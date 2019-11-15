Declaration of the Eighth Extraordinary Meeting of the ALBA-TCP Political Council on the Coup in Bolivia

The Chancellor of Venezuela, comrade Jorge Arreaza, read the declaration of the Eighth Extraordinary Meeting of the Political Council of ALBA-TCP, which read as follows:

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Heads of Delegation of the member countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America, ALBA-TCP People’s Trade Treaty, meeting in Managua, on the occasion of their Eighth Extraordinary Meeting of the Political Council.

First: We reiterate the unrestricted commitment of the ALBA-TCP countries to Latin American and Caribbean unity, through solidarity, political agreement and integration, as well as the defense of our sovereignty and self-determination on the basis of the principles of International Law and the postulates of the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace, approved at the Summit of the Community of Caribbean States, Celac, on 29 January 2014 in Havana, Cuba.

Secondly, we categorically condemn the consummated coup d’état against the Government of Brother Evo Morales Ayma, President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, and the persecution and disproportionate violence to which its ministers and other Government officials, as well as their leaders and families, are subjected.

Third: We do not recognize those who claim to be legitimate authorities, violating the constitutional order of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, by virtue of which any designation or legal provision is null and void.

Fourth: We emphasize that the resignation of the President and Vice President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia can only be made effective by the majority decision of the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, as long as this juridical political fact does not occur, Evo Morales Ayma continues to be Constitutional President of the Plurinational State of Bolivia and Álvaro García Linera, its vice president.

Fifth: We demand respect for the institutionality represented by the Plurinational Legislative Assembly and reiterate the need to guarantee the security and well-being of legitimately elected deputies and senators so that they can sit in accordance with the rules and regulations.

Sixth: We denounce the opposition groups of the Bolivian oligarchy and the civic committees, which have the support of foreign governments as the only ones responsible for the violence unleashed in several of the main cities of Bolivia, which has already claimed the lives of dozens of Bolivian citizens.

Seventh: We support the willingness of President Evo Morales Ayma to return to the country and convene a great national dialogue as a political way to restore stability, peace and, above all, the Constitutional Order to the Plurinational State of Bolivia.

Eighth: We ratify the universal principles of non-discrimination on the basis of nationality, race, gender or social condition that foster supremacist ideas and nationalism, such as those that can be observed in the demonstrations of violent groups led by Bolivia’s civic committees.

Ninth: We repudiate the statements made by the President of the Government of the United States of America, Donald Trump, which show both his support for the coup d’état in Bolivia and the threat to the legitimate, sovereign and free governments of the sister Republics of Nicaragua and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

In this regard, we remind the Government of the United States of its obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and international law.

Tenth: We thank the Government of Mexico for its support to our brother President Evo Morales Ayma for granting political asylum on humanitarian grounds. We are well aware that the Government of President Manuel Andrés López Obrador and the Mexican people are welcoming him with open arms.

Eleventh: We acknowledge the President-elect of the Argentine Republic, Alberto Fernández, and Vice-President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, for the efforts made to guarantee the life of President Evo Morales Ayma and which enabled him to leave for the United Mexican States.

Twelfth: We condemn the actions taken by some governments to prevent the departure of President Evo Morales Ayma from Bolivia, as well as the steps taken so that the Mexican Armed Forces plane that was transporting him could not fly over or land in Latin American countries, putting at risk his safety, that of his companions and that of the Mexican crew.

Thirteenth: We demand respect for the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, which guarantees the protection of diplomatic officials and headquarters, as well as international conventions and treaties on human rights and asylum.

Fourteenth: We, the ALBA-TCP countries, declare ourselves in Permanent Session of consultation with all the governments of the world to evaluate joint actions that will allow us to accompany the Bolivian people in the re-establishment of legality and the restitution of the Bolivian President Evo Morales Ayma.

The Alliance calls for the defense of the beloved son of Bolivar.

Managua, November 14, 2019.

Bolivian Chancellor Diego Pary Repudiates Alteration of the Constitutional Order in His Country

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia, Diego Pary, denounced this Thursday, during the Extraordinary Meeting of the Political Council of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), organized in Managua, Nicaragua, the coup d’état perpetrated in his country.

The closing session was attended by the President of the Republic, Commander Daniel Ortega, and the Vice President, Compañera Rosario Murillo, representing the host country of the call, in addition to its Chancellor Denis Moncada.

Also in attendance were Ministers and Vice-Ministers of Foreign Affairs, as well as the ALBA Secretariat and ALBA-TCP delegates from Venezuela, Cuba, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda and Bolivia.

“The issue of electoral fraud, the second round, new elections, were only false arguments used by the Bolivian right to consummate the coup d’état,” Pary told ALBA-TCP member countries.

He denounced that Bolivia’s coup d’état did not take place on the day of the elections (October 20), but was already part of the right-wing agenda before the elections.

He also explained that the coup d’état was consummated on November 10 with the “suggestion” to President Evo Morales to present his resignation, made by the Armed Forces and the Bolivian National Police.

This happened when the country was already submerged in a wave of violence, led by oppositionists Luis Fernando Camacho and Carlos Mesa, who used the excuse of an alleged fraud to bring to the streets shock groups that attacked the indigenous population and government officials, he said.

“We denounce the coup d’état that the country is living was orchestrated by the candidate Carlos Mesa, by the civic leader Camacho, the Police and the Armed Forces”, explained the chancellor at the meeting.

In this sense, Pary called on the international community to repudiate this alteration of Bolivia’s constitutional order and to ignore the illegitimate government of Senator Jeanine Áñez.

He also called for respect for the lives and human rights of the thousands of Bolivians who are mobilized against the coup d’état.

In addition, the Bolivian Foreign Minister recalled that under the presidency of Evo Morales, Bolivia achieved social sovereignty and a Plurinational State that dignified the most excluded sectors of Bolivian society.

“In economic terms, we have reached unprecedented levels of development, we have gone from being considered unviable to being a country with the greatest growth in the region,” said diplomat Diego Pary.

The VIII Extraordinary Meeting of the Political Council of ALBA-TCP issued a final declaration, in which it condemned the coup d’état promoted by the Bolivian extreme right and demanded the reconstruction of the constitutional order in the homeland of Evo Morales Ayma.

“We endorse the willingness of Evo Morales to return to the country and convene a great national dialogue as a political way to restore peace and institutional order,” said Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza in the reading of the final declaration.

