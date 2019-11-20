Evo Morales Calls on International Organizations, Pope Francis to Create a Truth Commission

“International organizations should support the most humble and poor people,” Morales said and stressed that “we will democratically recover political power, as usual.”

Evo Morales affirmed that “the nationalization of (natural) resources,” which he carried out during his term in office, “is the background to this conflict,” which led to a coup d’état against him.

“Some do not accept that Indians should govern,” Morales said at a press conference on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from Mexico City.

Specifically, the president referred to the actions taken during his government, which began in 2006, including the nationalization of hydrocarbons such as gas and oil. This was followed by other nationalizations.

In the press conference, he explained the progress of his administration in the production of lithium and gas reserves of the Andean nation.

Bolivia has the largest reserves of lithium in the world, with about 21 million tons in the Uyuni salt flats, according to a study by the U.S. company SRK, a mineral needed to manufacture batteries in electronic devices. This represents about 50% of global reserves of lithium.

In addition, Bolivia has 10.75 trillion cubic feet of proven natural gas reserves, one of the largest in the world.

Carte blanche to kill

Morales denounced that the de facto government, directed by the self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez, published “a carte blanche” to massacre people.

“They issued a decree as if they had carte blanche to kill Bolivians. That was only done in the time of the military dictatorship,” Morales said.

Specifically, the former president referred to the willingness of the de facto authorities to release from criminal responsibility the military who participate in the “operations of restoration and stability of internal order” in cities like La Paz and Cochabamba, where there have been massive protests to demand the resignation of Áñez and the prompt return of Morales.

Since the general elections of October 20, which began a political crisis, 30 people have died, and 27 of those deaths took place after the coup d’état of November 10, according to data from the Ombudsman’s Office.

On Tuesday alone, a police operation at the Senkata hydrocarbon plant in El Alto, a bastion of peasant and indigenous movements that support Morales, left six dead and over 30 injured.

“This massacre is part of a genocide taking place in our beloved Bolivia,” Morales said.

The leader also called on the United Nations (UN) to denounce and stop “this massacre of indigenous brothers who demand peace, democracy and respect for life in the streets”. This international body said on Wednesday that “those responsible must be held accountable”.

He criticized the silence of the major media, both in Bolivia and internationally, who have remained silent in the face of the massacre of the Bolivian people. “Many media are as if they were under anesthesia, they don’t report,” he said.

Truth Commission

Morales did not rule out a negotiated solution to the conflict, including through the holding of new elections, after the Bolivian Congress, emanating from the coup, reviews a legal initiative to call new elections.

He also called on international organizations and Pope Francis to establish a Truth Commission to clarify what happened in the October 20 presidential elections.

He criticized the external forces involved in the Bolivian crisis and accused the Organization of American States (OAS) of backing a coup, after the multilateral organization published a preliminary report in which, despite not providing any evidence on the alleged electoral fraud in favour of the president, generated a wave of criticisms against him, including remarks by Secretary Luis Almagro.

Therefore, he called “for organizations to join to demonstrate how the OAS participated in this coup d’état”.

“We have won in the first round. There are international reports that prove it,” defended Morales and made reference to independent analyses such as the one carried out by the Center for Research in Politics and Economics (CEPR, based in Washington) and a study by the University of Michigan, which did not find any evidence of alleged electoral fraud.

“The U.S. doesn’t want me to go back to Bolivia.”

The indigenous Bolivian leader requested help from the international community to return to his country and contribute to its pacification. To this end, he requested that international organizations contribute to generating minimum security conditions so that he can return to Bolivia.

In this sense, he said he hoped that “the international community can contribute” to solving the political conflict in his country “and not be like the OAS, the coup actor”.

Morales reported that the U.S. has operated politically to prevent his return to Bolivia.

“From the north we are informed that the U.S. does not want me to return to Bolivia,” he said. “Internal and external political decisions are against my returning to Bolivia,” he reiterated.

He pointed out that some have asked him to establish a dialogue with the Bolivian coup regime outside the country, a situation he rejected, considering that he has no reason for such talks to take place outside Bolivia.

“Why so much fear of Evo, so much fear of the Indian”, he said.

RT

Translation by Internationalist 360º