Bolivian Army Massacres Peaceful Protesters in Cochabamba

I condemn and denounce before the world that the coup regime that took power by assault in my beloved Bolivia represses with bullets from the Armed Forces and the Police the people who demand pacification and replacement of the Rule of Law. Now they murder our brothers in Sacaba, Cochabamba.

Condeno y denuncio ante el mundo que el régimen golpista que tomó el poder por asalto en mi querida Bolivia reprime con balas de las FFAA y la Policía al pueblo que reclama pacificación y reposición del Estado de Derecho. Ahora asesinan a nuestros hermanos en Sacaba, Cochabamba. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 15, 2019

We ask the Armed Forces and the Bolivian Police to stop the massacre. The uniform of the institutions of the Homeland cannot be stained with the blood of our people.

Pedimos a las FFAA y a la Policía Boliviana que paren la masacre. El uniforme de las instituciones de la Patria no puede mancharse con la sangre de nuestro pueblo. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 15, 2019

The dictatorship of Jeanine Áñez and the coup plotters Mesa and Camacho enjoy the complicity of ex-defenders of the Albarracín and Villena People to massacre the humble people who march peacefully to return to democracy. They will have to answer for serious crimes against humanity.

La dictadura de Jeanine Áñez y los golpistas Mesa y Camacho goza de la complicidad de exdefensores del Pueblo Albarracín y Villena para masacrar al pueblo humilde que marcha pacíficamente para retornar a la democracia. Tendrán que responder por graves delitos de lesa humanidad. — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 15, 2019

To justify the coup, Mesa and Camacho accused us of “dictatorship”. Now their self-appointed “president” and her law firm of rapists and repressors, massacres the people with the Armed Forces and the Police as the real dictatorship. #No State CoupInBolivia

Para justificar el golpe, Mesa y Camacho nos acusaron de "dictadura". Ahora su "presidenta" autonombrada y su gabinete de abogados defensores de violadores y represores, masacra al pueblo con las FFAA y la Policía como la verdadera dictadura. #NoAlGolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/FiDDor2idk — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 16, 2019

As today, 1781, was executed by the Spanish yoke brother Tupac Katari. After being betrayed for fighting for the liberation of our people, he was imprisoned and sentenced to die dismembered. Now, the coup plotters massacre indigenous and humble people for asking for democracy.

Como hoy, 1781, fue ejecutado por el yugo español el hermano Tupac Katari. Después de ser traicionado por luchar por la liberación de nuestro pueblo, fue apresado y sentenciado a morir descuartizado. Ahora, los golpistas masacran a indígenas y gente humilde por pedir democracia pic.twitter.com/gj1s6Qc25i — Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) November 16, 2019

Excessive repression and massacre in Cochabamba, today, November 15. Strong images, but necessary to denounce the repressive and dictatorial character of those who have assaulted power in Bolivia. The international community must condemn and act to stop this barbarism.

Represión desmedida y masacre en Cochabamba, hoy 15 de noviembre. Imágenes fuertes, pero necesarias para denunciar el carácter represor y dictatorial de quienes han asaltado el poder en Bolivia. La Comunidad Internacional debe condenar y actuar para detener esta barbarie. pic.twitter.com/VfCWEe4vHR — Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) November 15, 2019

Each victim is marked with the names of those who planned, executed, protected and denied the barbaric, religious fundamentalist and colonial coup d’état that is being imposed on the Bolivian people. It is our duty to fight the fascist wave that is sweeping Bolivia today.

Cada víctima lleva marcada el nombre de los que planearon, ejecutaron, protegieron y negaron el golpe de estado barbárico, fundamentalista religioso y colonial que se le quiere imponer al pueblo boliviano. Es nuestro deber combatir la ola fascista que arrasa a Bolivia hoy. pic.twitter.com/OPrnQMh855 — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) November 16, 2019

The fascist dictatorship assassinating the people fighting for their freedom is protected by the USA and its satellite countries, as well as by the corporate propaganda organs. Let us tear off the mask of these criminals and show the world what they hide. Bolivia in Resistance!

La dictadura fascista asesinando al pueblo que lucha por su libertad, es protegida por los EEUU y sus países satélites, así como por los órganos de propaganda corporativos. Arranquemos la máscara de estos criminales y mostremos al mundo lo que ocultan. Bolivia en resistencia! pic.twitter.com/Q4teWf99uS — Samuel Moncada (@SMoncada_VEN) November 15, 2019

Strong repression in Cochabamba, Bolivia, against the protests in repudiation of the coup d’état Demonstrators ask to broadcast the videos they record, denouncing that the national media do not show their side of the story.

Fuerte represión en Cochabamba, Bolivia, contra las protestas en repudio al golpe de Estado Los manifestantes piden difundir los videos que graban, pues denuncian que los medios nacionales no muestran su lado de la historia pic.twitter.com/ilGv0IwEVY — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) November 15, 2019

URGENT BOLIVIA: At least five killed by repression in Sacaba, Cochabamba The medical personnel who identify the bodies define the act as a massacre The police and army repress protests against the #BoliviaState Coup

🔴 URGENTE BOLIVIA: Al menos cinco muertos por represión en Sacaba, Cochabamba El personal médico que identifica a los cuerpos define el hecho como una masacre La policía y el ejército reprimen las protestas contra el #GolpeDeEstadoBolivia pic.twitter.com/1YWvo0A8AS — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) November 15, 2019

#URGENTE| Municipio Sacaba in #Cochabamba “this is truly dramatic in the Mexico hospital, the majority of injured by bullets continue to arrive”, so many wounded have arrived that they are being treated on the outside, the capacity has been exceeded this is #Day6 #Golpe

#URGENTE| Municipio Sacaba en #Cochabamba "esto es verdaderamente dramático en el hospital México, siguen llegando herido la mayoría de balas", han llegado tantos heridos que los están atendiendo en la parte de afuera, se rebasó la capacidad esto es #impresionante #Día6 #Golpe pic.twitter.com/3b3oJxxNh0 — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) November 15, 2019

IMAGES of the brutal police and military deployment during the #Sacaba massacre the mobilized were unarmed and carrying only their Wiphalas.