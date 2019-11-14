Diego Pary Rodríguez Plans to Continue His Tasks as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia of the Constitutional Government of Evo Morales

Bolivia’s foreign minister, Diego Pary, arrived in Managua this Wednesday and was greeted at the Agusto C. Sandino international airport by his Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada. Pary will participate in a meeting of the ALBA-TCP Political Council.

Upon being received in our country, Foreign Minister Moncada said: “Nicaragua is the home of Bolivia’s Foreign Minister Diego Pary. We have expressed to him our militant solidarity, standing against a situation that our government has already denounced, condemned, as is the coup d’état against the constitutional government of President Evo Morales”.

On the subject of his visit, the Vice President of the Republic, Compañera Rosario Murillo, assured that we received him with admiration for his courageous people and in rejection for the confluence of fascism and racism that have propitiated, executed and consummated a coup d’état, as well as brutalities, hate crimes, with patterns of denial of all rights”.

She recalled that the coup d’état perpetrated in Bolivia against the indigenous leader Evo Morales was denounced in the OAS by the Nicaraguan delegation, along with other countries.

“We are certain of the historical rebelliousness of our peoples. We have a growing awareness that in Bolivia our brothers are struggling to demand the restoration of order and the right to sovereignty, justice and peace that has been taken away, as they wanted to do here, by evil and imperial policies”, emphasized the Vice President of the Republic.

Following Morales’ resignation, Pary said on Thursday (Nov. 14) that he will continue with the “tasks that correspond with me as Foreign Minister” of the Morales government.

“Because of my commitment to democracy, the people and the Constitution, I will continue with the tasks that correspond to me as Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Plurinational State of Bolivia of the Constitutional Government of @evoespueblo,” he said on Twitter.

Por mi compromiso con la democracia, con el pueblo y la Constitución continuaré con las tareas que me corresponden de Ministro de Relaciones Exteriores del Estado Plurinacional de Bolivia del Gobierno Constitucional de @evoespueblo. — Diego Pary Rodríguez (@DiegoPary) November 14, 2019

Opera Mundi | La voz del Sandinismo | Diego Pary Rodríguez (@DiegoPary) | Internationalist 360º