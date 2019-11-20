Open Letter: Peoples of the World With Evo!

People’s organizations condemn U.S.-instigated coup in Bolivia

We, allied anti-imperialist organizations and individuals across the world, condemn the rightwing coup against Indigenous President Evo Morales that forced him and other members of the Bolivian government to resign. This coup is being undertaken to inflict the worst kind of violence upon class-conscious, Indigenous revolutionaries who, under the banner of Indigenous socialism, have forged the path toward self-determination and peace.

To this day, no evidence exists to demonstrate that the October 20 elections which Evo Morales won were fraudulent. As early as one day later–on October 21–the Organization of American States (OAS) released a public statement in an attempt to discredit the election results

without any supporting evidence. For all its claims of multilateralism and diversity, the OAS receives a disproportionate amount of its funding from Washington, D.C.

This is not the first time that the United States government engaged in a coup in Latin America. This is not the first time that the U.S. government fully supported a member of the local economic and political elite whose aim is to restore the ruling elite bloc’s policies which are hostile to the interests of the majority.

Evo Morales’ rival, former Bolivian President Carlos Mesa, an agent of the Washington, D.C.-based think tank, the Inter-American Dialogue, and a political figure known for his hostility towards Indigenous socialism and partiality to multinational big business, has the qualifications of an ideal imperialist comprador.

The contributions of the Movement for Socialism (MAS)–under the leadership of Evo Morales–enjoy enormous support from the Indigenous population and the working class of Bolivian society. Its contributions to the political and economic advancements of Bolivia through the painstaking economic and cultural empowerment of Indigenous people and workers is well known and is inspiring, especially at this time of neoliberal attacks on the world’s working people.

We stand together in unity with Bolivian workers, peasants and Indigenous people in their struggle against U.S. intervention and economic imperialism. We strongly condemn the comprador elite in Bolivia who are agents of U.S. imperialism. We are prepared to reinforce all efforts to bring the perpetrators of violence to justice, may it be in the form of support for our Bolivian friends and comrades and/or an international people’s tribunal that will hold the culprits in this electoral destabilization and rightist coup fully accountable for their crimes against humanity.

El mundo con Evo, so are we!

U.S. hands off Bolivia!

Defend the right to self-determination!

Defend the people’s right to live in peace!

Signed by:

American Indian Movement Southern California Anakbayan USA BAYAN (New Patriotic Alliance) Philippines BAYAN- USA Black Workers for Justice Candidatura d’Unitat Popular Països Catalans Coordinadora Nacional Sindical y Social (CNUSS-Guatemala) Covert Action Magazine (USA) For the People – North Amerikan Federation (USA) Frente Populare (Italy) Frente Popular Revolucionario (FPR Mexico) Fundación Amancio (Guatemala) Human Rights Alliance for Child Refugees & Families (USA) International League of Peoples’ Struggle-Australia (ILPS) ILPS Canada ILPS Guatemala ILPS Philippines LPS Commission 1 The cause of national liberation, democracy and social liberation against imperialism and all reaction ILPS Commission 11 Struggle of teachers and other education workers against imperialism and for an alternative future International Women’s Alliance Inti Barrios: Costureras de Sueños (Mexico) Juventudes Socialistas del Perú Journal of Labor and Society May Day Committee (Melbourne Australia) Malcolm X Grassroots Movement (MXGM) New Afrikan People’s Organization (NAPO) New York Boricua Resistance New York Peace Council Occupy ICE Los Angeles October Revolution Centenary (New York City) Philippine-U.S. Solidarity Organization PUSO Seattle Philippines-Bolivarian Venezuela Friendship Association Potere al Popolo (Italy) Proles of the Roundtable (USA) Regional Council of Africans in the Americas Union of Cypriots (Cyprus) Unión del Barrio (USA) Carol Araullo – Chair, BAYAN Philippines Alessio Arena – Fronte Popolare, Italy Christopher Connery, Professor, University of California Santa Cruz Diego Gullotta, Professor of Sociology, PRC Giuliano Granato – National Coordination, Potere al Popolo, Italy Andrew Kahn, Voice of América Blog Liza Maza – Secretary-General, International League of Peoples’ Struggle Mateo Bernabé López Pérez, Coordinadora nacional sindical y social, Guatemala Florentino López Martínez, Frente Popular Revolucionario Mexico Immanuel Ness – author, Southern Insurgency: The Coming of the Global Working Class (2016) and Chair, New York Peace Council Ben Norton, journalist, USA Paloma Polo – filmmaker, Spain Sarah Raymundo – Chair, Philippines-Bolivarian Venezuela Friendship Association Renato Reyes Jr., Secretary-General BAYAN-Philippines Akinyele Umoja, author, We Will Shoot Back: Armed Resistance in the Mississippi Freedom Movement (2013) Samuel Villatoro, Fundación Amancio, Guatemala Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network Socialist Unity Party/Partido de Socialismo Unido (USA) Oz Karahan – President, Union of Cypriots (Cyprus) Loan Tran, International Action Center (U.S.) Alliance for Global Justice Chuck Kaufman, National Co-Coordinator, Alliance for Global Justice (U.S.) Prof. Jose Maria Sison, Chairperson Emeritus, International League of Peoples’ Struggle Students and Youth for a New America Dakota Lily, activist, Students and Youth for a New America, NYC-NJ-PA Congress of Teachers and Educators for Nationalism and Democracy-UP (CONTEND-UP) Gwen Bautista, Artist and Independent Curator People’s Power Assembly (Baltimore, MD USA) Youth Against War & Racism (Baltimore, MD USA) Malcolm Guy, Vice-Chair External, International League of Peoples’ Struggle Centre d’appui aux Philippines / Centre for Philippine Concerns (Montréal) Concerned Artists of the Philippines Antares Gomez Bartolome (Quezon City, Ph) Danny Haiphong, Contributing Writer, Black Agenda Report Cindy Sheehan, National Coordinator of March on the Pentagon and Host/Producer of Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox March on the Pentagon Cindy Sheehan’s Soapbox Carlos Martinez, writer, Invent the Future (London, GB) Ann Garrison, Journalist, San Francisco Bay View, Black Agenda Report, Pacifica Radio ILPS Commission 4 FMLN-Vancouver Solidaridad Ayotzinapa Vancouver Venezuela Peace and Solidarity Committee of Vancouver Jesús Rodríguez-Espinoza – Editor, Orinoco Tribune United National Antiwar Coalition Committee to Stop FBI Repression Chicago Committee for Human Rights in the Philippines Jaime Coreas Jiménez, FMLN Vancouver María Luisa Meléndez, FMLN Vancouver Clara Sorrenti, Activist, Communist Party of Canada – Forest City Club Venezuela Peace and Solidarity Committee of Vancouver Leslie Salgado, Friends of Latin America, Columbia, MD Michele & Rick Tingling-Clemmons, Gray Panthers of Metropolitan Washington



