Chile: Caution Regarding a “Constituent Assembly” and “New Constitution”

The Mysterious Chile of Vargas Llosa

The tragic coup d’état in Bolivia momentarily separated me from the careful follow-up that I had been making of the heroic struggle of the Chilean people for a democratic and decidedly post-Pinochetist constitution and for the construction of a just and egalitarian society.

But the ongoing massacre in Bolivia and the scandalous defection of a significant part of the “progressive” intelligentsia of that country and of Latin America -which with its silence or with its explicit declarations supported the coup d’état of the lackeys of the empire- absorbed a great part of my time and energy.

Today, almost a month after the beginning of the great popular mobilizations that opened forever “the great avenues” that Salvador Allende dreamed of, I take up again that half-finished writing that aims to examine the perplexity of the right, in the pen of its eldest spokesman, Mario Vargas Llosa, before the furious awakening of the Chilean people. Incidentally, I would like to make public the doubts generated by the “agreement” reached, behind closed doors between the government and the partycracy, to put an end to popular protests, re-establish “social peace” (that is, demobilize the population) and advance toward the creation of a new constitution.

In relation to the Chilean social outburst we must begin by pointing out its truly exceptional character (because of the unexpected and overwhelming) and before which a master consummate in the handling of language like the Peruvian novelist was speechless, stunned, astonished. When it comes to characterizing what happened, he can only confess that he is in the presence of a mysterious, enigmatic and surprising reality.

It is understandable: the sudden awareness and the extraordinary mobilization of Chileans was a deadly political cannon fire that destroyed the showy propaganda devices of the “Chilean model” and of which Vargas Llosa was its main and most effective apologist for decades. But now he cannot find words to explain what for him is a “surprising enigma”. We should not be surprised by such perplexity when one observes the rudimentary theoretical and methodological instruments at his disposal, which only allow him access to a very superficial understanding of historical processes.

Unlike the notable resources he has for his fictions, when it comes to analyzing reality his conceptual tools are a jumble of the most conventional clichés of bourgeois thought, forged and massively disseminated from the second post-war period to the present day. A conservative and colonial thought, fervently capitalist, rabidly anticommunist and critical of any social process that departs from the unrestricted defense of the bourgeois social order or that entails a critique of American society, its institutions, values and policies. A victim of this obtuse cosmovision, capitalism is conceived as the virtuous auction of the essentially selfish and acquisitive nature of the human being, and therefore to subject it to discussion is as futile as it would be foolish to try to persuade a fish that too much water could be harmful to its health.

Imperialism is a forbidden word and its existence denied a priori: what there is is is a globalized world in which, according to Henry Kissinger, “Honduras depends on U.S. computers just as much as this one does on Honduran bananas. There is no need to comment on this famous aphorism of the war criminal. And the class struggle and its role as the driving force of history cannot be talked about, just as the class nature of the state would not be admitted. How can we understand reality without these theoretical categories?

A victim of these insurmountable limitations, the Peruvian novelist’s reading of Chile’s popular insurrection – which has now lasted for four weeks – had to result in what it was: a clumsy simplification in which a people, and not just the middle classes as he claims, rebels and faces a ferocious repressive apparatus that at the time of writing had caused twenty-three deaths.

According to the National Institute of Human Rights of that country, as of today, November 17, the number of people arrested by the Carabineros is 6,362 (759 of whom are children or adolescents), 2,381 injured, of whom 866 were shot by pellets and 407 by unidentified firearms. An estimated 250 people lost an eye during the incidents. Add to the above dozens of disappeared, men and women raped by the “security forces” and the rage with which the repressors shot pellets and tear gas bombs in their faces and all this, supposedly, … because the “regime” of Sebastián Piñera had decreed an increase of 30 pesos (about 5 cents of dollars) in the subway fare of Santiago! This revolt is absolutely disproportionate to the triviality of the precipitating factor and even more incomprehensible to the extent that Vargas Llosa imagines Chile as an “almost” developed country, with a high per capita income, a population that enjoys full employment and that has been blessed by the influx of foreign investments. According to the novelist, all this accumulation of goodness resulted in “extraordinary development” and a rapid growth in the general standard of living of the population. How, then, can this social explosion be explained?

It is a “mysterious fact”, he tells us, that has nothing to do with other events that marked a “catastrophic fortnight” in which there was the defeat of Mauricio Macri and the return of Cristina in Argentine politics, the “scandalous fraud in the Bolivian elections that will allow the demagogue Evo Morales to eternalize himself in power” (another unforgivable slander) and, shortly before that, the “revolutionary agitations of the indigenous people in Ecuador”. This is related, on the other hand, to the protest of the “yellow vests” in France: the “reaction of a society that is inclusive but whose state is unable to prevent the increase in economic and social inequality”.

That is why he erroneously states that Chile is “a mobilization of middle classes” alien to the Latin American rebellions led by those who “feel excluded from the system” (aren’t they indoctrinated by the dominant ideology without realizing it?). In Chile, the novelist continues, “nobody is excluded from the system, although, of course, the disparity between those who have something and those who are just beginning to have something is great. But this gap has narrowed a lot in recent years”.

It is obvious that the above statement is only conceivable in someone who doesn’t have the faintest idea of what has really been going on in Chile since Salvador Allende’s overthrow to the present day. To say that in that country “nobody is excluded from the system” reveals either a notable ignorance of the most elementary data available in an infinite number of studies and publications that eloquently portray the scope of economic and social exclusion and the great increase in inequality experienced by Chile; or an ideological stubbornness that prevents it from making contact with the real world.

