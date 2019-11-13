In the Midst of Violent Repression, Bolivian Demonstrators Reject the Coup and Demand the Resignation of Jeanine Áñez

Repression increases in Bolivia against Evo Morales’ supporters

La Paz, Nov. 13 (Prensa Latina) Bolivian police today violently prevented Senator Adriana Salvatierra from entering Parliament as evidence of increased repression against Evo Morales’ supporters.

The official asked the colonel in charge of the supposed security of the facility to allow them access to begin their work and restore the constitutional order of the South American country.

Through the social network Twitter, a video began to circulate showing the confrontation between the police and Salvatierra who was willing to hold the parliamentary session in order to assume the presidency of the plurinational State.

Those mobilized in the Bolivian capital in repudiation of the self-proclamation of the vice-president of the Senate, Jeanine Añez, as interim president of the country condemned the presence of snipers in the streets, and assert that the right wants the extermination of the native communities.

They also denounced the dropping of tear gas bombs against members of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) near the Legislative Assembly.

In this regard, the indigenous representatives notified that a large military contingent was headed towards the province of Chapare to repress the mobilizations denouncing the coup d’état against the constitutional president of Bolivia.

Residents of that community, one of the 16 provinces of the department of Cochabamba, requested help through Twitter after the cold-blooded murders of the indigenous people by members of the armed forces.

They also condemned the silence of the national press and explained that helicopters shoot indiscriminately at the population of the area.

In an interview with the Telesur, President Morales pointed out that ‘it seems it is now a crime to be indigenous. I ask the state security forces not to stain themselves with the blood of the people’.

From Mexico, the MAS leader emphasized the need to resolve the nation’s political differences through peaceful dialogue.

“I urge the police not to threaten the peoples’ lives; weapons are not to intimidate the people. To the mobilized, take care of your lives, do not take risks”.

Police and demonstrators clash in the center of La Paz, Bolivia

La Paz, Nov. 13 (Prensa Latina) Police and demonstrators who do not recognize the self-proclaimed president Jeanine Áñez clashed this afternoon in the center of the capital, according to witnesses.

Television media also show uniformed officers repressing protesters with tear gas and antiriot tactics to quell the peaceful protest of residents of El Alto, who are calling for Añez’s resignation.

At the beginning of the day hundreds of people, many members of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS), ‘ponchos rojo’ from the city of El Alto and ordinary citizens, advanced towards Plaza Murillo, located in front of the Parliament, and where later on, in the presidential palace Quemados, the new military leadership of the nation was sworn in.

The directive body of the military was composed of Major General Carlos Orellana Centellas, as Commander of the Armed Forces of the country, instead of William Kaliman, who served when the civil-military coup against Evo Morales took place.

The new military leadership also includes Major General Pablo Arturo Guerra Camacho, Chief of Staff; Brigadier General Iván Patricio Inchauste, Commander of the Army; General Ciro Orlando Álvarez Guzmán, Air Force; and Rear Admiral Moisés Orlando Mejía Heredia, of the Bolivian Navy.

The ceremony was presided over by Áñez while in the surrounding area groups of people tried to advance on the seat of Parliament.

According to the latest reports released by the Ombudsman’s Office, since October 20, the day of the elections, clashes resulted in eight deaths, 508 injuries and 460 arrests following different incidents.

Among the victims is Herbert Antela, commander of the special operations unit of the La Paz Police, after an accident last Sunday on a city highway when he was trying to control protests.

In the city of Cochabamba, where clashes are taking place today, three people were reported killed.

jha/lb