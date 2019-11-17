Another Failure of the Trump-Guaidó Plan: Dialogue Continues in Venezuela

Victoria Korn

The march in which self-proclaimed interim president Juan Guaidó renewed his calls for popular mobilization to overthrow constitutional president Nicolás Maduro ended peacefully uneventfully in front of the Bolivian embassy in Caracas, in yet another failure of the policies of Washington and its Venezuelan allies to end Bolivarianism.

The choice of the final rallying point was no accident. The opposition leader, his Washington constituents and the small group of his followers hoped that the resignation of Evo Morales as Bolivian president and his departure from the country would encourage his followers to throw themselves massively into the streets against Maduro. This had been announced by senior U.S. government officials who urged people to watch on television how the opponents were repressed: nothing happened.

The events in Bolivia combined street mobilizations and intervention by the police and military to force the resignation of Evo Morales. In this regard, Craig Faller, head of the U.S. Southern Command, called on the Venezuelan military to “comply with the provisions of its Constitution”. Chancellor Jorge Arreaza responded: “We denounce these new calls and interfering actions of the U.S. government to promote a coup d’état in Venezuela”.

The Venezuelan Episcopal Conference also appealed in the same direction to the military and police authorities. “It’s time,” says the CEV document, which has long been played in favour of the opposition.

The answer was given by the Venezuelan constitutional president Nicolás Maduro, who assured this Sunday, November 17, that the government’s dialogue with the opposition is still alive. “They have underestimated me and continue to underestimate me (…) This Guaidosist right wing is also arrogant, they have taken 400 million dollars. Where have they put that money? They are also getting rich in arrogance,” he denounced.

“All the power of the West has come against us: threats of military intervention, sanctions and money: plus 400 million dollars to finance the opposition to try to buy military, police, politicians. The Attorney General’s Office has an investigation on the issue of receiving international resources, which is illegal and corrupt in the use and distribution of those resources,” reported the President.

In an interview with journalist and former Vice President José Vicente Rangely, the president said that “in recent months, we have dismembered more than 47 attempts from Colombia to recruit officers from the four components to try to steal missiles from Venezuela and to disable the sukhoi, fixed and mobile radar, torpedo and missile defense systems of the Bolivarian Navy”.

“Without a doubt, the Bolivarian National Armed Force has nothing to do with the military forces under the U.S. doctrine of the School of the Americas, colonized by the ideology of U.S. national security,” he said.

Maduro indicated that recently both Communication Minister Jorge Rodríguez and members of the Venezuelan opposition “G4 guaidontist” travelled to Europe and have maintained contacts with the Norwegian government. “I believe in dialogue, because I believe in coexistence, in respect, in diversity, I believe in peace; I believe that respect for the Constitution, for peace, is the way forward,” he said.

“The majority have told us that they are going to parliamentary elections, they want the new National Electoral Council to proceed with other guarantees to the National Assembly elections next year in 2020, I think it is very good, it is a great message of peace,” said Maduro, who highlighted the consolidation of the national dialogue table.

“Everything that was signed is complying with a new dynamic including the NA in contempt. The establishment of a commission to study the appointment of a new electoral power is in compliance with one of the agreements of the national dialogue table”, he stressed.

Maduro also assured that he does not consider it bad that in the midst of the Venezuelan crisis forms of payment have emerged with another type of currency different from the Bolivar: “that process they call dollarization can serve for the recovery and deployment of the country’s forces. It is an escape valve that, thank God, exists. Venezuela will always have its currency, the bolívar, and we are going to defend it,” he said.

“Every economy in the world is dollarized. It was always dollarized. What happens is that it was dollarized with the petrodollars of the State. Now a sector of the economy has appeared that makes its exchanges with the dollar or other convertible currencies. Perhaps what I will say will be a sin for the owners of dogmas. I declare myself a sinner. Self-regulation is necessary in an economy that refuses to surrender”.

Maduro stated that the objective is “to achieve real growth and above all to generate wealth in order to maintain and expand the social rights of the people,” which he classified as an economy of resistance.

“There is a war room for gringos and stateless people here, that any announcement or thing we do, they immediately start working to sanction it, to destroy it, not to allow Venezuela to recover,” he denounced.

He also detailed: “Two weeks ago, the Petro (Venezuelan crypto currency) had 400 businesses in the country that receive the Petro, now there are 27,000 and we are going to activate 27,000 more. “That is our model, it is a phase of resistance, where Venezuela still has a lot to do and a lot to give,” he said.

