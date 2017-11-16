Chile: The Revolutionaries and Elections

Reinaldo Vives

Translation by Internationalist 360°

For weeks, members of the political caste that serve the elite and their mass media have focused on the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections. The calls to vote in manipulated polls multiply, to coerce unsuspecting voters to support capitalist interests. The great majority of people remain marginalized from the electoral process.

Organizations of the revolutionary left have called for non-participation in the so-called electoral circus. In the discourse of all the candidates, there is concern about the abstention, which deprives institutions of the pseudo-bourgeois democracy of legitimacy.

Even some sectors that identify themselves as leftist, now join the chorus of those calling people to vote, to “stop to the right” or “deepen democracy”. The risk of confusion that this ingenuity entails makes it necessary to analyze the rationale in order to determine a path that amasses social and political force behind popular power instead of the elite.

The meaning of democracy

It is worth examining some basic questions. Elections are just one of many tools of political action imposed on conquered peoples in their heroic and extensive struggle towards the full democratization of society. Initially, they were not invented by the bourgeoisie because if they were for it, we would still have kings and parliaments elected among the great nobles, cardinals and landowners.

In the struggle for full democracy, in its original sense, participation on equal terms of all the members of a community in making decisions that affect everyone, elections play a central role. This has been understood by social movements of recent decades, popular organizations and the most consistent left, who use the most democratic forms of discussion and participation as a basic tool in decision-making.

The big obstacle

Maneuvers that limit democratic participation, such as “weighted” votes with which the Central Unitaria de Trabajadores (CUT) blocks equal participation of all workers in their elections, are increasingly discredited. But what really prevents popular participation in politics is the very constitution of the civic-military dictatorship that enshrines neoliberalism.

A simple search on the Internet shows that Article 23 of the Pinochet Constitution is still in force, punishing trade union leaders who participate in “political-partisan” activities or occupy leadership positions in political parties. Article 57 No. 7 that limits the election as deputies or senators to “persons who hold a managerial position of a trade union or neighborhood nature”, remains in force. Of course, none of this prevents the trusted servants of the capitalists from jumping from parliamentary positions to chairs in employer’s guilds or business directories. The prohibition clearly targets popular representatives.

Legitimizing domination

Even so, organizations that claim to be left-wing devote all their efforts and resources to participate in elections and abandon and neglect the independent organization of the people, slowing down and impeding direct mobilization for their real demands. With that, they only manage to look closely at the dark maneuvers and agreements of the political caste in the service of capital, carried out in family lunches and luxurious offices where they will never be allowed to enter.

Worse still, with their participation they legitimize the discredited institutions of bourgeois domination, creating confusion and vain hopes in the less politicized sectors.

They criticize the rejection of the revolutionaries of these ritual vacuums: That “participation in parliamentary elections and in the struggle from the parliamentary tribune is mandatory for the revolutionary proletariat party precisely to educate the backward class sectors, to awaken and instruct the uneducated, oppressed and ignorant village masses “(Lenin,” Leftism, infantile disease of communism “).

They forget that the parliament spoken of was a recent conquest of the democratic struggle of the Russian people, with little more than ten years of existence. They also forget that this people came out of the most backward feudalism, with no experience of social participation, composed, for the most part, of “uneducated, oppressed and ignorant village masses”.

It was a time when there was little schooling and few people could read the newspapers, and had neither radio nor television, much less the Internet and social networks. Under these conditions it was perhaps legitimate and necessary to occupy all the platforms that would allow the expansion of the revolutionary project.

A history of struggle

This is not the case in contemporary Chile. Our people have a long and glorious history of struggle in which they realized, as a concrete and urgent task, the necessity of building Popular Power to advance political power and socialism. Our people are awake. We do not need to become accomplices of corrupt parliamentarians, We can organize and mobilize.

The military crushing of the revolutionary project showed us clearly that, as Marx said, “The modern state is nothing but a committee that manages the common problems of the bourgeois class.” The relationship with that State is governed by the laws of the class struggle, which is always a war, sometimes covert, sometimes open and implacable.

The current Chilean state, its government and its parliament, are the result of a spurious agreement, created to interrupt the growing process of anti-dictatorial struggle. In their overwhelming majority, they are the heirs and continuators of Pinochetism, and traitors who lent themselves to modernizing the economic and political model imposed by force.

It is not necessary to explain its illegitimacy. A State created by the Pinochet Constitution, which in recent years has stripped evidence of its corruption. From the Penta Case to the SQM plants, distributed equally to concertacionistas and pinochetistas by the son-in-law of the tyrant, it is shown who really chooses and who pays the “public servants”.

Working, for whom?

The debasement of institutions, especially parliament, government and repressive apparatuses, is a direct result of the imposed political model. In the absence of truly democratic control, subject to foreign legislation by the Free Trade Agreements with other countries, legislators, rulers and the uniformed are prey to the bribes of the capitalists or the blatant enjoyment of reward for their own lack of scruples.

At the same time, it establishes as the only guide of legislation the increase of the profits of companies and the reduction of the social responsibilities of the State. Proposals that improve workers’ incomes or living conditions will hardly be accepted by legislators and elected officials who are funded by large companies, through obscure mechanisms, false ballots and inflated contracts.

The election of the people

The abstention of the people is not indolence or ignorance. It is the lucidity that comes from the continuous experience of seeing the candidates lying and offering illusions during the campaigns to serve the highest bidder, forgetting the citizens until the next election. It is the certainty that useless choices are not going to change the essence of this system.

Neither is resignation nor defeat, as demonstrated by the continuous mobilizations, which are gradually increasing the experience and organization of popular forces. The abstention of the people is the silent rejection of a despicable system, which has no possibility of repair or reform.

The task of the revolutionaries is to present a clear alternative that articulates the diverse struggles of the people, giving them a sense of solidarity and a common goal to resume the revolutionary project interrupted by the coup of 1973, adapting to the changes that have occurred in Chile and in the world. A program created by the grassroots, by the people, with community control of its execution and its representatives. A socialist revolution for our time and our reality.

Recalling in October the heroic guerrilla who fell in Bolivia to indicate the path to the whole continent, we can reaffirm his call,

Either a Socialist Revolution or a Caricature of a Revolution!