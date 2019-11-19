MAS-IPSP: “We Denounce the Illegal Government to the People of Bolivia and the World”

Movement to Socialism, Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of Peoples, National Leadership MAS – IPSP on November 18, 2019.

CONSIDERING:

That the people of the Plurinational State of Bolivia have suffered an onslaught of fascism, colonialism, and dictatorship from a self-proclaimed government of Jeanine Añez, exercising brutal repression and murder of Bolivian sisters and brothers who are in mobilization.

That the self-appointed President Jeanine Añez, who has taken over temporarily, only to carry out the general elections, has been exercising her position with arms against the people, through the deployment of police and military, causing mourning to the Bolivian people, during the coup 24 people have been killed by bullets, more than 600 injured and unjustly detained.

HENCEFORTH

The National Directorate of the Movement Towards Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples MAS IPSP, using its specific attributions conferred by the statute and regulation.

RESOLVE:

We denounce that Mrs. Jeanine Añez is illegally exercising and assaulting the Presidency of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, supported by the Bolivian police without complying with the regulatory quorum of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly and constitutional precepts.

We denounce that the illegitimate President Añez issued Supreme Decree No. 4078 that exempts from all criminal responsibility the personnel of the Armed Forces who participate in the operations for the restoration and stability of the interim order, for which the Bolivian people claim are being given the right to kill those mobilized for claiming their political rights, the right to mobilization and the right to life.

We call on international human rights organizations to intercede against the self-proclaimed government, to stop the persecution of the trade unions and political leaders of the Movement Towards Socialism and to stop the direct assassination of brothers and sisters peacefully mobilized.

We denounce the fact that the Minister of Communication Roxana Lizarraga is persecuting and intimidating the international journalists who are covering the peaceful mobilizations, by calling them subversives. At the same time, we call on the international media to come to Bolivia to cover this political moment, because the press and the national media here are part of the coup d’état and do not report about all the great peaceful mobilizations that the Bolivian people are carrying out.

We denounce that in order to consolidate the coup d’état, the self-proclaimed government will create a special prosecutor’s office to arrest the Assembly members of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly of the Movement Towards Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of Peoples, which violates all democratic principles and the rule of law.

We call on the Armed Forces of the Plurinational State of Bolivia not to shoot and assassinate the mobilized people who peacefully protest for their political rights and life. We also urge them to immediately withdraw to their military units to avoid further bloodshed.

We urge the appointed Minister of the Coup Government, Arturo Murillo, to stop the persecution of the union and political leaders of social organizations and of the Movement Toward Socialism and to stop describing them as armed, subversive groups and to stop manufacturing unfounded and rigged evidence to blame the mobilized leaders and the Cuban and Venezuelan doctors.

Because of the high responsibility that Senators and Deputies have, they must assist in fulfilling their commitment to the country, respecting the sovereignty of the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Given in the city of La Paz, Plurinational State of Bolivia, on the 18th day of November 2019.

Translation by Resumen Latinoamericano, North America Bureau