Hatred of Indigenous People

Alvaro García Linera

Like a thick night fog, hatred voraciously runs through the traditional urban middle class neighborhoods of Bolivia. Eyes are filled with anger. They don’t shout, they spit; they don’t demand, they impose. Their songs are not about hope or brotherhood, they are about contempt and discrimination against the Indians. They ride their motorcycles, get into their vans, gather in their carnival fraternities and private universities, and go out to hunt for uplifted Indians who dared to take their power away from them.

In the case of Santa Cruz, they organize motorized hordes of 4x4s armed with clubs to educate the Indians, whom they call “collas”, who live in marginal neighborhoods and markets. They chant slogans such as “we must kill the collas”, and if a pollera woman crosses their path, they beat her, threaten her, and order her to leave their territory. In Cochabamba they organize convoys to impose their racial supremacy in the southern zone, where the needy classes live, and they charge – as if it were a cavalry detachment – against the thousands of defenseless peasant women who march for peace. They carry in their hands baseball bats, chains, gas grenades; some exhibit firearms. The woman is their favourite target; they grab a mayoress of a peasant population, humiliate her, drag her down the street, beat her, urinate on her when she falls to the ground, cut her hair, threaten to lynch her, and when they realize that they are being filmed they decide to paint her red, symbolizing what they will do with her blood.

In La Paz they are suspicious of their employees and do not speak when they bring food to the table. Deep down they fear them, but they also despise them. Later they go out into the streets to shout, insulting Evo and, with him, all of the Indians who dared to build intercultural democracy with equality. When there are many, they drag the Wiphala, the indigenous flag, and they spit on it, they cut and burn it. It is a visceral rage that is discharged on this symbol of the Indians whom they would like to extinguish from the earth along with all those who recognize themselves in this symbol.

Racial hatred is the political language of this traditional middle class. Its academic titles, travels and faith are of no use because, in the end, everything is dissolved before ancestry. Deep down, the imagined lineage is stronger and seems to adhere to the spontaneous language of loathing, visceral gestures and corrupted morality.

Everything exploded on Sunday the 20th, when Evo Morales won the elections with more than 10 points ahead of the second candidate, but no longer with the immense advantage of before or 51% of the votes. It was the signal the regressive forces were waiting for: from the timorous liberal opposition candidate, the ultraconservative political forces, the OAS and the ineffable traditional middle class. Evo had won again but no longer had 60% of the electorate; he was weaker and they had to move on him. The loser did not recognize his own defeat. The OAS spoke of “clean elections” but of a diminished victory and asked for a second round, advising against the Constitution, which establishes that a candidate who has more than 40% of the votes and more than 10% of the votes over the second candidate is the elected candidate. Then the middle class launched a hunt for the indigenous people. On the night of Monday 21, 5 of the 9 electoral bodies, including ballot papers, were burned. The city of Santa Cruz decreed a civic strike that coordinated the inhabitants of the central zones of the city, branching out to the residential zones of La Paz and Cochabamba. And then the terror was unleashed.

Paramilitary gangs began to besiege institutions, burn union headquarters, and set fire to the homes of candidates and political leaders of the governing party. Even the president’s own private home was looted; elsewhere families, including children, were abducted and threatened with flogging and incineration if their father, minister or union leader did not resign. A prolonged night of long knives had been unleashed, and fascism was revealing itself.

As the popular forces mobilized to resist this civil coup they began to retake territorial control of the cities with the presence of workers, mining workers, peasants, indigenous people and urban settlers – and the balance of the correlation of forces was leaning towards the side of the popular forces – the police mutiny came.

For weeks the police had shown great indolence and ineptitude to protect the humble people when they were beaten and persecuted by fascist gangs. But as of Friday, with the ignorance of the civil command, many of them showed an extraordinary ability to assault, detain, torture and kill popular demonstrators. But now that it was a question of repressing unruly Indians, the display, arrogance and repressive viciousness were monumental. The same thing happened with the Armed Forces. Throughout our government, we never allowed them to go out and repress civilian demonstrations, not even during the first civic coup d’état in 2008. And now, in the midst of a convulsion and without us asking them anything, they stated that they did not have riot control elements, that they only had 8 bullets per member and that in order for them to be present in the street in a dissuasive manner, a presidential decree was required. However, they did not hesitate to ask/impose President Evo’s resignation, breaking the constitutional order. They did their best to try to kidnap him when he was on his way to and in the Chapare; and when the coup was consummated they went out into the streets to shoot thousands of bullets, to militarize the cities, to murder peasants. And all this without any presidential decree. In order to protect the Indian, a decree was required. In order to repress and kill Indians, it was enough to obey what racial and class hatred ordered. And in just 5 days there are more than 18 dead, 120 wounded by bullets. All indigenous, of course.

The question we must all answer is how could this traditional middle class incubate so much hatred and resentment toward the people, leading them to embrace a racialized fascism centered on the Indian as an enemy? How did it radiate its class frustrations to the police and the Armed Forces and be the social basis for this fascization, this state regression and moral degeneration?

This has been a rejection of equality, a rejection of the very foundations of a substantial democracy.

The last 14 years of government of the social movements have had as their main characteristic the process of social equalization, the abrupt reduction of extreme poverty (from 38 to 15%), the expansion of rights for all (universal access to health, education and social protection), the Indianization of the State (more than 50% of civil servants have an indigenous identity, new national narrative around the indigenous community), the reduction of economic inequalities (fall from 130 to 45 the difference in income between the richest and the poorest); the systematic democratization of wealth, access to public goods, opportunities and state power. The economy has grown from $9 billion to $42 billion, expanding the market and domestic savings, allowing many people to own their own homes and improve their work.

But this led to the percentage of people in the so-called “middle class”, measured in income, increasing from 35% to 60% in a decade, most of them coming from popular, indigenous sectors. It is a process of democratization of social goods through the construction of material equality but which, inevitably, has led to a rapid devaluation of the economic, educational and political capital possessed by the traditional middle classes. If in the past a notable name, or the monopoly of legitimate knowledge, or the set of parental ties that belonged to the traditional middle classes allowed them to gain access to positions in the public administration, obtain credits, tenders for works or scholarships, today the number of people who fight for the same position or opportunity has not only doubled – reducing by half the possibilities of access to those goods – but also the “arribistas”, the new middle class of indigenous popular origin, has acquired a set of new capital (indigenous language, union ties) of greater value and state recognition to fight for the public goods available.

It is thus a collapse of what was a characteristic of colonial society: ethnicity as capital, that is, the imagined foundation of the historical superiority of the middle class over the subordinate classes because here, in Bolivia, the social class is only understandable and becomes visible in the form of racial hierarchies. The fact that the children of this middle class have been the shock force of the reactionary insurgency is the violent cry of a new generation that sees how the inheritance of the family name and caste vanishes before the force of the democratization of goods. Thus, although they fly the flags of democracy understood as a vote, in reality they have rebelled against a democracy understood as the equalization and distribution of wealth. Because racial supremacy is something that is not rationalized, it is lived as the primary impulse of the body, as a tattoo of colonial history on caste. Hence, fascism is not only the expression of a failed revolution but, paradoxically also in post-colonial societies, the success of a material democratization achieved.

It is therefore not surprising that while the Indians collect the bodies of around twenty people killed by bullets, their material and moral aggressors tell us that they have done so in order to safeguard democracy. But in reality they know that what they have done is to protect the privilege of caste and surname.

Racial hatred can only destroy; it is not a horizon, it is nothing more than a primitive revenge of a historically and morally decadent class that demonstrates that, behind every mediocre liberal, lurks a consummate coup plotter.

