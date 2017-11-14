ANTI-IMPERIALISM, COMMUNISM, ITALY, RUSSIAN REVOLUTION

Revolution 100 Conference in Rome: ‘This is our life, this is our destiny’

November 13: Yesterday our three days of Revolution 100, dedicated to celebrations for the centenary of the October Revolution, came to an end. When we began talking about this initiative a few months ago, the starting point for everyone was that we needed to do something extraordinary, and with as much unity as possible, for the most important anniversary of our history. We can proudly say that we have succeeded!

Official start of the celebrations and reflections on the centenary of the revolution, with honored guest, Partisan Tina Costa.  Photos: Patria Socialista

There are many things that prove it, so many people noticed and confirmed it. The great effort we’ve made does not even come close to the satisfaction we feel for what was accomplished.

We take with us the huge participation and great attention of the audience at the panels (lasting more than 2 hours); we take with us the words “I’m thrilled to see so many people” of Partisan Tina Costa and the announcement of the Venezuelan ambassador of the “honor received on behalf of the Venezuelan people” by speaking about the U.S. sanctions against his person; we take with us the attention of the ambassadors of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua and the exciting words of Commander Nemo and the militant greeting of many embassies, movements and parties (Italian and foreign) participating in the discussions.

Commander Nemo of InterUnit (internationalist volunteers of the Ghost Brigade) is with us. It is an honor to have him present at our centenary. In the name of the people of Donbass and of all oppressed peoples, NO PASARAN!

We bring with us the childlike wonder in the eyes of comrades who visited the Soviet military exhibition (special mention for the Soviet officer treading the flag of the Third Reich) and the exhibition of photos and posters telling the stories of the October Revolution and the revolutions of the present day; we bring with us the anger of the streets sung in the Friday concert; we bring with us the red flags and banners that decorated the whole Global Village center and twisted into the cloister; we bring with us the toast to Lenin.

Revoluton 100 was all this, and much more.

Friday night concert.

From today we begin again, with the same strength, the same will, the same idea.

Because this is our life, this is our destiny.

We thank all the comrades who participated, the diplomats present, the guests who took part and those who sent greetings of their organizations, the comrades of Stalingrad43 militaria for the exciting exhibit, all the bands (NABAT OiNO MORE LIESFUN – Oi from ’80s, P38 punk, Marco Conidiand his band) and DJs (Internazionale Trash Ribelle e Push Pop! Generation) that played.

“Join or not join? This isn’t about me. It’s my revolution!”

Organizers: Patria SocialistaAssociazione di idee – I RefrattariCasa del Popolo “Giuseppe Tanas”Fronte PopolareVillaggio Globale.

#Rivoluzione100

Translated by Greg Butterfield

‘This is our revolution!’ 5,000 march in Rome to reaffirm Red October

Photos: Partito Comunista

November 11: A river of red flags pours over the streets of Rome, the square crowded with 5,000 workers, unemployed and students mobilized alongside the Communist Party (PC) and the Communist Youth Front (FGC) against the anti-popular policies of the government, for Italy exiting the EU and NATO, to win the power of the workers. One hundred years after the Great Soviet Revolution, the only alternative to the barbarity of this system is still socialism. One hundred years after Red October, this is, more than ever, our revolution! #LatuaRivoluzione

Translated by Greg Butterfield

