Bolivia’s Social Movements Reject the Coup and the Resignation of Evo Morales

Bolivian Pres. Evo Morales: "Our crime or sin is being anti-imperialist."
"If I have committed a crime; it's being Indigenous. If the Vice President has committed a crime; it's implementing social programs for the humble & poorest sectors seeking social justice." @teleSURenglish pic.twitter.com/DtTzdnpaT4
Bolivian security forces and racist right-wing mobs are going door-to-door, rounding up and beating Indigenous people and leftists in impoverished neighbourhoods in La Paz as they try to literally smoke supporters of @evoespueblo out. #ThisIsACoup #ElGolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/gK70neZ9pc
Thousands of Bolivian Indigenous people have taken to the streets of El Alto and La Paz to resist the right-wing coup and demand the return of their elected leader, Evo Morales.
Video via Marco Teruggi #ElMundoConEvo #ThisIsACoup #ElGolpeDeEstadoEnBolivia pic.twitter.com/nsYxv6cCmx
- Communiqué of the Movement to Socialism (MAS-IPSP)
- Statement by the Political Committee of the Movimiento Al Socialismo (Movement for Socialism) of Bolivia
