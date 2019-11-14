Communiqué from the Movement of Indigenous Women for Good Living, on Bolivia and Chile

From the Indigenous Women’s Movement for Good Living we make public our rabid repudiation charged with pain, for so much blood spilled, both in Chile and Bolivia.

We categorically reject the #GolpeDeEstado in Bolivia. President Evo Morales, due to the bloodthirsty and racist hunt of the fascist corporate right, has resigned. However, we know that a president can resign from office, but the people will not give up their dreams. It is not about a man, it is about a struggle that enlightened the world, that carried the millenary voices of the indigenous ancestors, a struggle that raised the Wiphala, and that made Evo president. The indigenous peoples of Bolivia will once again remember their power and this bloody triumph of the right will be fleeting.

Ironically, the president that all Indo-America wants to see resigned has not resigned. Piñera, in Chile, despite the deaths, tortures, rapes, disappearances, injuries, remains arrogant and indolent in his presidential chair, foolish, cold, sinister. He does not resign because of the corporate pressure that forces him to stay. Until recently, the successful Chilean model of neo-liberalism could not fall; the mentors of death, who dominate the world, say so to themselves. But it will fall, because there are peoples, with dignity and telluric force, moving with power the roots of centuries of injustice; there in Ngulumapu, the Mapuche nation has shed too much blood that has watered the seeds of all the rebellions, awakening the Chilean people, and the peoples of the south of the world.

We, Indigenous Women of the world, must unite, and with spirituality and wisdom fight, because only in this way will we triumph.

This is our time, the time of our struggle; the strength, the Newen of these worthy peoples, feeds our hope, but we must act our solidarity, go out, march, shout, walk, fight but not leave them alone to our Sisters of Tawantisuyo and Wallj Mapu (from Chile and Bolivia).

The plurinationality of the territories does not need authorization to exist. We demolish borders, solidarity will expand without barriers. Neither the power of the churches nor that of the military will defeat the struggle for a just, dignified and diverse life in each territory.

From all the indigenous territories of the 36 Nations of Argentina, the women of the Movement for Good Living embrace the People of Bolivia, the People of Chile, the oppressed peoples and in struggle from our rebellious and supportive hearts, and we call for vigilance to prevent the fascist right from consummating its threats of massacres on the Indigenous Peoples.

Source

Translation by Internationalist 360º