Excluded are the millions who do not have access to public health and education, or to social security because these former rights became expensive commodities thanks to the policies inaugurated by General Pinochet’s dictatorship and deepened – yes, deepened! – by governments such as those of the Concertación or the New Majority that the author of La Casa Verde considers “of the left”. He asserts, and is wrong to say, that in 29 years of democracy, the right has barely governed for five years and the left -that is, the Concertación-, 24. It is incredible the strength that ideology has to obfuscate the mind of a privileged intellect like the author’s and lead him to believe that a series of governments that maintained and deepened Pinochet’s policies, can be characterized as “leftist”.

Just as it does not perceive the scope of the economic and social exclusion existing in Chile and evident to all its inhabitants, which is why they came out in massive protest demonstrations day after day, neither does it realize that governments privatized everything – from the water in their sources of origin to the Chilean coast, including health, the market as the unappealable arbiter of the distribution of wealth and that made its submission to the dictates of the White House the polar star of its foreign policy can only be characterized as leftist by an amateur.

Governments that privatized much of the production of copper, which was entirely in the hands of the State during the government of Salvador Allende and now barely subtract 31 percent; that made Chile one of the eight most unequal countries in the world, sharing that dishonorable place with Rwanda; that produced a phenomenal indebtedness of Chilean households forced to pay for services that were previously part of the social contract as citizens.

“Most of those who support the protest are working families for whom life has become more and more expensive,” observes a qualified analyst of the Chilean reality, “and who must endure living in unsafe neighborhoods, moving hours in livestock conditions to get to work, using consumer credits to make ends meet and taking care of grandparents with miserable retirements”. Faced with this devastating diagnosis, the novelist’s advice is as emphatic as it is absurd: redouble medicine, even if it is killing the patient.

He says, therefore, that the worst thing would be “to backtrack” -as some mad people who want Chile to backtrack until it becomes a second Venezuela- on its economic policies, but to complete them and enrich them with reforms in public education, health and pensions.

How would this be achieved, by appealing to the sensitivity, to the altruism of those who have plundered the country and its people for half a century, suddenly converted into good democratic souls desirous of establishing social justice in the society that has fallen under their clutches? Will Vargas Llosa’s laments and exhortations be able to work the miracle of softening the hearts of those who make up the richest 1 percent of the country, which appropriates 26 percent of the national income?

Will the complaisant partycracy that has governed and co-participated in this looting now embrace the cause of a real democratization of Chilean life, opening the way to a Constituent Assembly that lays the foundations of a genuinely post-Pinochetist political system? And what about the hegemonic media, which have been distilling a paralyzing and dulling poison of consciousness for decades? Will they all become fervent democrats, anxious to found an order based on the recovery of citizens’ rights and the de-merchantizing of health, education and social security, to mention only the most elementary?

The answers are obvious. But it must be borne in mind that the great popular mobilization is far from complete triumph. The conservative reflexes of a partycracy that for decades has enjoyed power at its whim and government and state institutions designed to thwart citizen protagonism, even though they were overcome by the crisis, were capable in the last few days of devising a deceitful response that apparently gathers the clamor of the street but which, in its essence, contains a Trojan Horse that threatens to thwart the heroic days of struggle and to make so much death, pain and humiliation may have been in vain.

In the first place, because a very basic popular consultation with two ballots is postponed until April next year (do you want a new constitution? What kind of body should draft the new Constitution: Mixed Constitutional Convention or Constitutional Convention?) that could be carried out in a few weeks if there was the political will to gather the message of the multitudinous and diverse protests. In view of this, several comments:

First, note that the expression “Constituent Assembly” is eliminated from the official communication, and this is not by chance. The expression has always been considered extremely dangerous by the Chilean political leadership for more than a century, and the actions of Piñera’s government and his cronies are part of the same tradition.

Second, it is also no coincidence that a “mixed” formula is proposed in which the “Constituent Assembly” could be composed of equal parts by representatives of the popular vote and by the representatives of the corrupt governing party, the cause of the crisis, with which any attempt at profound change would be immediately aborted.

Third, that for such an elementary citizen consultation nothing less than five months should be expected! making it possible that in the meantime the ruling party and its allies can put into practice all sorts of schemes aimed at circumventing the will of the people.

It is because of the above as well as the fact that the arrangement pompously baptized as the “Agreement for Social Peace and the New Constitution” has been shaped with its back to the people, that it has been emphatically rejected by the Social Unity, an entity that groups more than 200 grassroots organizations that were in the streets and plazas and whose voice, predictably, was not heard by the government and its accomplice parties. It is necessary to recognize, however, that there were a few parties or lines within the left forces (the Communist Party, some fractions of the Socialist Party and the Frente Amplio) that oppose this arrangement and for that very reason, they enjoy a social recognition that the other political parties do not have. In the document that bases its categorical rejection of that “gatopardist” spawn, where something changes so that everything remains the same, the Social Unity denounces the “elevated quorum that perpetuates the veto of minorities; the discrimination of minors under 18, notable protagonists of the struggles; no mechanism of plurinational participation and gender parity is contemplated and, finally, it establishes a representation and election mechanism that is functional to the political parties, which have been responsible for the current political and social crisis”.

That is why the call of this enormous conglomerate of social movements to continue the struggle with strikes and days of protest to make reality the slogans that mobilized millions of Chileans for weeks is not surprising. There is no doubt that a window of opportunity has opened, which it would be imprudent to despise. It is true that the old does not complete its death, although its death will be inevitable sooner rather than later.

The notorious “Chilean model”, praised by all neoliberal thinkers and their agents (IMF, World Bank, the big media, an overwhelming majority of the colonized academy, etc.) as the only correct way out of development and the dictatorship lies in ruins and there will be no human power capable of resurrecting it. It remains to be seen what the creativity, conscience, organizational and fighting capacity of the great national majorities will be able to invent in order to definitively leave behind a dark page of Chilean history.