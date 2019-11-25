Bolivia: The Fascist Brotherhood and the Transitory Feast

Ernesto Eterno

The most stark scene portraying the nature of the transitional government that bears the stamp of a ruthless fascist regime took place in La Paz on November 21, near San Francisco Plaza, at about 4:30 pm. Not even the media most prone to this gang of heartless people have been able to hide such an affront to the human condition and the pain of the relatives and friends of the deceased.

The population of the city of El Alto who had decided to go down to La Paz with their dead on their shoulders, to show the whole world what the media siege was hiding about the Senkata massacre, suffered a brutal police-military attack. The marchers were repressed with such fury that the mourners had to leave the coffins of their dead in the painful solitude of the street at the expense of being trampled on by the tanks and troops of colonial occupation, amid toxic clouds of pepper gas and bullets fired with the rancor of executioners.

This unheard of scene on which every explanation stands expresses the portrait of a regime that is willing to preserve the power stolen from the people at the cost of committing the greatest human rights atrocities. The repressive hand of the current de facto regime is superior in cruelty to the worst dictatorship that the Bolivian people have ever experienced.

They certainly came to the government to take power without limit. They believe they are in the middle of a feast and they enjoy it lavishly. The parade of the dead does not interrupt their ecstasy. Nor is the menu of violence enough to satisfy their unhealthy cravings. Everything serves them to fulfill their promise of revenge and honor the obedience of their masters. They don’t stop at anything, on the contrary, they shoot abjectly at the victims, who are accused of killing each other, portraying them as “alcoholic hordes” in a gesture of disgusting contempt. The rebellious population that protests in the streets against a coup regime and its bloody infamy has been reduced to “hordes”, that is, to vandalic, dirty and malodorous groups that deserve the contempt of the neat, clean society.

Are the wild hordes the ones who kill or the ones who die? More than forensic investigations to explain these bloodbaths, we need an anthropology of bestiality for those who lead the country today. They crouched for thirteen long years waiting, in the vigil of the night, for this second that they enjoy as if it were eternal. Their long wait today feels compensated with the blood that flows from thirty bodies massacred with bullets. A bloody epic that does not cease because it still does not seem to be enough. How many more dead will curb their thirst for political glory in order to withdraw their repressive forces? How many more Indians will have to offer their lives on the altar of this brotherhood of hatred?

More than a gang of assailants who call themselves the “transitional government,” it seems that we are facing a self-conscious pack that fiercely displays its instincts. Never has a political transition been conducted with so much bloodshed against Bolivians. This speaks of the mandate that drives them to kill mercilessly and to lie without mercy. The television shows them as little animals ready to obey primary tasks that come from primitive feelings. To ask them to think about what they do for one second is too much. They cannot even think of the nation they have in their hands or the society they must face without a scalpel.

This gang has no time or conditions to think about the lives of human beings. Their tormenting trade is the deprivation of life. They obey orders from outside and slogans drawn up for their own comfort. They try to position the country where they reside, but they cleverly take refuge in the country they desire. They know that time is running out for them and that is why they face with insane fury what they call “masista hordes”, as if to justify their brutality and also to conjure up the deep resentment that surrounds them. They do not have ideas for a government, they only become excited when they feel they are power.

This is not just a fascist government because it kills or represses It is ruthlessly fascist because it knows that it slaughters with the legitimacy it enjoys within the middle class that has chosen to quench its thirst for revenge. The racist middle class requires executioners to represent them in their stark voracity. Hate for the Indians has become not only a generational fashion, but also a pastime for fascistic gatherings. However, the Pharisees of hatred speak of democracy.

The new Pharisaic grammar does not leave aside the adjectives associated with annihilation. Therefore, it is a class that is willing to let pass all the necessary deaths because they are Indians. For this class, anchored in the racist ballast of the centuries, these indigenous masses, stripped of their right to live and work, are the only ones capable of carrying out this task.

