The IACHR Issues Warnings about Human Rights Violations in Bolivia

Rocío Cereijo

The Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR), an organ of the Organization of American States (OAS), continues to deny the coup d’état in Bolivia, but expressed “its strong condemnation of the excessive use of force by the combined operations of the National Police and the Armed Forces to repress recent demonstrations. In addition, it requested “an immediate visit” from November 22 to 25 “in order to observe the human rights situation in the country”.

Last Friday, the agency condemned the murders of five people in Cochabamba, which it described as the product of the “disproportionate use of police and military force”. In a communiqué they condemned the use of firearms, maintained that “they should be excluded from the devices used to control social protests” and reminded the State “of its obligation to ensure the right to life and physical integrity of those who peacefully protest”.

The IACHR urged the self-proclaimed Bolivian president, Jeanine Añez Chavez, “to take the necessary measures to avoid impunity and to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly and to adopt urgent measures to preserve the life and integrity of Bolivia’s inhabitants, as well as to guarantee the work of journalists and autonomous organizations for the protection and defense of human rights”. They also called for a constitutional solution to the coup d’état, which they described as a “political and institutional crisis”.

Since 20 October, at least 23 people have lost their lives, more than 700 have been injured and more than 624 people have been arrested. Since the beginning of the announced combined action between the National Police and the Armed Forces, 9 deaths occurred in Sacaba, Cochabamba, on November 15, where 122 people were injured in the context of repression of the demonstrators by the security forces.

Regarding violations of the human right to information, the IACHR expressed its concern over “threats to close down television channels; retention of officials; burning of radio broadcasting facilities; and pressure against press workers” and expressed: “Attacks against journalists violate freedom of expression, both individually and collectively”.

In addition, they expressed their rejection of Supreme Decree No. 4078 regarding the actions of the Armed Forces because it goes against Inter-American standards that state that it is the duty of the State to limit as much as possible their use for the control of internal disturbances, because the training they receive is aimed at defeating the enemy, and not at the protection and control of civilians, training that is proper to police entities.

Finally, the IACHR warned that on November 12, the minority bloc in the Senate convened and voted without the quorum required to elect the representative of the legislative body “who declared herself interim president of Bolivia”, and that the Constitutional Court supported her claim. For this reason, they spoke of the urgency in “installing a process of public, representative and inclusive national dialogue to appoint the members of a renewed electoral authority and organize transparent and credible elections within 90 days, so that a constitutionally valid solution can be reached”.

Translation by Internationalist 360º