The October Revolution: One of the Most Significant Events of the 20th Century

Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee and President of the Councils of State and Ministers, presided a political-cultural gala marking 100 years since the Great October Socialist Revolution.

The gala began with a moving rendition of “La Ternura de Alejandra Pajmatova,” by pianist Frank Fernández and a recital of Mayakovski’s poem “Vladimir I. Lenin,” by actor Julio César Ramírez; followed by a spectacular performance of the ballet Avanzada by students from the National Arts School, accompanied by the National Symphony Orchestra.

Speaking during the act, José Ramón Machado Ventura, second secretary of the PCC Central Committee and a vice president of the Councils of State and Ministers, described the October Revolution as one of the most significant events of the 20th century, which marked the dawn of a new age for humanity.

“Nowadays there exists a tendency to minimize the importance of the Revolution which led to the founding of the world’s first socialist state and opened the path to hope and a new social regime which would prove that a world free of exploiters and the exploited was possible,” he added.

Regarding the leader of the Bolsheviks, Machado Ventura noted that “Lenin was a truly extraordinary man, able to interpret the depth and essence of Marxist theory in full. He had a great understanding of the situation affecting the poor and workers, and knew that their emancipation could only be achieved by taking political power.”

One hundred years later and it is impossible to deny the immense contribution and legacy of the October Socialist Revolution, which gave way to other great 20th century social revolutions, like the Cuban Revolution.

Machado Ventura went on to talk about the contributions of that great event, such as its process of decolonization, the construction of a new political-economic system, socialism, and how it marked a drastic change in the correlation of global forces.

“The principles of equality, solidarity, internationalism, social justice, the people’s right to self-determination, independence, and sovereignty, were the basis of the October Revolution and will also continue to be the basis of ours,” he concluded.

Also in attendance at the gala were members of the PCC Political Bureau; Mikhail L. Kamynin, the Russian Federation’s ambassador in Havana, representatives of the accredited diplomatic corps in Cuba , FAR, Ministry of the Interior, and youth and mass organizations, among other guests.



Dancers perform during a ceremony marking the Red October Revolution’s centenary in Havana on November 7.

Cuba Celebrates the Great October Socialist Revolution

More than 182 global representatives from the parties participated in the conference in recognition of the importance of the socialist revolution.

José Ramón Macado Ventura, the Second Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party Central Committee speaks in front of a picture of Bolshevik leader Vladimir Lenin. | Photo: Agencia Cubana de Noticias

Member of the Communist Party of Cuba, PCC, Central Committee Secretariat, Jose Ramon Balaguer, laid a floral wreath on behalf of the Cuban people to commemorate the Great October Socialist Revolution.

The head of the International Relations Department of the PCC paid tribute to the revolution at Lenin’s Mausoleum and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow.

Balaguer, during his address, stressed that the revolution must be kept in memory as a reference point for a future world.

Late former Cuban President Fidel Castro previously said that “without the existence of the Soviet Union, it would have been impossible for the existence of the Cuban Revolution.”

In a message delivered by Balaguer on behalf of Cuban President Raul Castro, the head of state described the October Revolution as a significant event that marked a milestone in the history of humanity influencing the struggles for independence, decolonization and self-determination of nations.

At the conference, which hosted communist and workers’ parties in St. Petersburg, the PCC leader attended ceremonies marking the significance of 100 years since the Russian Revolution’s Great October Socialist Revolution – led by Vladimir Lenin.

More than 182 global representatives from the parties participated in the conference in celebration and recognition of the importance of the socialist revolution in world history, according to Gennady Zyuganov – the President of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, PCFR.

The October Revolution is one of the two historic events that took place in the Russian Revolution in 1917; the other was the February Revolution. The latter was born from World War I demonstrations which eventually overthrew Nicholas II.

Zyuganov said that an international meeting with all countries and analysis of the challenges of present-day socialism are scheduled over the next three days.

There will also be a march on Nov. 7 from the Lenin monument to Revolution Square, where a concert will be held.