They must pay for the guilt of their daring: to have dared to replace for a long time those who think they are the genuine and irreplaceable owners of power. Rarely did these owners lose the right to govern, and when they did, the masses paid a very high price: Willka was shot, Busch was killed, Villarroel was hanged, Tórrez was murdered, and Evo was overthrown. It is a class that does not accept competition in the art of having everything without deserving it. Thus, the November 12 coup looks more like an punitive strategy.

Who governs this country in which whites now have the right to kill Indians with impunity or persecute pollera women without mercy? Who are the hard core of this new encomendera caste that kills for a plate of lentils? Where is this government headed that carries hatred on its shoulders by naming God in every corner?

For now we will say that this is a government whose political architecture and repressive force, including the paraphernalia of media and social networks, is designed in Washington to be executed by a new encomendera caste whose task is to sweep away every “populist” vestige. Stoning “masism”, widening the spheres of its civil death and fragmenting its popular power through political persecution or judicialization are the tasks embodied by this regime characterized by massacre. In the condition of its transitory nature lies its repressive power and from there it is intended to move, via elections, to the sustainable phase of a new model of dictatorship with a democratic face. For this reason, the deliberate return of USAID or the DEA, or worse, the CIA, will not be a simple coincidence. This criminal mechanism will contribute to optimising democratic disguise.

Undoubtedly, in the scenario that is precipitated by the force of lead, there will be no need for honorable people to fill the power vacuum. The neocolonial project of power does not pass through political decency but through disproportion. The first character in this tragedy already has blood on his hands, and Camacho and Mesa are the new guests of the imperial feast.

Jeanine Añez, the self-appointed

The fascist government is born from these sordid entrails exposing its grotesque tentacles from its class condition. They look like characters out of bizarre comic strips. A white, Catholic, oriental and angry president who does not hesitate to ask that the Indians, Andean or Amazonian, be expelled from their land and to banish their satanic rites far from their comfort. Someone who hates sitting with an Indian, who proscribes him for his diversity or who despises the presence of the Whipala, which is a symbol of the new Plurinational State which was reborn from the rubble of the colony, today claims to represent Bolivia. A senator who scarcely obtained 40,000 votes directs the affairs of 11 million people today.

The self-appointed president arrived without warning. No community, no neighborhood, no guild, no sports club, no society of good offices, nothing and no one was consulted for Jeanine Añez to be president. She was escorted to the Plurinational Assembly, entered triumphant without fighting any battle and remains undisturbed despite the number of dead. She feels that she is predestined to command like the notorious Guaidó, the Venezuelan, who also believes he is president by the mere fact of being anointed by Uncle Sam, from the sewer in Washington. These histrionic characters can only be a by-product of malodorous galleys.

Jeanine’s brief created an exceptional opportunity and paved the way for her to do as she is told. Her main attribute is blind obedience, which is why she has an army and trigger-happy police. Like magic games, she was pulled out of a hat in Washington with the calm complicity of Tuto Quiroga, a failed political leader, and Luis Fernando Camacho, the sinister religious leader. Quiroga is a true magician of fascist politics and dirty money. He does not cease in his mania to express himself loudly, through networks and television, against any vestige of popular democracy. His links with the pack of Cuban senators entrenched in Miami, along with the criminal Sánchez Berzaín, protected by the CIA, and his relationship with the most savage of Colombian paramilitarism, made him a key figure in the United States over the last five years.

Quiroga, along with Oscar Ortiz, the losing candidate with the “clean hands” of the last election, were the operators of the 2007-2008 coup d’état under the baton of Philipe Goldbergh, the butcher ambassador who today presides over bloodshed from Bogotá. Quiroga, Ortiz, Berzaín and Camacho were chosen for Pyrrhic glory. This time they returned with more resources, technology and a devastating political and media strategy from the hand of the OAS. For more than a decade these names have occupied a privileged place in the CIA lists. However, the common job is to make millions of dollars disappear that are generously given to them by their mother agency each time they promise to defeat Evo. This time it was different. Fortune took their side fed by the millions of dollars that flowed from the CIA’s criminal treasury and its minions.

