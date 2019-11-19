Police Repression Leaves Three Dead and 23 Injured in El Alto, Bolivia

Demonstrators around the Yacimiento Petrolíferos Fiscales Bolivianos (YPFB) plant in Senkata, El Alto, were repressed on Tuesday by police officers and military helicopters.

Juan José Claros, Emergency Manager at the Bolivian-Dutch hospital, reported that at the health center one person died and 18 were injured as a result of the military attacks. “We have one patient in critical condition due to cranioencephalic trauma and two who will undergo surgery,” he added.

In addition, the Corazón de Jesús hospital issued a statement indicating that five people were seriously injured after the police attack.

As a result of the onslaught of security forces against the population, the Ombudsman’s Office requested urgent medical attention to the protesters, “Doctors, Medicines and Ambulances are needed to treat the wounded who are in the Panoramic Health Center II of Senkata – El Alto,” he added.

According to community testimonies, a contingent of police arrived to attack with tear gas and gunshots against massive concentrations that are kept vigil outside the fuel distributor.

In order to intensify the repression, the de facto government militarized the area of Senkata, Plaza Murillo (La Paz) and overflew the regions with the highest popular concentrations.

In the report of the correspondent of teleSUR in Bolivia, the settlers denounced that the police action took the lives of three demonstrators and left several wounded. While another person revealed that four people are dead, however, the information so far has not been confirmed.

This hydrocarbon plant had previously been taken over by groups related to those who promoted the coup d’état in the country but after the coup d’état was consummated, the community of El Alto blocked access to and exit from the plant as a pressure measure to restore democracy in the state.

However, the repression and violence against the demonstrations and vigilantes that reject the coup d’état in Bolivia has increased during the de facto government of Senator Ánez, so Bolivian movements are still fighting to end the social and political crisis that intensified after the results of the general elections on October 20.

The Ombudsman’s Office stipulates that since the breaking of the constitutional thread, 24 people have died, 50 remain in detention and 715 are injured.

teleSUR

At least one protester died and two were injured during a police and military operation at the Senkata hydrocarbons plant in the Bolivian city of El Alto, next to La Paz, on Tuesday.

Footage shows a group of people carrying a body covered by blankets to an ambulance.

“It’s a shame to see a comrade die in this way, because he died in my hands. Seeing it was a shot in the heart, how sad to see something like that,” said the doctor who tried to save the protester’s life.

Earlier on Tuesday, tankers full of gas and fuel escorted by police and soldiers broke through a group of protesters blocking the hydrocarbons plant.

Demonstrations in El Alto, a stronghold of indigenous and farmers movements supporting former President Evo Morales, have intensified in recent days.

Since Morales was forced to resign on November 10th, 21 people have been killed in Bolivia according to figures from the Ombudsman’s Office.

Live from Senkata, soldiers repress the people of Alteño in resistance against the coup d’état.