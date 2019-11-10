Bolivia’s Coup Does Not Erase History

Luis Bruschtein

The Bolivians have just overthrown in a coup d’état the best government in their history. Carlos Mesa’s messages congratulating “the people” for having defeated “the dictatorship” will soon be a testimony of the enormous barbarity committed by the right wing of that country in connivance with the United States, the Armed Forces and the Security Forces.

There are situations that seem similar to other similar processes in the history of the region. The blows against Perón in Argentina, Salvador Allende in Chile and against Chávez in Venezuela. The initial stage was copied with a great national and international smear campaign through the media. The second stage involved the agitation of the middle classes. And lastly, the intervention of the military and police.

In the case of Venezuela, the popular mobilization in defense of the process initiated by Chávez allowed the military sectors that supported the popular process to be recomposed and to interrupt the coup from the ground. Salvador Allende gave his life in Pinochet’s coup. In Perón’s case, an old crossroads was repeated: arming the people to resist the coup or withdrawing to avoid a bloodbath. The people in arms, without discipline or training or military organization can easily be massacred by a better armed professional force.

The so-called “democratic” world celebrates Evo’s fall into the hands of violent mobs who expressed extremist racism against the Aymara and coyas. A democratic world that needs to be defended by the fascistic mobs of the Civic Committee led by Luis Fernando Camacho.

It is not necessary to have a crystal ball to predict the decadent curve that will begin to cross Bolivia with the fall of Evo Morales. It is the same one that crossed Argentina beginning in ’55. And which would have crossed Venezuela. Lithium and hydrocarbons will stop reverting profits to the popular sectors and that wealth will leave the country or will be concentrated in a few hands. It is the Bolivia of the past. The one who was robbed of silver, the one who was plundered of tin, the Bolivian oil company with large pockets of misery. The one that Evo Morales had buried.

Evo Morales was voted for by 47 percent of Bolivians and now, on the basis of the terror created by the attacks and fires in the homes of popular leaders, he is presented as a dictator who lost the elections. Instead of defending the popular majority that voted for him, the Armed Forces asked him to resign, as candidate Carlos Mesa demanded, who got more than ten points less.

For the Armed Forces, peace is achieved by defending the rights of the minority, when it should have acted in defense of the sovereign decision of the majority. This is the history of coup d’état. The majorities do not need the military to speak on their behalf.

The military, the dominant economic groups, the right wing, did not learn from history. Governments that carry out popular and democratic transformations like that of Evo Morales do not disappear with a coup.

They will be able to silence the dissident media, they will be able to repress the protests and persecute the leaders, imprison and assassinate fighters, but the seed will germinate in the people. They cannot stop the wind, they cannot stop the sun. The millions of peasants who found dignity in their lives, the millions of Bolivians who knew a country in solidarity with Evo Morales have a memory. That memory will increase with time. It will transform it into a giant, into a symbol and flag of new popular struggles. A coup neither pacifies nor destroys history.

Translation by Internationalist 360º