The self-appointed and this virreinal retinue know that the feast of usurped power has its days numbered. However, that brevity has turned her into a soulless butcher, the first of its kind in all our history. Never had a woman come so far, allowing so many young people to be massacred in cold blood and deprived them of the right to dream. Never before had a woman commanded a human carnage as in Ovejuyo, Sacaba or Senkata. Curiously, she shares with her government minister an irrepressible desire to pursue, hunt and destroy. Apparently it is not a gender evil, both are malefactors.

Curiously, Añez is a woman who was born in the beautiful Beni pampas that provide only beauty and splendor. A strange reference for the mojeña-amazónica woman who will have a coup plotter and a genocide in her historical inventory. This is a shameful reference for a hospitable people, modest and generous in their customs.

In his brief political genealogy, General Banzer acts as her ideological father. A key piece in the gallery of Latin American bloodthirsty dictators. Perhaps inspired by this exemplary ruin for the nation, the “chosen” is cold, ambitious, delirious in her class ferocity. She commands from the presidential chair with the same poise with which the ranch bosses decide to rape their employees. They do it to mark their territory, like animals when they deposit their miseries to prevent intruders.

Añez is connected to the more conservative and racist thinking of another political tutor: Ernesto Suarez. A former banzerista, turned into a prosperous rancher, built his fortune on the misery of his people. Suarez Sattori comes from a proto-fascist military father for whom the pawns on his ranch are worth less than his cows. Between Suarez and Añez there is a communion not only ideological, but also lordly. Añez believes, like most ranch bosses, that it is not a crime to rape the daughters of the pawns. It is a deserved violation, almost as an honor, to accede to the carnal violence of the owners of the land and the cattle. It is their blood quota. This employer’s right is similar to the right of pernada still practiced by corrupt priests and pedophiles in the extensive Benyan savannas. Pattern and cure are two specimens that live prostrate before crime and complicity in sin. From this proterva caste comes the self-appointed president. Born close to the pain of rape and the complicity of a church that performs mass for those who rape.

It is no coincidence that those who today act as mediators in the conflict between the regime, the social movements and the defeated government are representatives of the Catholic Church, whose elite enjoys all privileges, including pedophilia. That dark part of the Church that calls itself a mediatrix is the same part that officiated at Sunday Masses, systematically condemning Evo and his government. It is the same one that in recent years channeled USAID funding to feed the fascist coup, it is the same one that became the anti-popular trench from its front foundations, stained with the blood of the poor: Jubilee Foundation, Caritas, ERBOL and others. The self-appointed president is the favorite daughter of this Church that on Sundays worships hypocrisy and patronal barbarism.

Those who chose her had the assurance that the self-appointed president would fulfill the mandate of governing by killing. The fascist entourage celebrates that the “hordes” now have their due, including this Church that indirectly officializes fascism for its political complicity. They celebrate the Catholic woman who both prays and murders.

For a long time, in Bolivia and in the rest of Latin America the Church has carried in its belly all the rottenness of the Empire and the sin of its front men. Today we are faced with a part of the Catholic Church that attacks the freedom and well-being of a people that was beginning to walk, to choose its own destiny, to trace its own path beyond the human errors that the government could commit because of its ineffable inexperience or voluntarism.

Thus, Añez turns out to be the apex of a criminal machine that today is held on four legs, each with its own corporate, religious, foreign and business interests. The first of them, the Ministry of the Presidency, with a strongly camachist line; the second, sustained in the Ministries of Government and Defense, of foreign affiliation; the third, which feeds the international image and a neoliberal exchange economy; and the fourth, the complementary one, which acts as a retouch (makeup) or legitimization of the absurd.

Translation by Internationalist 360º