Meanwhile, the OilPrice portal points out that Venezuela has increased its oil production to 687,000 bpd in October. According to Bloomberg, “what helps boost Venezuelan crude oil production” is that “more and more tankers” seem to be using different modalities to avoid reprisals from the U.S. government.

And Reuters reported that the use of euros in Venezuela “skyrocketed” since PDVSA receives payments in this currency, a strategy to avoid the U.S. financial system in the midst of sanctions.

The real Guidó, highly devalued

But the protests on Saturday, November 16, like others called recently, were far from massive and Maduro’s stay in power does not seem any more threatened than before. The concentrations of both political groups concluded the day without major incidents and in tranquility in the capital and in several areas of the country.

President Maduro declared himself victorious in the face of what he denounced as a new attempt by the opposition and the United States to overthrow him, encouraged by the fall of Evo Morales in Bolivia. “We have had a new victory, the victory of perfect peace,” Maduro said, celebrating the “immense mobilizations” in rejection of the “coup d’état” against his ally Evo Morales.

“They went mad (…), crazy spokespersons from the United States (saying) that the time had come, that today they were going to carry out a coup d’état in Venezuela,” he indicated, referring to statements by a high official and the U.S. Southern Command. “In Venezuela no one is carrying out a coup d’état, here there are people to defend democracy, freedom (…) the revolution, make no mistake,” he added.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza demanded that U.S. Vice President Mike Pence “respect Venezuela” and rejected statements demanding that the military restore democracy in the country. “Mr. @VP Pence, all your attempts to destabilize Venezuela and generate a coup have failed. Take care of impeachments and your internal affairs. We demand respect for Venezuela,” Arreaza wrote.

Earlier, Pence had urged the Venezuelan military to “join the people” and thus restore democracy in Venezuela. “The Venezuelan army should be a force for good! The power to change for the better is in your hands,” he said.

Arreaza also rejected a tweet from U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who commented, “Venezuelans continue to take to the streets, as they have done day after day, city after city, to demand that their basic needs be met. Maduro’s illegitimate corrupt regime tries to silence them, but as the world saw in Bolivia, the will of the people will always prevail”. Reality once again disproved it.

There was a self-proclaimed show: Jeanine Áñez, who on Tuesday proclaimed herself the “interim president” of Bolivia in a legislative session without quorum, asked Guaidó in a video call: “With all my heart I wish to free the Venezuelan people. It is not fair that they are experiencing so much violence and repression”.

Although in Venezuela there are still often small protests about the lack of water, gas or gasoline in their communities, the big mobilizations are no longer the norm. Venezuelan opponents stopped participating in street protests when, in May, negotiations with the government began – with the mediation of Norway – which brought to light the multiple divisions in the archipelago of the opposition.

Guaidó, loudly rebuked by several opponents during the march, again promised to “maintain the protest until freedom is achieved,” but the discredit of the standard-bearer imposed by the United States is enormous, according to the pollsters.

There are no credible leaders, the citizens answer, recalling Guaidó’s rosary of failures, such as the attempted entry of so-called “humanitarian aid” on February 23 from Cúcuta or the farcical military uprising of April 30. Added to this are allegations of corruption in Guaidó’s inner circle, which fuelled the balkanization of the opposition.

As Guaidó closed his squalid march in front of the Bolivian embassy, government supporters heard Diosdado Cabello, president of the Constituent Assembly, at the other end of the city, cry out against the fascist coup that overthrew Evo Morales. The contagious effect of Bolivia that the foreign scriptwriters of the Venezuelan opposition longed for has not taken place: the Armed Forces continue on the government’s side.

The lack of concretion of the threats of the United States against Nicolás Maduro has been another of the reasons that have deflated the opposition, says the BBC of London. Washington repeated many times that “all options are on the table” to bring down Maduro, which seemed to open the door to a military intervention in Venezuela. But the passage of months has made it clear that Donald Trump’s government is not going to go beyond imposing sanctions and diplomatic pressure against the Chavista leader”.

This weekend the strategic plan of Donald Trump, Elliot Abrams and senior U.S. officials, revealed their total departure from reality and their call for revolt may have achieved a greater conviction of the opposition that the only ways out of the crisis are through political means: dialogue and negotiation.