrera Boliviana (COB), its position on the coup d’état oscillated at various times, particularly on Sunday when Evo Morales resigned.

The following days will be marked by attempts to make visible the massacres before the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), the de facto government’s search to placate the protests and roadblocks, as well as not exposing the Armed Forces, which had the decree of impunity to assassinate, and the extraordinary allocation of almost five million dollars to carry it out, which indeed went ahead.

There are many open questions. One is whether the different actors in the process of change will be able to build an electoral platform for the next election, something that will be determined by their leaders and movements, as well as by the conditions to achieve this within a framework of persecution.

Another question is whether this will be part of a strategy of mobilizations as an instrument of pressure on the de facto government.

The coup architecture applied in Bolivia presents simultaneous conclusions on how the methods of overthrowing and presentation have been perfected, and the operation of international legitimacy that, in this case, involved the United States, the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU) and the right-wing governments of the region.

In Bolivia, one of the central pieces of the continent is at stake. Nothing that happens there is alien to other countries: the coup d’état should serve as a mirror to observe the moment in which we find ourselves.

Translation by Internationalist 360º

The brothers and sisters who have resisted fascist hatred in El Alto, in el Trópico and the indigenous movement of #Bolivia, are the moral reserve of our country. They founded our Process of Change and with them we will once again raise national dignity.

Los hermanos y hermanas que han resistido el odio fascista en El Alto, en el Trópico y el movimiento indígena de #Bolivia, son la reserva moral de nuestro país. Ellos fundaron nuestro Proceso de Cambio y con ellos volveremos a levantar la dignidad nacional. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 26, 2019

The fascist minority of #Bolivia prosecute our most prominent leaders because they know electorally that they are defeated. They came to power through traitors and manipulators, they are not the majority. The people will judge them.